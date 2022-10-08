The October 11 edition of AEW Dark was taped tonight at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC before AEW Rampage hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Lance Archer defeated Alex Odin

* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter defeated Jordan Blade, Brittany Blake and Trish Adora

* Brian Cage defeated Papadon

* Athena defeated Gia Scott

* QT Marshall defeated Action Andretti

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Joe Keys, BK Kline and Josh Fuller. This may have been non-title

* Kip Sabian defeated Brandon Cutler

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Emi Sakura. This may have been non-title

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin defeated Cole Karter and Aaron Solo

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.