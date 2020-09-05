AEW Dark Results 9/4/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (14-7) The Butcher & The Blade w/Eddie Kingston vs. (0-5) Faboo Andre & (0-2) D3

Butcher & Blade attacks Andre and D3 before the bell rings. Butcher repeatedly stomps on D3’s chest. Blade whips Andre across the ring. Blade clotheslines Andre over the top rope. Butcher sends D3 chest first into the turnbuckles. Butcher PowerSlams D3. Butcher with a Big Biel Throw. Butcher tags in Blade. Double HeadButt. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade with forearm shivers. Blade whips D3 across the ring. Blade goes for a Back Drop, but D3 lands back on his feet. D3 dropkicks Blade. D3 tags in Andre. Blade catches D3 in mid-air. Blade tags in Butcher. Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count.

Butcher with a Vertical Suplex. Butcher drops Andre with a forearm smash. Butcher slams Andre’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade rams his forearm across Andre’s face. Blade rakes the eyes of Andre. Butcher attacks Andre behind the referee’s back. Blade clotheslines Andre. Blade kicks Andre in the back. Blade with a blistering chop. Blade bodyslams Andre. Blade poses for the crowd. Blade with the irish whip. Andre kicks Blade in the face. Andre with a Flying Hurricanrana. Andre tags in D3. D3 repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Blade. D3 uppercuts Blade. D3 with a straight right hand. Butcher made the blind tag. Balde ducks a clothesline from D3. Butcher & Blade connects with their Belly to Back Suplex/ChokeSlam Combination for a two count. PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to Andre. Butcher & Blade plants D3 with Full Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-7) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Second Match: (10-3) Allie w/Brandi Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. (0-5) Red Velvet

Brandi Rhodes joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet applies a side headlock. Allie with heavy bodyshots. Allie whips Velvet across the ring. Velvet drops Allie with a shoulder tackle. Allie drops down on the canvas. Allie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Velvet rolls Allie over fo a two count. Velvet bridges out of the pinning predicament. Velvet wants Allie to shake her hand. Allie shoves Velvet. Allie kicks Velvet in the gut. Allie with a corner clothesline. Allie with forearm shivers.

Velvet repeatedly stomps on Allie’s chest. Velvet is choking Allie with her boot. Velvet goes for a Running Bulldog, but Allie blocks it. Allie regroups on the outside. Velvet with a Double Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Velvet rolls Allie back into the ring. Allie has Velvet perched on the top turnbuckle. Allie with a forearm smash. Allie SuperKicks Velvet for a two count. Velvet fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Allie ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Allie with Two Clotheslines. Allie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Allie follows that with a Running Knee Lift. Velvet reverses out of the irish whip from Allie. Allie with The Running Bulldog. Allie hits The Sliding D. Allie connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-3) Allie via Pinfall

Third Match: (9-5) Colt Cabana w/The Dark Order vs. (0-1) Zack Clayton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clayton backs Cabana into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Stu Grayson yells at Cabana. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cabana with a wrist lock takedown. Cabana brings Clayton up to a vertical base. Evil Uno is pissed. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Cabana applies a side headlock. Clayton whips Cabana across the ring. Cabana drops Clayton with a shoulder tackle. Clayton drops down on the canvas. Clayton leapfrogs over Cabana. Clayton goes for a dropkick, but Alex Reynolds and John Silver runs interference.

