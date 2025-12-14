In addition to the live AEW Collision: Winter is Coming show, the AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and ROH Global Wars UK shows were taped inside the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, December 13, 2025.
Featured below are complete spoilers for the one-night only return of AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and the ROH Global Wars UK shows:
AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer Spoilers
* Mascara Dorada, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong defeated Kid Lykos I, Kid Lykos II, & Mark Andrews
* Marina Shafir defeated Isla Dawn
* The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, & Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Nathan Cruz
ROH Global Wars UK Spoilers
* Mark Davis defeated Evil Uno
* Michael Oku defeated Rocky Romero
* Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush
* Angelico vs. Blake Christian
* Alex Windsor vs. Nina Samuels
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for AEW Results coverage.
I'm at the @UtilitaArenaCDF Cardiff for AEW Collision / ROH Global Wars UK pic.twitter.com/OOodGlcsx2
— Phil Jones (@PhilJones77) December 13, 2025
Absolutely outstanding show from @AEW once again with #AEWCollision in Cardiff.
13 matches in one night with #ROHGlobalWars & #AEWDark too!
Great to see so much British wrestling talent included throughout alongside the best in the business.
Takeshita vs Claudio was a… pic.twitter.com/7vuoPNpUeC
— Alex Wallace (@AlexWTalks) December 13, 2025
#AEWDark Marina Shafir coming into her match with Isla Dawn aura farming
Men fear Shafir
Cardiff Collision / Dark / ROH Global Wars was incredible !!! 🏴❄️ pic.twitter.com/lzkhMSwDZW
— Georgie ☆ ୨ৎ (@Tox1c_glam0ur) December 13, 2025