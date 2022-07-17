AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Session 1:

Kiera Hogan defeated Allie Reks

Alex Reynolds (with Preston Vance and -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (with Peter Avalon)Marina Shafir defeated Tracy Nyxx

Slim J defeated Blake Li

Cole Karter defeated Mike Orlando. Carter is the former Two Dimes from NXT.

Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon

Angelo Parker (with Matt Menard) defeated Cameron Stewart

“Trust Fund” Ari (Ariya) Daivari (with Slim J) defeated Blake Christian. There was a post match interview with Daivari and Tony Schiavone where Daivari said that his trust fund hit and he’s now the richest man in pro wrestling. He has purchased the contract of Slim J. He’s now going under the name Ari Daivari.

Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle

Lee Moriarty defeated Red Jones

Serena Deeb defeated Viva Van

Jonathan Gresham defeated Jordan Oasis

Wheeler Yuta defeated Bryce Donovan. In a post match interview with Tony Schiavone, Yuta said that “Garcia likes to call himself a Sports Entertainer and that makes him a cosplay wrestler.”

Mercedes Martinez defeated J Rod

Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron

Ariya Daivari and Slim J (as The Trust Busters) defeated Tyshon Price and Logan Cruz

Diamante defeated Rocky Radley

The Acclaimed defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated Kennedy and Caylen

Captain Shawn Dean defeated Johnathan Hudson

Rebel defeated Giselle Azur

Brock Anderson defeated Serpentico

Session 2:

Parker Boudreaux (with Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Serpentico. Bordeaux is the former Harland from NXT.

Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade (with Charlette Renegade)

Abadon defeated Mafioso Rossi

Angelico defeated Aliya Akeem

Emi Sakura defeated Renee Michelle

Josh Woods defeated Cobra

Rohit Raju defeated Invictus Khash

Skye Blue defeated Charlette Renegade (with Robyn Renegade)

Sonny Kiss defeated Bobby Orlando

Bear Country defeated defeated Victor Iniestra and Axel Rico

Kayla Rossi (with Diamond Sheik) defeated Avery Breaux

Varsity Blondes defeated Terrence and Terrell Hughes

Jay Lethal defeated Logan Cruz

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Blake Christian

Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Marcus Kross

Ari Daivari (with Parker Boudreaux and Slim J) defeated Fuego del Sol. There was a post-match interview where Daivari talked about his investments giving him the ability to buy anyone.

The Renegade Twins defeated Rocky Radley and Allie Recks

Anthony Ogogo defeated Meta

Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

Blake Christian defeated Lucky Ali

Marina Shafir defeated Viva Van

Jora Johl defeated Vary Morales

Preston Vance (with Alex Reynolds and -1) defeated Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

Max Caster defeated Justin Coto

Matt Sydal and Dante Martin defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo