AEW Dark Results 9/6/22

The NOW Arena

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (24-7) Tony Nese & (8-4) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-3) Storm Grayson & (0-5) Brandon Gore

Tony Nese and Brandon Gore will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese stops Gore in his tracks. Nese flexes his muscles. Gore mocks Nse. Sterling wants to give Gore a business card. Nese rocks Gore with a running forearm smash. Nese is choking Gore with his boot. Nese tags in Woods. Woods with a knee drop. Woods with a Back Drop Driver. Woods follows that with a GutWrench Suplex. Gore kicks Woods in the face. Gore tags in Grayson. Grayson with forearm shivers. Woods kicks Grayson in the gut. Woods with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Nese launches Gore over the top rope. Woods and Nese connects with their Olympic Slam/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-7) Tony Nese & (9-4) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Second Match: (16-7) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose vs. (0-7) Laynie Luck

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with a judo throw. Strong lockup. Luck applies a hammerlock. Shafir with a single leg takedown. Shafir cartwheels around Luck. Luck with an inside cradle for a one count. Luck goes for a Hip Toss, but Shafir counters with two judo throws. Shafir with a forearm shot across the back of Luck. Luck applies a hammerlock. Shafir dumps Luck out of the ring. Rose drops Luck with a Body Block.

Rose rolls Luck back into the ring. Shafir stands on the left ankle of Luck. Shafir grapevines the legs of Luck. Shafir applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Shafir transitions into a Rear Naked Choke. Shafir goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Luck rolls her over for a one count. Luck blocks a boot from Shafir. Luck decks Shafir with a JawBreaker. Luck rocks Shafir with a forearm smash. Shafir responds with a Uranage Slam. Shafir toys around with Luck. Shafir makes Luck tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (17-7) Marina Shafir via Submission

Third Match: (13-90) Serpentico w/Luther vs. (1-13) Zack Clayton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clayton backs Serpentico into the ropes. Clayton pie faces Serpentico. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Serpentico applies a waist lock. Clayton goes for a Bodyslam, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico push kicks Clayton into the ropes. Clayton denies The Spinning DDT. Clayton with an Inside Out Lariat. Clayton stomps on Serpentico’s chest. Clayton with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Clayton sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico dives over Clayton. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Serpentico with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico drops Clayton with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Clayton avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Clayton scores the elbow knockdown. Clayton unloads two knife edge chops.

Clayton kicks Serpentico in the gut. Serpentico chops Clayton. Clayton drives his knee into the midsection of Serpentico. Clayton with a Vertical Suplex. Clayton with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Clayton applies a rear chin lock on the bottom rope. Clayton toys around with Serpentico. Serpentico with a chop/forearm combination. Serpentico HeadButts Clayton. Clayton whips Serpentico across the ring. Clayton bodyslams Serpentico. Clayton gets distracted by Luther. Serpentico with rapid fire bodyshots. Serpentico with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico kicks Clayton in the face. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Serpentico hits The Cazadora Bulldog for a two count. Serpentico shakes the ropes. Serpentico fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Clayton kicks Serpentico in the gut. Clayton connects with The Cross Legged Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-13) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (24-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-5) Missa Kate

Hart ducks under two clotheslines from Kate. Hart blocks a boot from Kate. Hart with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Hart pulls Kate down to the mat. Kate avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kate goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Hart holds onto the ropes. Kate with a Pump Kick for a two count. Kate applies a rear chin lock. Hart with another hair pull takedown. Hart transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Hart. Kate with forearm shivers. Hart reverses out of the irish whip from Kate. Kate kicks Hart in the face. Hart dumps Kate face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Hart whips Kate into the turnbuckles. Hart connects with The Running Lariat. Hart makes Kate tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: (25-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Fifth Match: (32-7) Serena Deeb vs. (0-4) Sierra

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Deeb applies a hammerlock. Deeb with a single leg takedown. Deeb walks over Sierra’s back. Deeb with a waist lock takedown. Deeb applies a front face lock. Deeb grabs a side headlock. Sierra whips Deeb across the ring. Deeb drops Sierra with a shoulder tackle. Sierra trips Deeb. Sierra mocks Deeb. Deeb is pissed. Deeb ducks a clothesline from Sierra. Deeb with a back elbow smash. Deeb pulls Sierra down to the mat. Deeb talks smack to Sierra. Deeb with two forearm smashes. Deeb kicks Sierra in the back. Deeb unloads three knife edge chops.

