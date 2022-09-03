The September 6 edition of AEW Dark was taped tonight at the NOW Arena near Chicago before AEW Rampage hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* The announcers were Taz and Excalibur

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Storm Grayson and Brandon Gore

* Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico

* Julia Hart defeated Missa Kate

* Marina Shafir defeated Laynie Luck

* Serena Deeb defeated Sierra

* Private Party defeated GPA and Robert Anthony

* Penelope Ford defeated Alice Crowley. Kip Sabian was sitting in the crowd with his head in the box

* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

* Skye Blue and Queen Aminata defeated Diamante and Emi Sakura

* Danhausen defeated Peter Avalon. Danhausen got a big pop when he came out and loud chants during the match

* Matt Hardy defeated Angelico

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ari Daivari to retain the title

It’s believed that these matches will air next Tuesday.

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

