Anarchy in the Arena returns, the finals of the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Tournament, and more tonight in the desert!

Trios Match: Don Callis Family vs. The Paragon

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas

Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness vs. FTR

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mike Bailey

Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Owen Hard Foundation Women’s Finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

Anarchy in the Arena: The Opps, Kenny Omega, & Swerve Strickland vs. The Death Riders & The Young Bucks

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Finals: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!