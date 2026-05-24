Early indicators are pointing toward a strong night for AEW heading into Double or Nothing.

According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, advance pay-per-view buys for tonight’s event are reportedly performing far better than what AEW typically sees before one of its major shows.

“I’ve heard when it comes to advances on pay-per-view, it’s kind of weird because almost everybody buys day of, so I don’t know what it means, but I do know that the pay-per-view buys ahead of time, as of yesterday afternoon, were way above normal,” he stated. “I expect a pretty big one.”

One match in particular appears to have sparked significant fan interest.

Meltzer noted that the AEW World Championship bout between Darby Allin and MJF, which includes a title vs. hair stipulation, has dramatically boosted ticket demand on the secondary market.

“I checked yesterday and the scalper price to get in was $153, which means the secondary market tripled from the announcement of the hair match,” he added. “They were gonna sell out without the hair stipulation.”

He continued, “They were tracking to sell out before that. They would not have sold out so quickly without it, but the stipulation absolutely worked, especially on the secondary market.”

AEW Double or Nothing is officially sold out with 14,028 tickets distributed as of Friday. The event is also reportedly nearing a $1.5 million gate, making it the second-largest non-WWE gate in United States pro wrestling history.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Preview For Tonight’s Pay-Per-View From Queens, NY. (5/24/2026) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

You can also check out our Double Or Nothing 2026 Preview And Predictions.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 results coverage.