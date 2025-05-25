All Elite Wrestling returns live with a pay-per-view event tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place this evening at 8/7c from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, airing via pay-per-view in the United States, as well as Triller for international viewers.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Sunday, May 25, 2025 pay-per-view event:

* Anarchy In The Arena

* Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay (Owen Cup Finals)

* Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter (Owen Cup Finals)

* Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Sons Of Texas (AEW Tag Titles)

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s Title)

* Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe (Stretcher Match)

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia

* The Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family

* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron (Pre-Show)

