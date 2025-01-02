A new theme song has debuted for AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling kicked off the New Year of 2025 with a facelift for their primary weekly cable television show, debuting a new theme song and opening video for AEW Dynamite.

The new song and video debuted during the special annual Fight For The Fallen 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on January 1 from Asheville, N.C.

The song is “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters.

I’m So Excited for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, right NOW! Thank you all watching @AEWonTV tonight on TBS and/or @SportsonMax right now! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 2, 2025