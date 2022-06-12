Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon. Post match, JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth attacked the winning team before 10 and Uno could run them off.

ROH Pure Rules Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) to retain the title. The guest judges were BJ Whitmer, Mercedes Martinez, and Christopher Daniels. Post match, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker attacked Yuta as a setup for Blood and Guts. Garcia also said he wants to take the Pure championship from Yuta and held the title up. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz made the save. Afterward, Kingston talked to the crowd to hype all the big matches up.