AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

First Taping:

Action Andretti defeated Invictus Khash

Marina Shafir defeated Angelica Risk

Parker Boudreaux defeated Gus De La Vega

Kenny Omega (w/ Michael Nakazawa) defeated Hagane Shinno

Angelico & Chaos Project defeated Jay Marti, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. Post-match, Tony Schiavone interviewed the winning trio who are now known as the Spanish Announce Project (SAP) because Angelico and Serpentico do the Spanish language Dynamite commentary.

Julia Hart defeated Sahara Se7en

Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth (w/ Cezar Bononi) defeated Midnight Tribe (Sage Scott & Jake St. Patrick)

Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) defeated Caleb Konley

Angelico defeated Dante Casanova

Matt Menard defeated Brock Anderson

TBS Champion Jade Cargill (w/ Red Velvet and Leila Grey) defeated Dream Girl Ellie in an eliminator match

The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeated Terrence and Terrell Hughes

Fuego del Sol defeated Lucky Ali

Evil Uno defeated Blake Li

Red Velvet defeated Billie Starkz

Iron Savages defeated Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock

AR Fox defeated Slim J (w/ Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss)

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) (w/ Evil Uno) defeated Level X (Axton Rey and Blanco Loco)

Varsity Athletes (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated The Skulk (Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis)

Kiera Hogan defeated Kaci Lennox

The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss & Slim J) (w/ Jeeves Kay) defeated Cameron Stewart & Ryzin

Shawn Dean defeated Ariel Dominguez

Top Flight defeated The WorkHorsemen

Second Taping:

Christopher Daniels defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

Emi Sakura defeated Jada Stone

Ryan Nemeth defeated Dak Draper

Blake Christian defeated Sean Maluta

Ari Daivari (w/ Sonny Kiss, Slim J and Jeeves Kay) defeated Leon Ruffin. Post-match, the Trustbusters continued the attack until AR Fox and Blake Christian ran down with chairs to make the save.

Rohit Raju defeated Richard Adonis

Jora Johl defeated Jared Diaz

Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Jarrett said he and Jay Lethal will win the Tag Team titles from The Acclaimed.

Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeated Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, and Baliyan Akki

Britt Baker (w/ Rebel) defeated Billie Starkz. Baker ended up with a bloody nose.

Tony Deppen defeated Serpentico

Matt Sydal defeated Cezar Bononi. Post match, Peter Avalon and Bononi attacked Sydal until Top Flight made the save.

Harley Cameron defeated Brittany Jade

Madison Rayne defeated Kaci Lennox

AR Fox, Blake Christian & Leon Ruffin defeated The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Jeeves Kay) (w/ Sonny Kiss)

Mascara Dorada defeated Anthony Henry

Top Flight (w/ Matt Sydal) defeated Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon)

Zack Clayton defeated Fulton

Action Andretti defeated Bronson from the Iron Savages

Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

Skye Blue defeated Renee Michelle

Shane Taylor & JD Griffey defeated Dante Casanova and Mr. G

Leila Grey defeated Tiffany Nieves

The WorkHorsemen defeated The Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis)

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Angelico (w/ Luther and Serpentico)