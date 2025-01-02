A new theme song has debuted for AEW Dynamite.
All Elite Wrestling kicked off the New Year of 2025 with a facelift for their primary weekly cable television show, debuting a new theme song and opening video for AEW Dynamite.
The new song and video debuted during the special annual Fight For The Fallen 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on January 1 from Asheville, N.C.
The song is “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters.
