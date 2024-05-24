Double or Nothing has always felt like the forgotten step-child of the “Big 4” AEW PPV’s, but this year, it looks like quite some effort has been put into the card. There are several matches that could lead to a MOTY-contender and quite a few good stories leading in. Let’s take a look at the matches and try to predict who’ll win.

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

This is a prime example of a possible MOTY contender on this card. Ospreay is on unreal form right now and the crowd is treating him like he is the second coming of Christ. Strong has had a quietly solid 365 days and has always performed in-ring. This has, in my opinion, the highest ceiling of any match on the card.

Prediction: Ospreay wins his first title.

AEW Trios Championship: Jay White and The Gunns (c) vs. Death Triangle

This hasn’t had much story, but with how jacked Fenix was looking on Dynamite it doesn’t really matter. I think realistically this should go on the pre show in order to have any noise involved. All 6 men are either decent or great wrestlers so I have no doubt this will be at least solid.

Prediction: Bullet Club gold retains.

TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black

These two men have brought the absolute worst out of each other these past few weeks. It is very frustrating that Black refuses to just be an ass-kicking machine and instead tries to be this spooky lore merchant, but whatever. Copeland was showing real restraint by not “going to that place” yet. Unfortunately, he got sucked into the supernatural-verse. Hopefully he retains and just turns heel. I don’t really care, though.

Prediction: Copeland retains because Black refuses to do the job.

IWGP Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Weird stipulation aside, this should be a banger. It feels like a sticky political issue is preventing this from being a championship match, but hey, maybe Takeshita can pick up the win. I hope Mox is in his 2022 form here. If he can match Takeshita’s energy this will undoubtedly be awesome.

Prediction: Moxley wins.

Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy

Does anyone actually care about this? I am sorry if you do, but I don’t. Like at all.

Prediction: Beretta wins.

AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

I am quite into this feud to be completely honest. It feels like Storm has really tried to reign in the silliness. Deeb has had some very strong performances. I find it very easy to root for both performers at the moment. I don’t think Deeb has a chance to win, but this could be the best match of Storms current reign. Solid stuff.

Prediction: Storm retains.

AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

This is my most anticipated match of the night. It has felt like a lifetime since Mone’s debut at Big Business. I am so glad they decided to pivot and make her the heel in this match. Not only does she work so much better in that role, but it is impossible to root against Nightingale. It will also be a high pressure situation for Mone given that its her first in-ring performance in the company. Really hoping this is a great match.

Prediction: Mone wins with the help of Kris Statlander.

Anarchy In The Arena: The Elite vs. Team AEW

I really want to be into this match/feud way more than I am currently. It just feels like a re-hash of the old “fight for AEW’s soul” storyline that has been run several times. All of the people involved are great, but this whole thing is very forced. No one felt angry with The Elite for attacking Tony Khan. If anything, people were laughing at him. I have no doubt in my mind that the match will be absolutely bonkers, but I just wish the build was better.

Prediction: The Elite win and complete their takeover of the company.

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

This has had a solid build, but I think its clear Strickland should have had a different first title program. He has significantly cooled since earlier this year and I still think he should have won the title at Revolution. Hopefully after this match they heat him back up by entering The Elite storyline and maybe reigniting his feud with Hangman. Christian is a genius in the ring, though, so I could see this being an incredible title match.

Prediction: Swerve retains.

Let me know your predictions in the comments and what match you’re looking forward to most! Comment down below or tell me on X @wewanttablez.