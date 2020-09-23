AEW Dark Results 9/22/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Veda Scott)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (8-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-3) Fugeo Del Sol & (0-0) Rembrandt Lewis

Stu Grayson and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Del Sol rolls under a clothesline from Grayson. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Grayson goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Del Sol counters with a deep arm-drag. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Del Sol with a Roll Through Cazadora Bulldog. Del Sol tags in Lewis. Del Sol with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Lewis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lewis ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Lewis slips over Grayson’s back. Lewis with a Step Up Knee Strike. Grayson responds with The Uranage Slam. Grayson sends Lewis face first into the right boot of Uno. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a running elbow smash. Grayson levels Lewis with a Body Avalanche. Uno drops Lewis with The Big Boot. Uno steps on Lewis hair. The referee admonishes Uno. Uno slams Lewis head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno with an open palm strike. Uno tags in Grayson. Dark Order repeatedly stomps on Lewis chest. Uno is choking Lewis with his boot. Grayson tags in Uno. Grayson tugs on Lewis hair. Lewis with heavy bodyshots. Lewis ducks a clothesline from Uno. Lewis thrust kicks the midsection of Uno. Uno stops Lewis in his tracks. Uno with a Belly to Back Suplex. Uno with a Leg Drop. Uno transitions into a ground and pound attack. Uno slams Lewis head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Grayson. SpringBoard Clothesline/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Grayson launches Lewis to the corner. Del Sol tags himself in. Grayson nails Del Sol with The Pump Kick. Grayson connects with The Night Fall. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno plants Del Sol with The Inside Out FlatLiner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (7-2) Ricky Starks vs. (11-11) Christopher Daniels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starks backs Daniels into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Starks with a flurry of bodyshots. Starks uppercuts Daniels. Starks whips Daniels across the ring. Starks clotheslines Daniels. Starks mocks Daniels. Daniels dodges the knife edge chop. Daniels unloads a flurry of right jabs. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels slides under Starks. Daniels with a deep arm-drag. Daniels applies an arm-bar. Daniels with an arm-drag takeover. Starks answers with a headscissors neck lock. Daniels applies a front face lock. Starks transitions into a hammerlock. Daniels reverses the hold. Starks decks Daniels with a back elbow smash. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Daniels with another deep arm-drag. Daniels applies an arm-bar. Starks whips Daniels across the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Starks goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Daniels ducks out of the way. Daniels bodyslams Starks. Daniels hits The Arabian MoonSault for a two count. Daniels with a straight right hand. Daniels with a running forearm smash. Daniels transitions into a corner mount. Starks with a thumb to the eye. Daniels kicks Starks in the face. Starks responds with a back elbow smash in mid-air. Starks with a Jumping Knee Strike that sends Daniels tumbling to the floor. Starks repeatedly stomps on Daniels chest. Starks slams Daniels head on the ring apron.

Starks rolls Daniels back into the ring. Starks with the lateral press for a two count. Starks talks smack to Daniels. Forearm Exchange. Starks negates The Blue Thunder Bomb. Starks hammers down on the back of Daniels neck. Starks drops Daniels with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Starks with a forearm shiver across the back of Daniels. Starks bodyslams Daniels. Starks goes for an elbow drop, but Daniels ducks out of the way. Daniels with The Exploder Suplex. Starks dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Starks holds onto the ropes. Daniels clotheslines Starks. Daniels with a double hand chop. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels kicks Starks in the chest. Daniels with The STO. Daniels connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Starks negates Angels Wings. Starks with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Starks is displaying his frustration. Daniels with a double leg takedown. Rollup Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Starks ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Starks kicks Daniels in the gut. Starks goes for The Roshambo, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Daniels goes for The Uranage Slam, but Starks counters with a deep arm-drag. Starks side steps Daniels into the turnbuckles. Starks Spears Daniels to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Third Match: (16-7) The Butcher & The Blade w/Eddie Kingston vs. (0-0) Calvin Stewart & (0-0) Puf

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Butcher & Blade attacks Stewart and Puf before the bell rings. Blade with a series of back elbow smashes. Butcher with clubbing blows to Puf’s back. Blade throws his jacket at Stewart. Butcher dumps Puf out of the ring. Blade drives Stewart face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Blade with a Twisting Fisherman’s Suplex. Blade whips Stewart across the ring. Blade clotheslines Stewart. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher delivers a gut punch. Butcher with a knee smash. Butcher drives Stewart face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher blasts Stewart with a knife edge chop. Butcher brings Stewart to the corner. Butcher tags in Blade. Double HeadButt. Blade puts his leg on the back of Stewart’s neck. Blade rakes the eyes of Stewart. Butcher kicks Stewart in the gut. Butcher with a straight right hand.

