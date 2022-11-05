The November 8 edition of AEW Dark was taped on Wednesday night from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were back on commentary

* Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico. Danhausen was with The Best Friends, The Bunny was with The Butcher and The Blade

