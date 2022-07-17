AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Session 1:
Kiera Hogan defeated Allie Reks
Alex Reynolds (with Preston Vance and -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (with Peter Avalon)Marina Shafir defeated Tracy Nyxx
Slim J defeated Blake Li
Cole Karter defeated Mike Orlando. Carter is the former Two Dimes from NXT.
Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon
Angelo Parker (with Matt Menard) defeated Cameron Stewart
“Trust Fund” Ari (Ariya) Daivari (with Slim J) defeated Blake Christian. There was a post match interview with Daivari and Tony Schiavone where Daivari said that his trust fund hit and he’s now the richest man in pro wrestling. He has purchased the contract of Slim J. He’s now going under the name Ari Daivari.
Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle
Lee Moriarty defeated Red Jones
Serena Deeb defeated Viva Van
Jonathan Gresham defeated Jordan Oasis
Wheeler Yuta defeated Bryce Donovan. In a post match interview with Tony Schiavone, Yuta said that “Garcia likes to call himself a Sports Entertainer and that makes him a cosplay wrestler.”
Mercedes Martinez defeated J Rod
Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron
Ariya Daivari and Slim J (as The Trust Busters) defeated Tyshon Price and Logan Cruz
Diamante defeated Rocky Radley
The Acclaimed defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth
Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated Kennedy and Caylen
Captain Shawn Dean defeated Johnathan Hudson
Rebel defeated Giselle Azur
Brock Anderson defeated Serpentico
Session 2:
Parker Boudreaux (with Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Serpentico. Bordeaux is the former Harland from NXT.
Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade (with Charlette Renegade)
Abadon defeated Mafioso Rossi
Angelico defeated Aliya Akeem
Emi Sakura defeated Renee Michelle
Josh Woods defeated Cobra
Rohit Raju defeated Invictus Khash
Skye Blue defeated Charlette Renegade (with Robyn Renegade)
Sonny Kiss defeated Bobby Orlando
Bear Country defeated defeated Victor Iniestra and Axel Rico
Kayla Rossi (with Diamond Sheik) defeated Avery Breaux
Varsity Blondes defeated Terrence and Terrell Hughes
Jay Lethal defeated Logan Cruz
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Blake Christian
Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Marcus Kross
Ari Daivari (with Parker Boudreaux and Slim J) defeated Fuego del Sol. There was a post-match interview where Daivari talked about his investments giving him the ability to buy anyone.
The Renegade Twins defeated Rocky Radley and Allie Recks
Anthony Ogogo defeated Meta
Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
Blake Christian defeated Lucky Ali
Marina Shafir defeated Viva Van
Jora Johl defeated Vary Morales
Preston Vance (with Alex Reynolds and -1) defeated Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
Max Caster defeated Justin Coto
Matt Sydal and Dante Martin defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo