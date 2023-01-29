AEW returned to Universal Studios on Saturday for another round of AEW Dark tapings on Soundstage 19. These matches will air on future AEW Dark episodes.

You can click here for full spoilers from the Day Session, which ran from 2-5pm. Below are full spoilers from the Night Session, which ran from 7-10pm:

* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) defeated Jay Malachi and Oliver Sawyer

* Perro Peligroso defeated Blanco Loco

* Tony Deppen defeated Caleb Konley

* Matt Sydal defeated Slim J. After the match, all four of The Trustbusters tried to attack Sydal but Top Flight and AR Fox made the save

* The Iron Savages defeated Chris Sampson and Terry Kidd

* Jora Johl and Rohit Raju defeated Dale Springs and Bryce Cannon

* Brady Booker defeated Dak Draper. This was the debut of Booker, the former Bodhi Hayward of WWE NXT

* Kayla Rossi defeated Angelica Risk

* The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth) defeated Jarett Diaz, Jay Marti, Richard Adonis

* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh defeated The Boys

* Trent Beretta defeated Tony Nese

* Action Andretti defeated Tony Deppen

* Evil Uno defeated J. Spade

* Emi Sakura defeated Billie Starkz

* Parker Boudreaux defeated Joe Ocasio

* Shawn Dean defeated Invictus Khash

* Leila Grey defeated Sahara Seven

* Willie Mack defeated Joe Keys

* Shane Taylor defeated Adrian Alanis

* The Renegade Twins defeated Lizzy Blair and Payton Blair

* Lee Moriarty defeated Vary Morales

* Arjun Singh defeated Blake Li

* Skye Blue defeated Dream Girl Ellie

* Matt Sydal, AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) defeated The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay)

* AEW President Tony Khan introduced Adam Cole, who gave a quick post-show promo to thank everyone for coming out

