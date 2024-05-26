Vegas, baby, Vegas!

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Anarchy in the Arena: Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, & FTR vs. The Elite

AEW TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada! Taz, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Don Callis will start us off on commentary tonight.

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay looks for the Hidden Blade as Strong is posing and here we go! Ospreay misses a plancha to the outside but lands on his feet and sends The Kingdom over the top of the barricade with a pair of big boots. Strong Irish whips Ospreay into the barricade but Ospreay springboards off of it and lands on The Kingdom with a somersault plancha! Ospreay catapults Strong into the ringpost and the crowd is on their feet! Backbreaker by Ospreay only gets a one count. Ospreay looks for the Phenomenal Forearm but Bennett grabs him and puts him on his shoulders as Taven hits the ropes inside the ring and look for a Doomsday Device/suicide dive combo but Ospreay lands AWFULLY on his forehead and neck. Terrifying spot here and the referee checks on him, but Strong rolls him back inside the ring. Both Strong and Ospreay trade HARD chops now inside the ring, and that spot really took the wind out of the crowd’s sails. Scary. Backbreaker by Strong gets two. Strong seends Ospreay into the ropes but he handpsrings out with a flipping back kick. Ospreay kips up and The Kingdom gets involved again, allowing Wardlow to attack from behind but wait, the referee sees him too. The referee says everyone is gone or Strong loses the belt… nice touch. Strong charges Ospreay but it’s Cheeky Nandos in the corner! Sky Twister Press by Ospreay takes out everyone! The referee has now ejected the Undisputed Kingdom, with the help of security. Backflip by Ospreay and an enziguiri. Perfect Plex gets two. Ospreay goes up top but Strong crotches him. Ospreay fights him off and looks for the Phoenix Splash but lands on his feet, tweaking his knee. Back heel kick by Ospreay but Strong catches a leg and locks in a Texas Cloverleaf. Ospreay fights his way to the ropes but Strong locks him around the top and delivers some running elbows and a few unbelievably loud chops. Mat return by Strong gets two. Step-up enziguiri by Strong to Ospreay on the top and now Strong connects with a big superplex. Inverted End of Heartache by Strong! Long two count. Strong looks for a running single leg dropkick but Ospreay counters with mid-air Liger Bomb! Both men are down. Face-to-face now and both men just tee off on each other. Dropkick to the knee by Strong, focusing on the injured knee of Ospreay. The referee checks on Strong now as Ospreay waits in the corner, and Don Callis hops up on the apron. Callis hops off commentary and demands Ospreay uses the Tiger Driver 91. Ospreay has him up, and puts him down. Ospreay now looks for the Stormbreaker inside and Strong escapes. Sick kick. Fireman’s carry into a gut buster! Two count. Ospreay flips out of End of Heartache. Hidden Blade! Stormbreaker! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay

Rating: ****. Excellent opening match, terrifying spot aside. Ospreay is one of the best in the world and Strong isn’t far behind him. The crowd was on their feet the whole time, and we’ve got a brand-new champion. Great stuff.

You know it’s all about the… BOOM! Adam Cole is here. Cole is walking pretty well to the ring it seems, too.

Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, baybay? Las Vegas… you all suck! Cole shouldn’t be out there, he should be hanging out with the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom, instead of being here. Nobody had any idea how much Cole has been through, and he’s one of the best of the generation. We do have a little devil inside all of us. When Cole is 100%, you will give the devil his due. And his name, is…

A video of MJF’s house, going through his room…

Burberry scarf! Music hits! It’s MJF!

MJF hits the ring… and Cole wants a hug. Cole gets a hug. MJF kicks him low! Brainbuster to Cole! Adam Cole, you noodle armed bobble headed son of a bitch! Someone get this s stain out of MJF’s ring. MJF gave Cole his trust, and he’ll never do that again. Cole didn’t take out MJF, he woke him up. His name is Maxwell Jacob Freidman, and he’s better than you… and you know it. Unlike everyone else, MJF doesn’t need a New Japan or Vince McMahon, because MJF made MJF. Back to your regularly scheduled MJF, back to being driven by hate. No more friendship, no more kangaroo kicks. Nobody’s safe.

MJF now picks up the devil mask. Mask’s are adorned by cowards who want to hide. MJF is done hiding and done being humble, and it’s not his fault all of everyone else’s favorites suck a big bad of donkey… well, you know. No one is on the level of… the devil. This stupid, goofy, grotesque, mask, and everything else it symbolizes.. can go straight to hell. MJF then tosses the mask in the crowd. MJF’s been betting on himself since day one, and in regards to his contract status, to quote one of the all-time greats… cameraman, zoom! MJF then shows a tattoo on his calf that says “bet on yourself” with an AEW casino chip. You can call him the Wolf of AEW, because… “I ain’t effin leaving!”

The crowd goes absolutely bananas. What a start.

