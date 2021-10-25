AEW returned to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Sunday for another doubleheader of AEW Dark tapings. These matches will air on upcoming episodes of Dark, which airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

These tapings featured the Dark debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, plus the AEW in-ring debuts of Tony Nese and La Rosa Negra, and more.

The following matches were taped on Sunday:

SESSION 1:

* Bobby Fish defeated Invictus Khash

* Riho defeated Xtina Kay

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara came to the ring for a promo on his upcoming match against Ethan Page. Scorpio Sky attacked Guevara, and then he was double teamed, until Santana and Ortiz made the save

* Dante Martin with Lio Rush defeated JDX

* Tiger Ruas defeated DJ Brown

* Adam Cole was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring, talking about what he recently did to Jungle Boy on Dynamite

* Diamante defeated Skyler Moore

* Tony Nese defeated Fuego del Sol

* 10 with -1 defeated Shayne Stetson

* Bryan Danielson defeated Aaron Solo

* Eddie Kingston defeated Jack Evans

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Halal Beefcake

* Too Fast, Too Fuego (Fuego Del Sol and Fuego 2, Son of Fuego aka Cody Rhodes) defeated Kid Bandit and Dean Alexander

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero defeated Viva Van

* Daniel Garcia with 2point0 defeated RSP

* Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson defeated Eli Knight and Malik Bosede

* The Bunny with The Butcher defeated Santana Garrett

* Bobby Fish defeated Ryzin

* Red Velvet defeated Shalonce. After the match, The Bunny came in and dropped Velvet

* Wardlow and Shawn Spears defeated Bear Country

* PAC defeated Tiger Ruas

SESSION 2:

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Sean Carr and Marcus Kross

* The Acclaimed defeated Ishmael Vaughn and Dante Smiley

* Riho defeated Karma Dean

* Infinito (masked male wrestler) defeated Ray Jaz

* 2point0 with Daniel Garcia defeated Bison XL and Toa Liona

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Dean Fleming and Brandon Gore

* Kiera Hogan defeated Notorious Mimi

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* Bear Country defeated Chad Lennox and Caine Carter

* 2point0 and Daniel Garcia defeated Adrien Soriano, Gabriel Hodder and Matthew Omen

* Anthony Greene defeated Jameson Ryan. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Greene in the ring and announced that he would be wrestling Adam Cole “next week”

* Joey Janela with Kayla Rossi defeated Zack Clayton

* Emi Sakura with Lulu Pencil defeated Valentina Rossi

* Matt Hardy with Jora Johl defeated Brick Aldridge

* Lee Moriarty defeated Nick Comoroto with Aaron Solo

* The Acclaimed defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Wardlow defeated Rolando Perez

* Ethan Page defeated Fuego Del Sol

* KiLynn King defeated Renee Michelle

* Skye Blue defeated La Rosa Negra

* Alan “5” Angels defeated Mike Reed

* Matt Hardy and Jora Johl defeated Baron Black and Prince Agballah

* Ryo Mizunami defeated Dani Jordan

* The Butcher defeated Michael Velez

* Arjun Singh defeated Dillon McQueen

* The Varsity Blonds defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Sahara Seven

* Julia Hart defeated Nikita Knight

* Tony Nese defeated DeMarcio James

* Adam Cole defeated Anthony Greene

