Anarchy in the Arena returns, the finals of the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Tournament, and more tonight in the desert!
- Trios Match: Don Callis Family vs. The Paragon
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas
- Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness vs. FTR
- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mike Bailey
- Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
- Owen Hard Foundation Women’s Finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter
- Anarchy in the Arena: The Opps, Kenny Omega, & Swerve Strickland vs. The Death Riders & The Young Bucks
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Finals: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay
AEW Double or Nothing 2025
Live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!