Clayton rolls Cabana over for a two count. Cabana launches Clayton over the top rope. Cabana repeatedly stomps on Clayton’s chest. Cabana transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cabana repeatedly slams Clayton’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana dumps Clayton back inside the ring. Cabana with a SlingShot Back Elbow Smash. Cabana unloads Three Bionic Elbows. Cabana with two palm strikes. Cabana delivers another shoulder tackle. Clayton drops down on the canvas Clayton with three uppercuts. Clayton is distracted by The Dark Order. Cabana with a straight right hand. Cabana connects with The Chicago Skyline. Cabana plants Clayton with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-5) Colt Cabana via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10-7) The Lucha Brothers vs. (0-2) Ryzin & (0-0) Angel Perez

Fenix and Ryzin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fenix stomps on the left foot of Ryzin. Fenix with a knife edge chop. Fenix hammers down on the left shoulder of Ryzin. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Assisted Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Pentagon SuperKicks Ryzin. Pentagon backs Ryzin into the ropes. Pentagon slaps Ryzin in the chest. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Ryzin. Pentagon with the irish whip. Ryzin kicks Pentagon in the face. Ryzin drops Pentagon with The MoonSault Press.

Fenix and Perez are tagged in. Perez with a Flying Crossbody Block. Perez side steps Fenix into the turnbuckles. Perez decks Fenix with a back elbow smash. Perez sweeps out the legs of Fenix. Perez with a Corner Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Perez with The Shining Wizard. Perez is distracted by Pentagon. Perez goes for a Flying Splash, but Fenix gets his feet up in the air. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade. Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Ryzin. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with a Twisting Sunset Flip for a two count. Pentagon drills Ryzin with The Canadian Destroyer. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Lucha Brothers connects with The Assisted Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-7) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (3-1) Ivelisse w/Diamante vs. (0-8) Kilynn King

Ivelisse kicks the left hamstring of King. Ivelisse with a forearm smash. Ivelisse talks smack to King. King with three arm-drag takeovers. King blocks a knee strike from Ivelisse. King goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but Ivelisse lands back on her feet. Ivelisse hangs Kings’ neck off the top rope. Ivelisse with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Ivelisse transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ivelisse repeatedly kicks King in the back. Ivelisse nails King with The Hook Kick for a two count. King with heavy bodyshots. Ivelisse punches King in the back. Ivelisse applies The Figure Four Arm Lock.

King rolls Ivelisse over fo a two count. Ivelisse with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Ivelisse with clubbing mid-kicks. King dodges The RoundHouse Kick. King with a forearm smash. Ivelisse ducks a clothesline from King. King denies The Hook Kick. King with two clotheslines. King with a Rolling Elbow. King blocks a lariat from Ivelisse. King rocks Ivelisse with a RoundHouse Kick. King connects with The Release German Suplex for a two count. King pulls Ivelisse off the middle rope. King is distracted by Diamante. Ivelisse attacks King from behind. Ivelisse hits The FlatLiner. Ivelisse with The Scorpion Kick. Ivelisse plants King with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-9) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-15) Shawn Dean & (0-0) Brandon Bullock

John Silver and Shawn Dean will start things off. Silver with a judo style takedown. Silver applies a bodyscissors hold. Silver transitions into a front face lock. Silver with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Silver sends Dean to the corner. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Dean in the chest. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Dean with heavy bodyshots. Reynolds blocks a boot from Dean. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean applies a wrist lock. Dean tags in Bullock. Double Irish Whip. Reynolds kicks Bullock in the chest. Reynolds dumps Dean out of the ring. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Bullock. Bullock with a Hip Toss. Bullock ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Bullock with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Reynolds fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Reynolds tags in Silver.

Bullock goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Silver gets in the way. Silver PowerBombs Bullock on Reynolds knees. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver drops Bullock with a Mid-Kick. Silver stomps on Bullock’s chest. Silver slams Bullock’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Bullock in the gut. Reynolds throws Bullock into the turnbuckles. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with a gut punch. Silver with forearm shivers. Silver tags in Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Bullock ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Silver leapfrogs over Bullock. Reynolds trips Bullock from the outside.

