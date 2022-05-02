AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
First Session
- John Silver (w/ -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon)
- Shawn Spears defeated Lord Crewe. After the match, Spears laid out Crewe with a power bomb and a chair shot.
- The Varsity Blondes (w/ Julia Hart) defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the Blondes said that if The House of Black wanted Hart, they can come and get her in their upcoming match.
- Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Terry Aki & Jay Lucas
- Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Leon Ruff
- Julia Hart defeated Jaycie Love
- Dante Martin defeated Invictus Khash. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, it was announced Martin will face Rey Fenix in an upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match.
- Toni Storm defeated Diamante
- Angelico defeated NJPW’s Yuya Uemura
- Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) defeated Jake Something
- Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno and Ten) defeated Jake Manning. Post match, Uno and 10 were attacked by Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas.
- The Gunn Club defeated Warren J and Zack Zilla (Zack Mason)
- Shawn Dean defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)
- Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Brick City Boyz
- Abadon defeated Vicky Dreamboat
- Jora Johl (w/ Angelico) defeated Trip Jordy
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall) defeated The DKC and Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo. After the match, Marshall offered Knight and DKC spots. The two rejected the offer resulting in a brawl until other members of NJPW’s LA Dojo came down for the save
- Rohit Raju defeated Adam Priest
- 10 & Evil Uno (with -1) defeated Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas
Second Session
- Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah
- Marina Shafir defeated Layna Lennox
- Bear Country defeated The WorkHorsemen
- Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre
- Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth. After the match, Peter Avalon attacked Trent until Rocky Romero made the save.
- Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Blue said she was excited for her future in AEW.
- Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li of The Factory
- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods to retain the title. Judges were Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Ace Steel.
- Kris Statlander defeated Avery Breaux
- “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker defeated Eli Isom and Cooper
- AQA defeated Brittany Jade
- Lee Moriarty defeated Alan Angels
- Sonny Kiss defeated Carlie Bravo
- Robyn Renegade defeated Vicky Dreamboat. Charlette Renegade switched in for her twin sister and got the win. After the match, Schiavone pointed out what happened. Robyn re-entered the ring and supported her sister.
- Anthony Ogogo defeated Trenton Storm
- Leva Bates defeated Kiah Dream
- Roppongi Vice defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) (w/ JD Drake). Orange Cassidy came out to ringside to even the odds, closing out the show