Eddie Kingston rolls Stewart back into the ring. Blade kicks Stewart in the back. Blade with the irish whip. Blade drops Stewart with a knife edge chop. Blade tags in Butcher. Bucher with forearm shivers across the back of Stewart. Butcher tags in Blade. Butcher bodyslams Stewart. Stewart reverses out of the irish whip from Blade. Blade kicks Stewart in the chest. Stewart dropkicks Blade. Stewart tags in Puf. Puf with a running clothesline. Puf scores the elbow knockdown. Puf drops Blade with an open hand chop. Blade ducks a clothesline from Puf. Blade applies a waist lock. Puf easily escapes the hold. Puf with a straight right hand. Puf whips Blade across the ring. Butcher tags himself in. Puf with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Puf with forearm shivers. Puf sends Butcher to the corner. Butcher kicks Puf in the face. Butcher with a Flying Crossbody Block. Puf tags in Stewart. Butcher throws Stewart back into the ring. Butcher & Blade connects with Full Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-7) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-7) Will Hobbs vs. (1-9) Serpentico w/Luther

Luther trips Hobbs from the outside. Serpentico attacks Hobbs from behind. Serpentico with a flurry of strikes. Hobbs shoves Serpentico. Serpentico with a Flying Forearm Smash. Hobbs denies the irish whip. Hobbs launches Serpentico over the top rope. Hobbs whips Serpentico into the steel barricade. Hobbs rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Luther is playing mind games with Hobbs. Hobbs blocks a punch from Serpentico. Hobbs with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Hobbs follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Hobbs sends Serpentico chest first into the canvas. Hobbs plays to the crowd. Serpentico SuperKicks Hobbs. Luther pulls Serpentico out of harms way. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Serpentico with clubbbing elbow smashes. Serpentico follows that with a running boot. Luther repeatedly stomps on Hobbs chest. Luther sends Hobbs face first into the steel ring post. Serpentico rolls Hobbs back into the ring. Serpentico with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Serpentico with a Standing Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Luther yells at the referee. Serpentico toys around with Hobbs. Serpentico slaps Hobbs in the face. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Serpentico denies The Pounce. Hobbs catches Serpentico in mid-air. Serpentico negates The Oklahoma Stampede. Hobbs knocks Luther off the ring apron. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico drops Hobbs with a back fist. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-7) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (11-8) The Lucha Brothers w/Eddie Kingston vs. (0-1) Donate Smiley & (0-1) Maxx Stardom

Fenix and Stardom will start things off. Stardom side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Standing Switch Exchange. Stardom goes for a sunset flip, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Stardom with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Fenix applies The Camel Clutch. Chop Exchange. Fenix kicks Stardom in the chest. Fenix applies an arm-bar in the ropes. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Lucha Brothers kicks out the legs of Stardom. Lucha Brothers applies The Paradise Lock. Double Kick. Pentagon whips Stardom across the ring. Pentagon SuperKicks Stardom. Pentagon slaps Stardom in the chest. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with a waist lock go-behind. Fenix with The SpineBuster. Pentagon follows that with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Fenix with the lateral press for a one count. Fenix slams Stardom’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Fenix delivers a gut punch. Pentagon kicks the right hamstring of Stardom.

