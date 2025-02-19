– AEW has announced the date and location for their annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view for 2025. AZCentral.com was first to report the news that AEW Double Or Nothing will take place on May 25, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The show has primarily been held in Las Vegas since the original installment in 2019. Tickets for AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 go on sale to the general public starting on February 24 at 10am local time. Fans can register for a pre-sale at AEW Insider.

– Adam Cole has been making the media rounds in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX from the Arizona Financial Theater. AEW’s official P.R. account on X shared the following compilation of photos of Cole’s media appearances.

– AEW’s Meal and a Match digital series returns with a new episode on Thursday at 11am EST. on the official TBS YouTube channel. The new episode features Mercedes Mone sitting down with show hosts Renee Paquette and RJ City.

Grab your fanciest of snacks as we dive into the AEW archives and some fine cuisine with @MercedesVarnado! Join @ReneePaquette and @RJCity1 for an all-new Meal and a Match THURSDAY, Feb 20th on the TBS YouTube Channel

You're invited to break bread… and maybe some tables as @MercedesVarnado is our guest on Meal and a Match! Join @ReneePaquette, @RJCity1, and your CEO this THURSDAY at 11am et on the TBS YouTube Channel pic.twitter.com/HFhV4n0nQ7 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 19, 2025

– Sammy Guevara released episode 441 of his weekly video blog series, which features a look back at the first-ever AEW shows in Australia, with AEW Grand Slam: Australia and AEW x ROH: Global Wars from Brisbane.