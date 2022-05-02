AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

First Session

John Silver (w/ -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon)

Shawn Spears defeated Lord Crewe. After the match, Spears laid out Crewe with a power bomb and a chair shot.

The Varsity Blondes (w/ Julia Hart) defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the Blondes said that if The House of Black wanted Hart, they can come and get her in their upcoming match.

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Terry Aki & Jay Lucas

Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Leon Ruff

Julia Hart defeated Jaycie Love

Dante Martin defeated Invictus Khash. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, it was announced Martin will face Rey Fenix in an upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match.

Toni Storm defeated Diamante

Angelico defeated NJPW’s Yuya Uemura

Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) defeated Jake Something

Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno and Ten) defeated Jake Manning. Post match, Uno and 10 were attacked by Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas.

The Gunn Club defeated Warren J and Zack Zilla (Zack Mason)

Shawn Dean defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Brick City Boyz

Abadon defeated Vicky Dreamboat

Jora Johl (w/ Angelico) defeated Trip Jordy

The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall) defeated The DKC and Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo. After the match, Marshall offered Knight and DKC spots. The two rejected the offer resulting in a brawl until other members of NJPW’s LA Dojo came down for the save

Rohit Raju defeated Adam Priest