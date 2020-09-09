AEW Dark Results 9/8/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

First Match: (0-7) Will Hobbs vs. (0-0) Sean Legacy

Legacy signals for the test of strength. Legacy kicks Hobbs in the gut. Legacy applies a side headlock. Hobbs whips Legacy across the ring. Hobbs drops Legacy with a shoulder tackle. Hobbs tells Legacy to get up. Hobbs applies the greco roman knuckle lock. Hobbs with a shoulder tackle. Legacy with a knife edge chop. Legacy ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Hobbs negates The Running Crossbody Block. Hobbs rolls Legacy back into the ring. Hobbs connects with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Hobbs follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Hobbs with The Front Suplex. Legacy decks Hobbs with a back elbow smash. Hobbs plants Legacy with The Oklahoma Stampede to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-7) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Second Match: (6-2) Brian Cage vs. (0-5) Tony Donati

Cage throws Donati into the turnbuckles. Cage with a Running European Uppercut. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage follows that with a Release German Suplex. Cage applies a wrist lock. Cage with a Double OverHook Suplex. Cage with a Fallaway Slam. Cage whips Donati across the ring. Donati kicks Cage in the chest. Donati ducks a clothesline from Cage. Donati with forearm shivers. Donati uppercuts Cage. Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Donati responds with Two Flying Forearm Smashes. Cage SuperKicks Donati. Cage PowerBombs Donati. Cage connects with The Buckle Bomb. Cage plants Donati with Weapon X to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Third Match: (6-11) Angelico vs. (0-7) Griff Garrison

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garrison backs Angelico into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Garrison reverses the hold. Angelico breaks the grip and regains wrist control. Following a snap mare takeover, Garrison goes for a rear chin lock, but Angelico counters with a side wrist lock. Angelico with an arm-drag takeover. Angelico taunts Garrison. Garrison rolls Angelico over for a two count. Garrison avoids The SuperMan Punch. Garrison drops Angelico with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison backs Angelico into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Angelico drives Garrison face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Angelico stomps on Garrison’s chest. Angelico sends Garrison chest first into the turnbuckles.

Angelico drags Garrison back to the center of the ring. Angelico applies The Navarro Lock. Angelico uses the middle rope for leverage. The referee admonishes Angelico. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Garrison with forearm shivers. Angelico answers with a running elbow smash. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Angelico applies The Reverse STF. Garrison grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico kicks Garrison in the face. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Angelico. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison kicks Angelico in the chest. Garrison drops Angelico with The Big Boot. Garrison with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Angelico kicks Garrison in the face. Garrison connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Garrison goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angelico lands back on his feet. Angelico with a single leg takedown. Angelico makes Garrison tap out to Cruceta Invertidas.

Winner: (7-11) Angelico via Submission

Fourth Match: (2-4) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order vs. (0-5) Skyler Moore

Jay drives her knee into the midsection of Moore. Jay slams Moore’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a forearm smash. Jay slams Moore’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Jay talks smack to Moore. Jay whips Moore into the turnbuckles. Jay tugs on Moore’s hair. Moore delivers a gut punch. Moore gives Jay a taste of her own medicine. Moore ducks a clothesline from Jay. Jay goes for The Hip Toss, but Moore rolls her over for a one count. Moore with a deep arm-drag. Moore with a Front Slam. Jay regroups on the outside. Jay kicks Moore in the gut. Jay drives Moore face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jay with a forearm shot across the back of Moore’s neck. Jay tells Moore to get up. Jay levels Moore with The Jay Kick. Jay sends Moore to the corner. Moore uses her feet to create separation. Moore clotheslines Jay. Moore scores the elbow knockdown. Moore drives her knee into the midsection of Jay. Moore connects with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Moore with the irish whip. Jay kicks Moore in the face. Jay rakes the back of Moore. Jay gets Moore tied up in the tree of woe. Jay hits The Draping Foot Stomp. Jay makes Moore tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (3-4) Anna Jay via Submission