Silver with The SpringBoard Splash. Reynolds with a SlingShot Splash. Dark Order Pose. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with clubbing mid-kicks. Bullock fights out of the torture rack position. Bullock tags in Dean. Dean clotheslines Silver. Dean with a Back Body Drop to Reynolds. Dean with a running clothesline. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean hits The Double Captain’s Salute for a two count. Silver delivers his combination offense. Dean uppercuts Silver. Silver nails Dean with The Pump Kick. Dark Order with a Running Pump Kick/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb. Bullock tags himself in. Silver ducks a clothesline from Bullock. FlapJack/Uppercut Combination. Dark Order plants Bullock with The Flipping DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-9) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (14-12-1) Darby Allin vs. (4-3) Luther

Luther attacks Allin before the bell rings. Luther repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Allin. Luther with a Knee Crusher into the steel ring post. Luther rolls Allin back into the ring. Luther continues to stomp on the left knee of Allin. Luther with a knee drop. Luther whips Allin across the ring. Allin applies The Fujwara Arm-Bar. Luther grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Luther kicks the left knee of Allin. Luther blocks a boot from Allin. Luther hyperextends the left knee of Allin.

Luther has Allin tied up in the ropes. Luther with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Allin with a chop/forearm combination. Allin ducks a clothesline from Luther. Luther avoids The Quebrada. Luther with The Reverse Suplex for a two count. Luther is displaying his frustration. Luther gets Allin tied in the tree of woe. Luther with clubbing haymakers across the injured knee of Allin. Luther goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Allin ducks out of the way. Allin connects The Coffin Drop to the outside. Allin rolls Luther back into the ring. Allin delivers another Coffin Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-12-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-2) The Natural Nightmares w/Allie vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance)

Natural Nightmares attacks Dark Order before the bell rings. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Forearm Exchange. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall clotheslines Vance. Marshall throws Angels into the ring. Rhodes with a straight right hand. Marshall uppercuts Vance. Rhodes is putting the boots to Angels. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Vance kicks Marshall in the gut. Vance with a forearm smash. Marshall answers with a haymaker. Marshall tags in Rhodes. Marshall whips Vance across the ring. Marshall delivers a gut punch. Rhodes with a running knee lift. Rhodes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vance drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Rhodes clotheslines Vance. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Vance. Rhodes with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rhodes is raining down haymakers. Rhodes slams Vance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhodes tags in Marshall.

Marshall tees of on Vance. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall kicks Vance in the face. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Angels. Marshall punches Angels. The referee admonishes Angels. Marshall uppercuts Vance. Angels sends Marshall tumbling to the floor. Vance tags in Angels. Angels with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the ring apron. Angels rolls Marshall back into the ring. Angels hooks the outside leg for a one count. Angels applies a front face lock. Vance tags himself in. Vance drives his knee into the midsection of Marshall. Vance unloads two knife edge chops. Vance with a forearm smash. Vance with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Vance tags in Angels. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Angels kicks Marshall in the back. Angels with The Standing Frog Splash for a one count. Uppercut Exchange. Angels tags in Vance.

Angels with a running forearm smash. Angels with a leaping double knee strike. Vance hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Vance transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dark Order Pose. Vance slams Marshall’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance tags in Angels. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Angels unloads two knife edge chops. Angels taunts Rhodes. Angels stomps on the right hand of Marshall. Marshall is displaying his fighting spirit. Marshall with a BackBreaker/FlatLiner Combination. Marshall dumps Vance out of the ring. Vance pulls Rhodes off the apron. Vance sends Rhodes back first into the steel barricade. Angels with The BackStabber. Vance nails Marshall with The Pump Kick. Assisted DDT for a two count.

Angels is raining down haymakers. Marshall with desperation chops. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Angels with a knee lift. Angels follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels goes for The Quebrada, but Marshall counters with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Rhodes and Vance are tagged in. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Vance. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes knocks Angels off the apron. Rhodes with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Rhodes with a Running Bulldog. Rhodes follows that with Two PowerSlams. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Vance rolls Rhodes over for a two count. Vance drops Rhodes with The Rolling Elbow. Vance tags in Angels. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter. Rhodes plants Angels with The Final Reckoning to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) The Natural Nightmares via Pinfall

