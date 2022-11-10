The November 15 edition of AEW Dark was taped tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* The Gates of Agony defeated Big Cuzzo and Teddy Goodz

* Tay Melo defeated Paris Van Dale

* Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Channing Thomas, Kyle Bradley and Smiley Fairchild

* Athena defeated Kayla Sparks

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Waves & Curls

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defeated Leon Ruffin. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer

* 10 defeated Jora Johal

* AR Fox defeated Serpentico

* Riho and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Mei Sugura

