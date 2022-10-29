The November 1 edition of AEW Dark was taped tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT before AEW Rampage hit the air. The rest of these matches will air at a later date. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* Skye Blue defeated Paris Van Dale

* The Iron Savages defeated Lucas Chase and Brando Lee

* Kiera Hogan defeated Kennedi Copeland

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter defeated Teddy Goodz, Jake Manning and Channing Thomas

* Athena defeated Little Mean Kathleen

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Zack Clayton

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver defeated Brett Gosselin, Arjun Singh and Mike Magnum

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia retained over Brock Anderson. The ringside judges for Garcia’s first title defense were Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Frankie Kazarian. Bobby Cruise served as ring announcer

* Danhausen defeated John Cruz

* The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona defeated Fuego del Sol and Waves ‘n’ Curls (Traevon Jordan, Jaylen Brandyn)

* Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates. Rose is still carrying Jade Cargill’s AEW TBS Title belt

* Dante Martin defeated Encore

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Diamante

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Sonny Kiss, Tony Deppen and Ari Daivari

* Kip Sabian defeated Dean Alexander

* Marina Shafir defeated Kennedi Copeland in around 30 seconds

* AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix defeated AR Fox

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

