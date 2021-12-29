AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW “Dark: Elevation” on Tuesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

You can click here for full spoilers from the “Dark: Elevation” taping. Below are spoilers from the Dark taping:

* Tony Nese defeated Alan Angels

* Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) defeated Dream Girl Ellie

* The Gunn Club defeated three enhancement talents

* Marina Shafir defeated Valentina Rossi

* Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, and Kris Statlander defeated three enhancement talents. Hirsch stole the pin from Statlander

* The Acclaimed defeated two enhancement talents

* Jamie Hayter defeated Maddi Wrenkowsi

* Dante Martin defeated an enhancement talent

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Colt Cabana

* Brian Pillman Jr defeated JD Drake (with Cezar Bononi)

(H/T to F4Wonline.com)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.