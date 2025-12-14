In addition to the live AEW Collision: Winter is Coming show, the AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and ROH Global Wars UK shows were taped inside the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Featured below are complete spoilers for the one-night only return of AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and the ROH Global Wars UK shows:

AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer Spoilers * Mascara Dorada, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong defeated Kid Lykos I, Kid Lykos II, & Mark Andrews

* Marina Shafir defeated Isla Dawn

* The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, & Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Nathan Cruz ROH Global Wars UK Spoilers * Mark Davis defeated Evil Uno

* Michael Oku defeated Rocky Romero

* Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush

* Angelico vs. Blake Christian

* Alex Windsor vs. Nina Samuels

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for AEW Results coverage.

I'm at the @UtilitaArenaCDF Cardiff for AEW Collision / ROH Global Wars UK pic.twitter.com/OOodGlcsx2 — Phil Jones (@PhilJones77) December 13, 2025

Absolutely outstanding show from @AEW once again with #AEWCollision in Cardiff. 13 matches in one night with #ROHGlobalWars & #AEWDark too! Great to see so much British wrestling talent included throughout alongside the best in the business. Takeshita vs Claudio was a… pic.twitter.com/7vuoPNpUeC — Alex Wallace (@AlexWTalks) December 13, 2025