Match #2. AEW World Trios Championship: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Death Triangle

Cazadora bomb and a triple team dropkick to Colten. Body slam by Fenix and a missile dropkick to the lower region by Penta. Tope con hilo by Penta and a somersault plancha off the top by Fenix! Pac hits the ropes but White cuts him off and Colten trips him up, right into a BRUTAL DDT by White. Two count. BBG now taking turns putting the boots to Pac, isolating him from the rest of the Death Triangle. Pac ducks under a double clothesline and tags Penta. Double clothesline by Penta and chops to everyone. Superkick by Fenix to Austin. Backstabber by Penta to Colten. Spinning back kick by Penta, superkick by Fenix, and a twisting Death Valley Driver by Penta all to Jay White! Two count. Kick combo by Pac but he runs into a huge chop. Rebound German suplex by Pac. Huge lariat by Austin! Running Destroyer to Austin. High angle Uranage by White to Fenix. Everyone is down. White runs into a huge boot from Pac and now Pac is looking for the Black Arrow. Pac lands on his feet and German suplexes Colten. One for Austin. Triple team running offense to White by Death Triangle. Fear Factor with a foot stomp from Fenix as Fenix launches himself over the top and to the floor to take out The Gunns. Pac wants the Black Arow but Juice Robinson is back and he shoves Pac off the top rope, right into the Bladerunner for the win!

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: Bang Bang Gang

Rating: ***. This one didn’t get as much time as I would have expected, but I assume there’s more meat on the bone here. It’s good to have Juice back, too.

Match #3. AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) w/ Luther & Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb

Storm sends Deeb up and over the top and onto the apron, where she follows up with a running hip attack that sends Deeb crashing to the floor. Deeb reverses a headlock and plants Storm on the floor with a twisting neckbreaker. Deeb rolls Storm back in the ring and gets a quick two. Deeb dives for an Octopus Hold but Storm makes her way to the rope and bites it for the rope break. Abdominal stretch by Deeb now before holding on to the leg and transitioning to a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Deeb spins Storm around and gets a two count off a back slide. Backstabber in the corner by Storm. DDT by Storm but she holds on and hits the Perfect Plex for a two count. Storm tries for the Sky High but Deeb transitions to an armbar. Deadlift by Storm into a powerbomb as Storm holds on to the legs and locks in the Texas Cloverleaf. Deeb fights out and delivers a bunch of palm strikes. Flying clothesline by Deeb and another one in the corner. Neckbreaker trough the ropes by Deeb. Another swinging neckbreaker by Deeb and Deeb is… kind of just starting at Storm and the fans. Both women trade reversals and Deeb connects with a German suplex and the Pepsi Twist. Two count. European uppercuts by Deeb and a cradle for two. Sky High by Storm! Two count. Deeb rolls through a clothesline attempt and locks in a single leg crab. Upkicks by Storm but Deeb locks it back in. Luther looks to throw in the towel but Mariah May won’t let him! Storm gets out of the single leg crab eventually as May throws the towel in the fans. Storm Zero! One, two, no! Storm now wants Storm Zero on the apron but Deeb escapes and dragon screws Storm through the ropes. Twice. Three times now. DeebTox on the apron by Deeb! Another DeebTox! One, two, no! Deeb heads up to the top rope and brings Storm up with her. Storm grabs Deeb’s hair and bounces her head off the top turnbuckle… Avalanche piledriver! Wow. Storm holds on, Storm Zero and this one is over!

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: ***1/2. Really strong, technical match here. Deeb brought it and Storm is really untouchable at this point. Deeb had to go up top, out of her gameplan, and it cost her. Fun story, fun match.

Match #4. Orange Cassidy vs. Trent

Cassidy has gone back to his Pixies “Where is My Mind?” entrance music and hell yeah. Cassidy misses an Orange Punch early and Trent delivers some stiff chops. Cassidy now introduces Trent into all of the turnbuckles. Satellite DDT! Trent rolls to the outside and Cassidy follows up with an elbow suicida before breaking the count. Mounted punches in the corner of the guardrail by Cassidy. Don Callis is back on commentary, by the way. Trent goes to the eyes and then drops Cassidy throat-first over the rope. Trent is now toying with Cassidy and taking a lot of joy in it. High German suplex by Trent. Saito suplex by Trent and another German suplex. Clothesline in the corner by Trent and some big elbows. Cassidy looks him in the eyes and puts his hands in his pockets. Trent doesn’t care and beats on Cassidy some more with hard strikes in the corner. Cassidy is slunched over but powers himself off and then puts the boots to Trent, finishing with a running dropkick in the corner. Trent rolls to the apron and Cassidy tries to come off the top with a DDT, but Trent catches him. Trent wants a DDT on the apron but Cassidy fights out, only momentarily, and Trent drills Cassidy with a Gotch Style Piledriver! Trent now looks for the steel steps again, more specifically, the piledriver. Cassidy swipes the feet out and Trent lands flat back on the steps. Beach Break on the floor! Both guys are down. Back in the ring and Cassidy teases a hug, but settles for a Michinoku Driver for two. Rolling elbow by Trent. Cassidy tries for Stundog Millionaire but Trent catches him and sends him overhead with a half-and-half suplex! Dudebuster by Trent gets a long two count. Trent wants yet another piledriver but Cassidy counters with Beachbreak for two. Cassidy is up and he sets up for the Orange Punch, but Trent catches him and awkwardly transitions to the Gogoplata. Cassidy flips over Trent and holds on in a cradle for the three count!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/4. Fine wrestling match here, and that’s what this was supposed to be. Cassidy wearing a black shirt was a nice touch. Can I just say that, not everyone has to be a “shooter”? The Gogoplata doesn’t really work for him as a finish, and it just looks out of place.

Trent storms to the back but Rocky Romero and Renee are there. Renee wants to know what this means for Trent? Trent said he’s not doing this and he’s done, before leaving through the crowd.