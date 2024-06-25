Some numbers regarding AEW’s latest pay-per-view event.

WrestleNomics is reporting that the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view drew a gate of $582,204 according to Pollstar. The show took place on May 26th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and featured ‘Anarchy In The Arena,’ the debut of Mercedes Moné, and other top matches on the card. The edition of AEW Collision that happened the night before in the same venue drew an additional $112,298 from 3,944 ticket sales.

This would make Double or Nothing the second highest grossing AEW pay-per-view of the year behind Revolution back in March, which featured the final matchup of The Icon Sting. However, this will most likely change after AEW All In London, a show that has already sold 40,000+ tickets. It should be known that the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing drew a gate of over $1 million, and the 2023 event drew just over $900,000.

Furthermore, it is mentioned in the reports that AEW budgeted $3,868,200 for Double or Nothing and Collision. The pay-per-view buys have yet to be revealed and will determine if AEW was profitable for the weekend. AEW did apply for a tax credit of $373,388 with teh Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.