An AEW departure has been announced.

Not a wrestler, but an artist.

Mel Coleman, best known as the artist of the grandiose paintings featured by Don Callis on All Elite Wrestling programming, has confirmed her departure from the company.

Coleman, who appeared on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite as the woman who took a photo at ringside with Andrade El Idolo, wrote about the departure on social media.

“A chapter closed,” she began her post on X. “Thank you for the opportunities and memories. I’m still shell shocked. But wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been supporting not only my journey but my brothers in art.”

She continued, “Thank you to the wonderful women and men I’ve met because of this opportunity. I’m in the dark right now and I don’t know what will happen. But Thank you for your love.”

She ended up deleting that post soon after, and adding a more brief statement.

“Logging off for a little while,” she wrote. “Not goodbye just see you soon. Love you guys. Love AEW and everyone in it.”