It’s Sunday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Double Or Nothing from Queens, New York.

Advertised for the May 24 pay-per-view:

* AEW World Championship Title vs. Hair Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. MJF

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* AEW World Tag Team Championship I Quit Match: FTR (c) vs. Christian Cage & Adam Copeland (If Cage & Cope lose, they must disband as a team forever)

* AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Stadium Stampede: Jericho, The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and “Jungle” Jack Perry), & The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand, The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo), & The Dogs

* Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe

* Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido

* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Divine Dominion (c) vs. Zayda Steel & Viva Van in a 5-Minute Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

* The Opps (HOOK, Anthony Bowens, & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli)

* Boom & Doom and The Conglomeration vs. Shane Taylor Promotions in a 10-Man Tag Team Match

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Double Or Nothing Results coverage.