Deeb with a corner clothesline. Deeb with another single leg takedown. Deeb catapults Sierra throat first into the bottom rope. Deeb uppercuts Sierra. Following a snap mare takeover, Deeb applies a half straight jacket hold. Sierra with a deep arm-drag. Sierra decks Deeb with a back elbow smash. Sierra with forearm shivers. Sierra SuperKicks Deeb. Deeb ducks a clothesline from Sierra. Deeb delivers a chop block. Deeb repeatedly slams the left knee of Sierra on the canvas. Sierra denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Deeb with a Sunset Flip for a one count. Deeb sits on Sierra’s back. Deeb makes Sierra verbally submit by pulling back both of her arms.

Winner: (33-7) Serena Deeb via Submission

Sixth Match: (35-22) Private Party vs. (0-9) Robert Anthony & (0-5) GPA

Marq Quen and GPA will start things off. Quen applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. GPA grabs a side headlock. Quen whips GPA across the ring. GPA drops Quen with a shoulder tackle. GPA taunts Quen. Quen drops down on the canvas. Quen leapfrogs over GPA. GPA with a Counter Hip Toss. GPA ducks two clotheslines. GPA with two corkscrew elbow strikes. GPA poses for the crowd. Quen knocks Anthony off the ring apron. Quen decks GPA with a back elbow smash. Quen with a SpringBoard MoonSault Press. Quen starts shaking his hips. Quen goes for a Bodyslam, but GPA lands back on his feet. GPA goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Quen tagged out to Kassidy. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri from the outside. Kassidy stomps on GPA’s chest. Kassidy slams GPA’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy with a knife edge chop.

Kassidy repeatedly stomps on GPA’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with The Slingshot Splash. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with The Slingshot Senton. Kassidy with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kassidy slams GPA’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a flying double axe handle strike. Quen with a low dropkick. GPA fires back with three jawbreakers. Kassidy and Anthony are tagged in. Anthony clotheslines Kassidy. Anthony scores the elbow knockdown. Anthony with an Inside Out Suplex. Anthony with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Anthony punches Kassidy in the back. Anthony goes for a PowerBomb, but Kassidy blocks it. Quen with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner to GPA. Kassidy delivers The Poetry In Motion. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-22) Private Party via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (5-1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. (7-6) Ariya Daivari For The ROH World Championship

William Regal joins the commentary team for this match. Daivari doesn’t adhere to the code of honor. Castagnoli with a waist lock takedown. Castagnoli with a bridging cover for a two count. Castagnoli grapples around Daivari. Castagnoli applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Castagnoli across the ring. Castagnoli drops Daivari with a shoulder tackle. Castagnoli forces Daivari to shake his hand. Daivari shoves Castagnoli. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Daivari denies The Giant Swing. Daivari regroups on the outside. Daivari is playing mind games with Castagnoli. Castagnoli pulls Daivari out of the ring. Castagnoli whips Daivari into the steel barricade. Castagnoli with a Running Uppercut. Daivari side steps Castagnoli into the barricade. Daivari rolls Castagnoli back into the ring. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Castagnoli reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari kicks Castagnoli in the face.

Castagnoli catches Daivari in mid-air. Castagnoli with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Daivari repeatedly kicks the left knee of Castagnoli. Castagnoli goes for a Press Slam, but Daivari lands back on his feet. Daivari scores a chop block. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Castagnoli. Daivari with a running dropkick for a one count. Daivari toys around with Castagnoli. Castagnoli blocks a boot from Daivari. Castagnoli uppercuts Daivari. Castagnoli delivers The Giant Swing. Daivari denies The Deadlift SuperPlex. Daivari kicks out the legs of Castagnoli. Daivari continues to stomp on the left knee of Castagnoli. Daivari slams Castagnoli’s head on the top rope. Daivari with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Daivari transitions into a ground and pound attack. Daivari rams his forearm across Castagnoli’s face. Castagnoli punches Daivari.

Castagnoli launches Daivari over the top rope. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Daivari repeatedly wraps the left leg of Castagnoli around the steel ring post. Castagnoli push kicks Daivari into the chair at ringside Castagnoli with a Running Uppercut. Castagnoli throws Daivari back into the ring. Daivari dropkicks Castagnoli off the apron. Castagnoli catches Daivari in mid-air. Daivari sends Castagnoli face first into the ring post. Daivari rolls Castagnoli back into the ring. Daivari lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Daivari drops his elbow on the left knee of Castagnoli. Castagnoli denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Castagnoli rolls Daivari over for a two count. Castagnoli hits The Discus Lariat. Castagnoli with clubbing uppercuts in the corner. Castagnoli whips Daivari across the ring. Castagnoli with a Pop Up European Uppercut. Castagnoli connects with The Ricola Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World Champion, (6-1) Claudio Castagnoli via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 325 of The Hoots Podcast