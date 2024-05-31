The early estimates are in for the pay-per-view buys for this year’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that took place on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada drew an estimated 133,000 buys.

The numbers are a little slow to come in due to the Memorial Day holiday-weekend.

As of now, the television buys for the 5/26 PPV were up 9.5-percent compared to the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view back in April 21, with streaming numbers in the United States also up, and about even internationally.

The TV numbers are “way down” compared to last year’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view, although the streaming numbers for this year’s show make up for it.

The show is expected to be down a bit from last year, with AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 reported to have drawn in the 140,000 buys range.

The live gate for AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. was just under $800,000, with a paid attendance of 7,500 (9,000 total). This is also down from last year’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 show at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, NV., which had nearly a $900,000 live gate off of a 9,000 paid attendance (10,500 total).