Following a snap mare takeover, Pentagon applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix kicks Stardom in the gut. Fenix with a forearm smash. Fenix unloads three knife edge chops. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Double Irish Whip. Stardom is displaying his fighting spirit. Stardom rolls under the double clothesline. Stardom tags in Smiley. Smiley dives over Pentagon. Smiley dropkicks Fenix. Smiley clotheslines Pentagon. Smiley ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Smiley kicks Fenix in the gut. Smiley with a Vertical Suplex. Smiley kicks Pentagon in the gut. Smiley tags in Stardom. Double Irish Whip. Smiley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Leg Sweep. Wishbone Attack. Smiley wipes out Fenix with a SlingShot Pescado. Stardom goes for a Flying Splash, but Pentagon gets his feet up in the air. Pentagon connects with The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Fenix delivers The Missile Dropkick. Lucha Brothers plants Stardom with The Assisted Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-8) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-1) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) vs. (0-3) Ryzin & (0-0) Xander Gold

Angels and Gold will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Gold. Angels goes for a Hip Toss, but Gold lands back on his feet. Angels denies the deep arm-drag. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Gold. Angels applies a side headlock. Gold reverses the hold. Angels ducks a clothesline from Gold. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Gold holds onto the top rope. Angels sends Gold chest first into the turnbuckles. Angels with a running clothesline. Angels tags in Vance. Angels with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Angels follows that with The Missile Dropkick. Vance hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vance sends Gold to the corner. Ryzin wants a piece of Angels. Vance slaps Ryzin in the face. Ryzin shoves Vance. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Vance. Ryzin with a leg lariat for a one count. Ryzin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vance shoves Ryzin into an Apron Enzuigiri from Angels. Vance drops Ryzin with a forearm smash for a two count. Vance slams Ryzin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance tags in Angels.

Angels with a blistering chop. Angels tags in Vance. Angels with a running forearm smash. Angels with a double knee strike. Vance hits The Ripcord Cutter for a two count. Vance with the irish whip. Vance knocks Gold off the ring apron. Ryzin kicks Vance in the face. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Vance. Ryzin with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Ryzin goes for The MoonSault, but Vance ducks out of the way. Vance tags in Angels. Angels stops Ryzin in his tracks. Ryzin uses his feet to create separation. Ryzin tags in Gold. Gold ducks a clothesline from Angels. Gold with forearm shivers. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Gold. Gold dives over Angels. Gold with a Corner Spear. Gold with a Big Biel Throw. Gold whips Angels across the ring. Gold dropkicks Angels. Gold connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Gold with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gold puts Angels on the top turnbuckle. Gold with a straight right hand. Angels shoves Gold off the middle turnbuckle. Vance tags himself in. Angels dives over Gold. Angels drops down on the canvas. Vance hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Ryzin applies The Full Nelson Lock. Angels with a Spinning Hook Kick. Vance nails Ryzin with The Pump Kick. Dark Order drills Ryzin with The Assisted DDT. Gold avoids the double clothesline. Gold goes for a Running Double Crossbody Block, but Dark Order blocks it. Angels with The Pump Kick. Dark Order plants Gold with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/PowerSlam Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (13-17) Joey Janela & (10-13) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) Daniel Garcia & (0-1) Kevin Blackwood

Janela and Garcia will start things off. Test Of Strength. Garcia applies an arm-bar. Garcia transitions into a hammerlock. Janela with a side headlock takeover. Janela applies the cravate. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Janela denies the waist lock takedown. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Janela ducks a clothesline from Garica. Wrist Lock Exchange. Garcia pulls Janela down to the mat. Janela drops down on the canvas. Janela scores the elbow knockdown. Janela applies a wrist lock. Janela tags in Kiss. Double Irish Whip. Double Japanese Arm-Drag. Janela with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kiss with an Atomic Drop. Kiss proceeds to twerk. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Kiss with a Split Arm-Drag. Garcia tags in Blackwood. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Blackwood. Kiss dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Kiss rolls Blackwood over for a two count. Kiss is running the ropes. Kiss slides under Blackwood. Kiss with a Running Hurricanrana. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Blackwood. Kiss with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Kiss rocks Blackwood with a forearm smash. Kiss whips Blackwood across the ring. Kiss with a leg lariat. Blackwood tags in Garica.

Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Blackwood. Garcia with a running clothesline for a two count. Garica applies a front face lock. Garcia with a forearm smash. Garcia tags in Blackwood. Black with a running european uppercut. Garcia scores the elbow knockdown. Blackwood stomps on Kiss back. Blackwood applies the cravate. Blackwood with a forearm smash. Blackwood applies a front face lock. Blackwood tags in Garcia. Garcia kicks Kiss in the gut. Garcia with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Garcia applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Garcia tags in Blackwood. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Blackwood delivers his combination offense. Blackwood nails Kiss with The Hook Kick for a two count. Kiss repeatedly kicks Blackwood in the face. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Garcia tags himself in. Garica stops Kiss in his tracks. Kiss creates distance with a back flip. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela delivers The Missile Dropkick. Janela knocks Blackwood off the ring apron. Janela bodyslams Garcia. Janela with an Assisted SlingShot Senton. Janela hits The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Janela sends Garcia chest first into Blackwood. Janela SuperKicks Garcia. Janela dumps Blackwood out of the ring. Janela with a Flying Double Crossbody Block to the outside. Janela rolls Garcia back into the ring. Janela connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela drops Garcia with The DDT. Kiss plants Garcia with The Flying Split to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-17) Joey Janela & (11-13) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6-1) The Gunn Club vs. (0-1) M’Badu & (0-0) Cruz

Billy and Badu will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy applies a side headlock. Billy drops Badu with a shoulder tackle. Badu drops down on the canvas. Badu leapfrogs over Billy. Billy goes for a Counter Hip Toss, but Badu blocks it. Billy drives his knee into the midsection of Badu. Billy with a backslide cover for a two count. Badu with a knee lift. Badu with a straight right hand. Badu sends Billy to the corner. Billy decks Badu with a back elbow smash. Billy with a running clothesline for a two count. Billy applies a wrist lock. Billy tags in Austin. Billy whips Badu across the ring. Austin kicks Badu in the gut. Billy with a running haymaker. Badu ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin ducks a clothesline from Badu. Austin with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakerOver.

Badu tags in Cruz. Austin dropkicks the left knee of Cruz. Austin with The La Magistral for a two count. Austin applies a wrist lock. Cruz backs Austin into the turnbuckles. Cruz with a forearm smash. Cruz punches Austin in the back. Cruz goes for a Bodyslam, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cruz holds onto the ropes. Cruz drops Austin with a Lariat. Cruz with a leaping elbow drop. Cruz with clubbing blows to Austin’s back. Cruz tags in Badu. Badu is throwing haymakers at Austin. Badu is choking Austin with his boot. Austin unloads three knife edge chops. Badu PowerSlams Austin for a two count. Badu is mauling Austin in the corner. Austin avoids The Stinger Splash. Billy and Cruz are tagged in. Billy with two haymakers. Billy dumps Badu out of the ring. Billy levels Cruz with a Body Avalanche. Billy kicks Cruz in the gut. Billy connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-1) Serena Deeb vs. (0-9) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Deeb with a wrist lock takedown. Deeb with a full mount cover for a two count. Deeb flips King over for a one count. Deeb applies an arm-capture vice. King rolls Deeb over for a one count. King applies a wrist lock. King drops Deeb with a shoulder tackle. King wraps her legs around the left shoulder of Deeb. King applies an arm-bar. King goes for a bodyslam, but Deeb lands back on her feet. Deeb with a deep arm-drag. Deeb applies an arm-bar. Deeb drives the the left wrist of King into the canvas. King with a hammerlock escape. King dumps Deeb face first into the ropes. King whips Deeb into the turnbuckles. King with a ShotGun Meteora for a two count. King applies a rear chin lock. Deeb with an arm-drag takeover. Short-Arm Reversal by Deeb. Deeb drops King with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker. Deeb unloads a flurry of left jabs. Deeb kicks King in the gut. Deeb with a running knee lift. Deeb with two clotheslines. King reverses out of the irish whip from Deeb. Deeb side steps King into the turnbuckles. Deeb applies a front face lock. Deeb hits The Draping NeckBreaker. Deeb connects with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. King kicks Deeb in the gut. King thrust kicks the midsection of Deeb. King with a Step Through RoundHouse Kick. King goes for a German Suplex, but Deeb blocks it. Deeb with a Face Crusher. Deeb makes King tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (1-1) Serena Deeb via Submission

