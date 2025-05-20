All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this coming Sunday night.

The company is gearing up for their annual Double Or Nothing special event, with AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 scheduled for Sunday, May 25, from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Heading into this Sunday’s highly-anticipated PPV event, featuring the finals of the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Cup for 2025, it has been announced that the show will not be airing on Triller TV in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Triller TV promoted their streaming of the event on 5/25 on social media, and noted that it will be available worldwide, “excluding U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.”

In addition to the Owen Hart Cup Finals (Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page and Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter), the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view this Sunday night will also feature “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship, The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Sons of Texas for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship, Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet in a Stretcher Match, as well as Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia vs. FTR.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday night for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 results coverage from Glendale, AZ.