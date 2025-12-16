It’s Tuesday, and for one week only, you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 7/6c via their official YouTube channel with a special one night only installment of their old weekly AEW DARK series.
Advertised for the December 16, 2025, “AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer” special event are the following matches:
* Isla Dawn vs. Marina Shafir
* The Death Riders vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans & Nathan Cruz
* Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Mascara Dorada vs. Mark Andrews & Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos 2
For those who don’t feel like waiting, you don’t have to, as you can check out complete AEW Dark: Stocking Stuffer Spoilers For December 16, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
TONIGHT!
Don't miss our special presentation of #AEWDark Stocking Stuffer!
See this ONE TIME ONLY return at 7/6c on the AEW YouTube Channel, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/0xbzBonT4M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2025