Fifth Match: (0-1) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-14) Lee Johnson

Kingston throws his t-shirt at Johnson before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson applies a side headlock. Kingston whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson runs into Kingston. Kingston tells Johnson to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kingston with a Modified T-Bone Suplex. Kingston kicks Johnson in the chest. Kingston stomps on Johnson’s back. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Kingston kicks Johnson in the face. Kingston drops Johnson with a knife edge chop. Kingston is picking Johnson apart. Kingston unloads three knife edge chops. Kingston with the irish whip. Johnson decks Kingston with a back elbow smash. Johnson kicks Kingston in the face. Kingston blocks a boot from Johnson. Johnson with a forearm smash. Johnson with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Johnson delivers his combination offense. Johnson connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Johnson with a forearm smash. Kingston drops Johnson with a running knee lift. Kingston plants Johnson with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (9-12) Sonny Kiss vs. (1-8) Serpentico

Serpentico lunges Kiss. Kiss splits under a clothesline from Serpentico. Kiss with a deep arm-drag. Kiss with a splitting cazadora arm-drag. Kiss follows that with a Corner Spear. Serpentico SuperKicks Kiss. Serpentico struts around the ring. Serpentico with an axe handle strike for a two count. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Kiss with a Rolling Elbow. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss launches Serpentico over the top rope. Serpentico with a Leaping Knee Strike from the ring apron. Serpentico with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico kicks Kiss in the back. Serpentico with a running elbow drop. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Serpentico stomps on Kiss back.

Serpentico applies a rear chin lock. Kiss with elbows into the midsection of Serpentico. Serpentico punches Kiss in the back. Serpentico whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss holds onto the ropes. Kiss kicks Serpentico in the face. Kiss with a Leaping Axe Kiss. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kiss follows that with a SpringBoard Split for a two count. Serpentico with a Jumping Knee Strike. Serpentico goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss with a DropSault. Kiss with a Spinning Elbow Strike. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Kiss hits The Exploder Suplex. Kiss pops back on his feet. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss drops Serpentico with The FlatLiner for a two count. Serpentico avoids The MoonSault. Kiss goes for The Matrix, but Serpentico counters with a double foot stomp. Serpentico with a Snap DDT for a two count Kiss side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Kiss connects with The SomerSault Senton to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-12) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-2) Ricky Starks vs. (0-0) Ben Carter

Starks wants Carter to shake his hand. Carter obliges. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks punches Carter in the back. Starks applies a waist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Starks applies a half nelson lock. Starks with a snap mare takedown. Carter applies a wrist lock. Starks with a side headlock takeover. Starks applies a wrist lock. Carter reverses the hold. Carter drop steps into a side headlock. Carter leapfrogs over Starks. Carter crawls under Starks. Starks kicks Carter in the gut. Starks with a knife edge chop. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Starks. Carter leapfrogs over Starks. Carter drops down on the canvas. Carter dropkicks Starks. Starks regroups in the corner. Carter with a running knife edge chop. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter dives over Starks. Carter showcases his athleticism. Starks with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Starks kicks Carter in the back. Starks stomps on Carter’s face. Starks repeatedly slams Carter’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Starks talks smack to Carter. Carter decks Starks with a back elbow smash. Carter unloads three knife edge chops. Starks drops Carter with a forearm smash. Starks transitions into a ground and pound attack. Starks uses the middle rope as a weapon. Starks nails Carter with a back heel kick. Starks stomps on the midsection of Carter. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Forearm Exchange. Carter is lighting up Starks chest. Starks kicks Carter in the face. Starks with another Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Starks rams his elbow across the jaw of Carter. Carter is displaying his fighting spirit. Carter drops Starks with The JawBreaker. Starks with a Running Boot. Starks goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Carter lands back on his feet. Carter rolls Starks over for a two count. Carter SuperKicks Starks. Carter connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Carter goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Starks ducks out of the way. Starks Spears Carter. Starks plants Carter with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