Tenth Match: (0-15) Lee Johnson vs. (0-1) Ben Carter

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Carter with a waist lock takedown. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carter with a wrist lock takedown. Johnson uses his feet to create separation. Double Nip Up. Second standoff of the match. Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson applies a side headlock. Johnson slides under Carter. Johnson applies a waist lock. Carter decks Johnson with a back elbow smash. Johnson leapfrogs over Carter. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson goes for a dropkick, but Carter holds onto the ropes. Carter starts running the ropes. Johnson dropkicks Carter. Johnson with a running elbow smash. Johnson with the irish whip. Carter dives over Johnson. Carter with a FlatLiner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Carter with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Carter applies a rear chin lock. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Carter with a double leg takedown. Carter applies The STF. Johnson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Carter puts Johnson on the top turnbuckle. Carter with a knife edge chop. Carter goes for The SuperPlex, but Johnson blocks it. Johnson starts punching Johnson in the ribs. Johnson knocks Carter off the middle turnbuckle. Carter with a Standing Dropkick. Carter with The SuperPlex. Johnson with an inside cradle for a two count. Double Clothesline. Double Nip Up. Both men are knocked down after a Double Pump Kick. Forearm Exchange. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Carter. Johnson delivers his combination offense. Carter ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Carter goes for The Reverse DDT, but Johnson counters with a snap mare takeover. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Carter. Johnson connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Johnson with forearm shivers. Carter launches Johnson over the top rope. Carter with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson avoids The Orihara MoonSault. Johnson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Johnson rolls Carter back into the ring. Carter with a SomerSault Plancha of his own. Carter tosses Johnson back inside the ring. Carter goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Johnson ducks out of the way. Johnson hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Johnson delivers The House Call for a two count. Carter with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Carter SuperKicks Johnson for a two count. Carter plants Johnson with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Ben Carter via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (1-1) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-6) Brian Pillman Jr

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston kicks Pillman in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Kingston whips Pillman across the ring. Pillman drops Kingston with a shoulder tackle. Kingston regroups on the outside. Quick shoving contest. Pillman tells Kingston to bring it. Pillman blocks a boot from Kingston. Pillman applies a side headlock. Kingston drops down on the canvas. Pillman with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Pillman with two deep arm-drags. Pillman dropkicks Kingston to the floor. Kingston pulls Pillman off the ring apron. Kingston dumps Pillman face first on the steel barricade. Kingston drives Pillman back first into the apron. Kingston rolls Pillman back into the ring. Kingston bodyslams Pillman. Kingston kicks Pillman in the back. Kingston with a back chop. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Kingston kicks Pillman in the back. Kingston repeatedly whips Pillman into the turnbuckles. Kingston kicks Pillman in the face. Palm Strike Exchange. Kingston punches Pillman in the back. Kingston with the irish whip. Pillman thrust kicks the midsection of Kingston. Pillman with a sunset flip for a two count.

Pillman goes for The Crucifix Bomb, but Kingston counters with The Samoan Drop. Kingston applies a rear chin lock. Pillman with heavy bodyshots. Pillman is lighting up Kingston’s chest. Pillman uppercuts Kingston. Kingston clotheslines the back of Pillman’s neck. King with clubbing crossfaces. Folllowing a snap mare takeover, Kingston with a knife edge chop. Kingston goes back to the rear chin lock. Pillman gets back to a vertical base. Kingston with clubbing blows to Pillman’s back. Pillman is throwing haymakers at Kingston. Pillman with two chops. Pillman drives Kingston face first into two turnbuckle pads. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman whips Kingston into the turnbuckles. Kingston and Pillman are trading back and forth shots. Pillman with forearm shivers. Pillman with the irish whip. Pillman SuperKicks Kingston. Pillman with a dropkick through the ropes. Pillman punches Kingston in the back. Pillman rolls Kingston back into the ring. Pillman with a SpringBoard Clothesline for a two count. Kingston decks Pillman with a JawBreaker. Kingston with The Head/Arm Suplex for a two count. Pillman responds with a RoundHouse Kick. Pillman connects with The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Pillman goes for a Running Lariat, but Kington counters with a Running Knee Lift. Kingston plants Pillman with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 223 of The Hoots Podcast