All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 7/6c via their official YouTube channel with a special one night only installment of their old weekly AEW DARK series.

Advertised for the December 16, 2025, “AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer” special event are the following matches:

* Isla Dawn vs. Marina Shafir

* The Death Riders vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans & Nathan Cruz

* Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Mascara Dorada vs. Mark Andrews & Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos 2

