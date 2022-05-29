Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, it’s AEW Double or Nothing! We have TWELVE matches on tap tonight so grab a coffee or two and let’s get comfortable, as we get right to business! Here’s what the card looks like for the show:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Six-Man Tag: Death Triangle vs. House of Black

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Wardlow vs. MJF

Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, & Ortiz

Six Man Tag: Men of the Year & Paige VanZant vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, & Tay Conti

AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

AEW World Tag Team Title Three Way Match: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Title: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Heavyweight Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results

Is MJF here? Isn’t he? What’s going to happen! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Jim Ross are on commentary so let’s get to the action!

Match #1. MJF vs. Wardlow

MJF’s music hits and he takes his time coming out, but he’s here! Wardlow is handcuffed, he’s got no music, and it doesn’t even matter. Crowd is ELECTRIC for this one. The bell is rung and MJF immediately takes a powder. Wardlow has enough of the games and pulls MJF in by the hair. Wardlow has MJF up for the powerbomb but MJF bites him on the head to get out, then follows up with an eye poke. Hurricanrana by MJF but Wardlow is out at two. MJF comes up limp and feigns a knee injury as he pulls the Dynamite Diamond Ring out of his trunks… right in front of the referee and Wardlow! The referee takes ring and MJF’s knee is magically fine. MJF tells Wardlow he’ll quadruple his pay and they shake on it, but Wardlow holds on and it’s time for the Powerbomb Symphony! One. Two. Three. Four. Five. That’s it as Wardlow puts his boot on his chest, but pulls it off at two! Six powerbombs. Seven. Eight. Nine. Ten. Andddddd it is all over.

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: NR. It was a squash. Warlow is a made man, and MJF is such a tremendous professional wrestler that he can get beat like that, and it won’t even matter.

MJF is loaded onto the gurney after the match and strapped in as the entire arena chants for Wardlow. Tony Schiavone is here, and we get the signing, WARDLOW IS #ALLELITE!

Match #2. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boys

The Young Bucks are dressed as Elvis’ here and we’re joined by Caprice Coleman on commentary… awesome! Matt Hardy and Matt Jackson start, who I will call MH and MJ for this match. Dropkick by MJ to start. Both men trade leg sweeps as MJ tells MH he’s faster, younger, and better than him. Tags to Jeff and Nick as Nick evades a double back elbow by slowly trotting away. A second attempt lands with a fist and elbow drop combo. The fans start chanting for Brandon Cutler and Nick Jackson gets mad and pushes him. Tag to both Matts as MH hits a vertical suplex. Nick Jackson is in as the Hardys hit a double gordbuster on Nick on top of MH. Matt and Jeff go old school in the corner but MJ ducks and Nick hits an enziguiri in mid air. MH looks for a Razor’s Edge on MJ but Nick hits a super kick! MJ runs Jeff head first into the turnbuckle and hit a double team fist drop/senton. Nick is the legal man now as Jeff hits a double clothesline on both Bucks. Nick looks for the tag to MH but Landon pulls him off the apron. Nick looks for Whisper in the Wind but Jeff ducks and hits a Whisper in the Wind of his own. MH gets the tag and cleans house. Side effect by MH on Nick gets a two count. Nick tosses MH to the ropes and MJ low bridges him. Soccer kick from Nick to MH on the outside. Face buster from Nick to Jeff Hardy, who then superkicks Jeff Hardy off the apron onto his brother. Nick with a somersault senton to the outside as he takes out everyone. Shining Wizard by Nick to MH on the inside. Risky Business by the Bucks to MH gets a two count. Nick with a rising knee strike in the corner misses MH and nails his own brother! A superkick by Nick misses Jeff Hardy and takes out Landon! Side effect by MH on MJ on the apron. NOW the Hardys hit Poetry in Motion on MJ. Jeff Hardy’s swanton attempt to Matt Jackson misses, but Nick Jackson hits a swanton on Jeff Hardy! Two count! BTE Trigger gets reverses but the Bucks rebound with a double superkick to Jeff and then one to MH. MH tells his brother to get out of the ring in an attempt to save him, but it’s superkick party time! The Bucks deliver about 10 in succession to both Hardys. Can the referee count to 10 here while all four guys are in the ring? Come on, man. Double superkick to both men. Landon is moving the steel steps on the outside. MH grabs MJ from behind and hits a Razor’s Edge in the ring. Matt is placed on the steel steps and Jeff Hardy hits a swanton bomb on the steps! Twist of Fate to Nick! Another one! Jeff Hardy goes up for the swanton and hits it! One, two, three!

