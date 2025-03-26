Saraya’s working relationship with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end.

The women’s wrestling legend formerly known as Paige in WWE spoke with Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview where she confirmed her departure from AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On her AEW departure: “I’m here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end. I had an amazing time there. There’s no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time.”

On coming to the realization that there is nothing left for her to do in wrestling: “And then I got to thinking — what is there left for me to do in wrestling right now? Right now, there’s really no storylines where I would fit in. It’s just me thinking that I just don’t fit in right now. I feel like I might be taking someone else’s spot, someone who could be doing something really special.”

On the door being open for a potential future AEW return: “That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW — I absolutely love it. But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit, and putting my energy into the podcast with all the crew here. What a wonderful crew I have here.”

On her time in AEW and thoughts on Tony Khan: “Thank you, AEW. Thank you to the AEW fans — I loved my f—ing time there. Tony’s f—ing awesome. And anyone that goes to work there will just enjoy their time. It’s just great. And I’ll miss the girls’ locker room. I’ll miss you, but don’t be a f—ing stranger! You know where I am. I see some of you outside the company anyway.”

Check out the complete interview at EW.com.