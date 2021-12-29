AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW “Dark: Elevation” on Tuesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
You can click here for full spoilers from the “Dark: Elevation” taping. Below are spoilers from the Dark taping:
* Tony Nese defeated Alan Angels
* Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) defeated Dream Girl Ellie
* The Gunn Club defeated three enhancement talents
* Marina Shafir defeated Valentina Rossi
* Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, and Kris Statlander defeated three enhancement talents. Hirsch stole the pin from Statlander
* The Acclaimed defeated two enhancement talents
* Jamie Hayter defeated Maddi Wrenkowsi
* Dante Martin defeated an enhancement talent
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Colt Cabana
* Brian Pillman Jr defeated JD Drake (with Cezar Bononi)
