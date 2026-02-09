AEW looks poised to bring one of its biggest annual pay-per-view events to New York City this spring.

According to one source, AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is currently planned to take place in Queens, New York.

The event is expected to be held at Louis Armstrong Stadium, located within the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the same complex that has hosted AEW’s past Grand Slam events at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Louis Armstrong Stadium has a listed seating capacity of approximately 14,000, before accounting for production setup and staging.

If finalized, it would mark another major AEW pay-per-view landing in the New York market.

While no specific date was mentioned in the report, Double or Nothing has traditionally taken place during Memorial Day weekend, typically in late May.

On AEW’s current PPV schedule, Double or Nothing would follow Revolution and Dynasty. Revolution is set for March 15 in Los Angeles, with Dynasty scheduled for April 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

AEW brings one of its landmark PPV events to New York City this Spring. Double or Nothing is scheduled for Louis Armstrong Stadium im Queens, NYC! pic.twitter.com/KAuY4U7g6o — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 9, 2026

(H/T: Andrew Zarian and Mat Men)