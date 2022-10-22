The October 25 and November 1 editions of AEW Dark were taped tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL before AEW Rampage hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* Zack Clayton defeated Blake Lee

* Kayla Rossi defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* The Gunn Club defeated BK Klein and Jarett Diaz. The Gunns were dressed up as FTR

* Peter Avalon defeated Brandon Cutler

* The Blondes (no longer The Varsity Blondes) defeated Cole Karter and QT Marshall

* Anna Jay defeated Sio Nieves

* Kip Sabian defeated Marcus Cross

* Athena defeated Diamante

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Rico Gonzalez

* John Silver, Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds defeated Troy Hollywood, Ativalu and Madman Fulton

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated AR Fox and Caleb Konley

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin defeated La Estrella and SB Kento

* Riho defeated Jungle Kyona

* AEW World Trios Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M defeated JD Drake and Anthony Henry

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi. William Regal was on commentary for this match

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

