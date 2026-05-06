AEW is honoring a true pioneer of professional wrestling on television tonight.

This evening’s special three-hour combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, airing live from North Charleston, South Carolina, is being presented in tribute to Ted Turner following news of his passing.

Turner, widely credited with bringing pro wrestling to a national cable audience through TBS and TNT, is being remembered by the promotion with a dedicated broadcast.

AEW issued an official statement paying tribute to Turner’s lasting impact on both television and the wrestling industry.

“AEW mourns the loss of Ted Turner and sends our condolences,” the promotion wrote. “A pioneer of TV and founder of TBS & TNT, Turner championed pro wrestling on his networks since the 1970’s. AEW proudly continues that tradition, and we dedicate Wednesday Night Dynamite tonight on TBS to his memory.”

A fitting tribute.

Ted Turner passed away at the age of 87 following a battle with Lewy body dementia, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape the modern landscape of televised professional wrestling.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite & Collision Results coverage.