Winner: The Hardys

Rating: **1/2. This was… fine. I know people think of it as a huge dream match, and not to be that guy, but I saw this in Ring of Honor in 2017 and the Hardys were far better back then. There’s nothing for the Hardys left to do in pro wrestling, except win the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

The Ass Boys and The Acclaimed are drunk in Vegas and Daddy Ass found them all passed out in their hotel room. This was hilarious.

Match #3. AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

This is a really tough spot for this match. Jade catches a cross body block and hits a fall away slam on Jay. Clothesline by Jade. Jade goes up to the top (what?) and hits a double axe handle Randy Savage style. Jade goes up top. Then gets off the top rope. Jumping back elbow by Jade in the corner. Jade goes up top again, but Jay catches her and hits a superplex as both women are down. Jay lands a back heel kick and a diving blockbuster (maybe?) off the top rope. Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet grab Jay off the apron but Jay hits a double DDT on the outside. Jay rolls back in the ring and Jade catches her with an attempt at Jaded, but Jay rolls through for a close two. Smart Mark Sterling is here (with neck brace) and throws a crutch in the ring. Anna Jay grabs the crutch and hits a Russian Leg Sweep, crutch assisted, for a two count. Johnny Hungee is here and he takes the neck brace off of Mark Sterling and hits a brainbuster on the floor! Jade hits the Eye of the Storm on Jay for a two count. Jade looks for Jaded but Jay gets free and gets her hooks in and locks in the Queenslayer, but Jade climbs to her feet. Jade goes up to the top rope as Jay follows, but we’ve got someone walking down the ramp.. it’s Stokely Hathaway! BIG STOKE! Jade takes advantage of the situation and hits the Jaded off the top rope for the three count!

Winner: Jade Cargill

Rating: *3/4. That was… not great. Awkward in a lot of spots and there seemed to be some serious miscommunication between the women.

Jade and the Baddies attack Anna Jay post-match, but Kris Statlander is here to make the save! The crowd is going nuts for Statlander and we have some unfamiliar music.. it’s Athena FKA Ember Moon! Stokely gets in the middle of it as Jade and the Baddies retreat.

Match #4. House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Crowd is READY as Black and Fenix start here. This will be fast, and I will do my best. Fenix back flips out of a German suplex and hits a hurricanrana! Fenix hits the rope and rebounds with a spinning heel kick that Black was waiting on, as he attempts the Blackout and both men miss. Matthews is in and eats a superkick by Fenix. Quick tag to Penta who gets dumped to the outside by Matthews. ZERO MIEDO by Matthews followed a kick combo. Penta hits a combo of his own and ends with a super kick. Hurricanrana by Penta as Matthews hits the outside. Stalemate. ZERO MIEDO. Pac and King are now legal. Monstrous chops by King as Pac goes up top but King boots him to the outside. King about to dive to the outside but the entire Death Triangle meets him in the center as the House of Black back up King! This is breaking down! Big boot by Black and a huge lariat by King to Pac. Sling blade of the middle rope by Penta to Black. Metoera by Matthews to Penta. Pump kick to Matthews to Pac, but Pac rebounds with a Poison Rana and a King Kong lariat! Whew. I’m tired. King and Pac are legal as King hits a huge Bossman Slam! Hard chop by King and a tag to Black. Roundhouse kick to the stomach and a tag to King. Shoulder tackle by King and a senton by Matthews gets a two count. Big splash in the corner by King who misses a running cannonball and Pac is crawling to his corner. Tag to Fenix! Chops to Black and Matthews as Fenix has Matthews powerbomb Black! Double superkicks by Penta and Fenix to Matthews. Tope con hilo by the Lucha Brothers to King and Black. Triple team splash/moonsault by Death Triangle gets a long two on King. Fenix with a step-up dropkick to King. Tope suicida by Fenix that Matthews catches, brainbuster on the floor! Penta with a double jump splash to Pac! Moonsault by Black to the outside and a dive by King that catches mostly ring apron. Dante’s Inferno by House of Black bets a two count! Triple pump kicks by Death Triangle to House of Black as the Lucha Brothers are super kicking everyone. Triple kick to Brody. Pac and Black are left. Sheer drop brainbuster by Pac to Black! Matthews breaks up the count! Penta with a running step-up Canadian Destroyer off of Fenix back to Matthews on the apron! HOLY S! Penta has King draped from the apron to the outside, Fenix comes off the top rope, assisted stomp DDT! Malakai Black challenges the entire Death Triangle by himself as he hits the Blackout on Penta and the Blackout on Fenix! Enziguiri by Pac who goes up top! Matthews makes the save but Pac throws him off the rope and hits a springboard 450 OVER Matthews to Black! Pac with a rebound German on Matthews and throws him on King. Pac with a low blow to Malakai while Alex Abrahantes distracts the referee! Pac goes up top… lights go out! Lights come back on, Julia Hart is here and she mists Pac! Blackout by Black gets it done!

Winners: The House of Black

Rating: ***3/4. What’s that term, “your mileage may vary”? If you love a ridiculous sprint that ignores all of the standard pro wrestling rules and you’re here for fun… you’ll love this. I love it all, and I love every guy in this match. This was just tremendously fun from start to finish and we’ve finally gotten the payoff with Julia Hart.

Match #5. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole

Mike Chioda is refereeing this one, awesome! Crowd chants “Owen!” Cole is decked out in Hart Family pink for this one. Joe beats on Cole in the corner with some body shots as the crowd chants along. Strong chops by Joe to start. Running elbow in the corner followed by the Joe version of the Pele kick to Cole. Joe dumps Cole to the outside, but Cole catches him rushing in with a superkick. Cole then runs Joe shoulder first into the ring post. The *injured* shoulder from Satnam Singh, by the way. Joe tries to return strikes but Cole focusing on the arm exposing a weakness. Shoulder lock by Cole as JR discusses how much Owen Hart means to him on commentary in a very nice moment. Cole up top looking for the Panama Sunrise, but Joe catches him and hits a double knee breaker. Cole rushes in to Joe in the corner but Joe catches him with a high angle STO. Joe then delivers jabs with his good hand. Manhattan drop, high boot, and big senton by a Joe get a two count! Big powerslam by Joe gets another two count. Joe looks for a powerbomb but the injured arm puts a stop to that. Back stabber by Adam Cole gets a two! Cole has a Crippler Crossface locked in but Joe gets to the rope. Joe blocks a superkick and lands a BIG powerbomb with a stack for a two count! Cole kicks out but Joe transitions him over into an STF! Joe traps both of Cole’s wrists like a Ring of Saturn and Cole can’t get to the rope! Cole barely able to get a toe to the bottom rope. Bobby Fish is here and he drops Joe arm first over the top rope. Cole looks to Lower the Boom from behind but Joe reverses and locks in the rear naked choke. Joe drops the choke to punch Bobby Fish. Three superkicks by Cole. Four, Cole Lowers the Boom from behind and that’s it!

Winner and Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Champion: Adam Cole

Rating: ***. This match was good, but I can’t help but feel like the last few minutes were flat. The finish seemingly came out of nowhere and the crowd wasn’t as invested as I would have thought. That said, I think Cole is the right winner of this tournament.

Match #6. Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho