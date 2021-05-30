It’s Sunday night, and on this particular week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view arena for the second time in 2021, as they present the third event in their Double Or Nothing chronology tonight from their home base at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for the second pay-per-view event of the year for AEW this evening is a stacked nine-match main card, with an additional bout scheduled for “The Buy-In” hour-long pre-show that will lead into the PPV, streaming live and free via Bleacher Report (B/R) Live.

Advertised for the show are five championship bouts with titles from two different pro wrestling promotions being defended during the event tonight, as the aforementioned pre-show will see the NWA Women’s Championship up for grabs when Serena Deeb takes on challenger and former AEW Women’s Champion Riho.

In other title matches this evening, Kenny Omega puts the AEW Championship on-the-line when he defends against PAC and Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks defend their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, Dr. Britt Baker challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship, and Miro puts the TNT Championship at stake in his showdown with Lance Archer.

Also scheduled for tonight in featured bouts are The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in Stadium Stampede 2, where the Chris Jericho-led faction must break up forever if they lose, Sting & Darby Allin join forces to take on Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, Cody Rhodes goes one-on-one against Anthony Ogogo, “Hangman” Adam Page meets Brian Cage and 21 men will compete in the Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW title shot.

Featured below are complete AEW Double Or Nothing results from Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS (5/30/2021)

AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In pre-show is now officially underway, as the stream is now live via the official YouTube channel of All Elite Wrestling (see video below).

After 30 minutes of various clips and video packages from the “Countdown to Double Or Nothing” show that was released on TNT earlier this weekend, “The Buy-In” graphic flashes across the screen as the PPV theme plays for a few moments.

Finally, we shoot live inside a jam-packed, sold out Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. for the first time since the global pandemic broke out as the camera pans around the venue showing the passionate fans making a ton of noise as the official pre-show for tonight’s PPV is now underway.

The commentary duo of Tony Schiavone and Excalibur begin running down several of the matches scheduled for tonight’s show, and then we shoot backstage for a live segment.

Matt Hardy Talks Casino Battle Royale

We see “Big Money” Matt Hardy accompanied by Private Party. He talks about how an injury is going to keep The Blade out of the Casino Battle Royale tonight, but notes that Private Party’s own Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen will be in the bout, along with Hardy himself. Hardy offers a bigger percentage of revenue for his clients if they help him win the match tonight, and then vows he is going to emerge victorious.

NWA Women’s Championship

Riho vs. Serena Deeb (C)

We’re back live inside Daily’s Place where the camera shows Schiavone and Excalibur sitting at the commentary desk with Double Or Nothing special production behind them as part of the set for the PPV. They send us down to the ring where it’s time for our first bout of the evening.

On that note, the entrance theme for the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion Riho plays and out comes the inaugural women’s title-holder in All Elite Wrestling, making her long-awaited return to the squared circle for a championship opportunity. As she settles in the ring, her music fades down.

The familiar sounds of Serena Deeb’s theme plays and the crowd pops big as the reigning and defending NWA Women’s Champion emerges from the entrance tunnel and soaks in the love from the AEW fan-base. The commentators praise the abilities of “The Women of 1,000” holds as she makes her way down to the ring.

Both ladies are in the ring, the music has died down and the bell now sounds to officially kick off our lone bout scheduled on this, the AEW Double Or Nothing The Buy-In pre-show. These two immediately get after it as the noise level from the fans inside the building noticably picks up and some dueling chants for Deeb and Riho break out.

Neither lady is able to establish any meaningful offensive lead over the other, as they have been exchanging strikes and taking turns hitting solo spots before the other answers back with one of their own. We see the two stare each other down and while a hand is extended looking for a nice moment, a slap to the jaw is instead offered back. The fans react to that as the intensity now picks up between these two.

Deeb begins pulling out in the lead, establishing her spot in the offensive driver’s seat. She blasts Riho with repeated European uppercuts. She stomps on the former AEW Women’s Champion and while it looked like she was setting up a unique submission, instead she fish-hooks the mouth and nose of her opponent and yanks back on her face as the commentators react to the nasty streak being shown by the defending NWA Women’s Champion.

Riho tries fighting her way back into competitive form, however Deeb is having none of it, cutting her comeback attempt short and continuing to dominate the action. Deeb again shows signs of an increasing mean streak, as the commentators point out how much she is bending the rules throughout this match. She gets the Front Chancery on Riho, who ultimately makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. Deeb does so but then slaps it right back on the second the referee stopped looking.

The action continues with Deeb still very much in the offensive driver’s seat. She takes Riho to the top-rope and is looking for something big, however before Deeb can do whatever she had in mind, Riho begins blasting her with punches. She then shoves Deeb off the top and the NWA Women’s Champion crashes down to the mat below. Riho follows up with her trademark double stomp off the top-rope. This allows Riho to finally make her offensive comeback, as she picks up the pace and intensity as she is now fully in control of the action. She blasts Deeb with the Tiger Feint Kick, her version of the 6-1-9, for a close near fall.

Now we see another Front Chancery, however this time it is turned into a follow-up spot that set the crowd on fire, as they explode with their reaction and immediately follow it up with “This Is Awesome” chants. Deeb starts to take it to Riho again, taking it to her and then connecting with a twisting neck-breaker for a close near fall. While Riho is seated on the top-rope, Deeb gets control of her legs and yanks her off the turnbuckle with a double-leg dragon screw. She then follows that up with a mean power-bomb into a pin attempt, however Riho found a way to kick out after the count of two.

Deeb is now looking for the Detox, however it is reversed. Riho starts fighting back and she connects with a big-time dragon suplex. Riho heads to the top-rope and connects with diving foot-stomps as Deeb was getting back to her feet. She is unable to jump right into a pin. She stalks Deeb looking for a running kick but Deeb has it scouted and counters with a single-leg Boston Crab. Riho is screaming in pain and crawling to make it to the ropes. She does and the referee forces the hold to be broken. Moments later Deeb finally secures her Serenity Lock submission finisher on Riho, who eventually has no choice but to tap out. An absolutely excellent pre-show match from these two to set the tone for what should be an exciting evening of action at Double Or Nothing.

Winner and STILL NWA Women’s Champion: Serena Deeb

Wrapping Up The Buy-In Pre-Show

After the Deeb-Riho bout wraps up, we shoot to a video package that shows the fan activities and events that took place as part of Double Or Nothing weekend the past couple of days.

From there, the commentary duo of Schiavone and Excalibur run down the card for the main show and send us to a video package that tells the story leading up to tonight’s AEW Tag-Team Championship bout pitting The Young Bucks against the team of Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston.

Now we are headed back down to the commentary area as Schiavone and Excalibur are about to be joined by a special guest commentator for the opening bout on the PPV card. With that said, Taz makes his way out. After he takes his spot at the announce desk, the familiar sounds of “Boomer Sooner” plays and Jim Ross comes out to end the pre-show.

Brian Cage vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

The Double Or Nothing intro plays and we shoot inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. again where Jim Ross welcomes us to the show and promises a great night of wrestling action here at Double Or Nothing.

We hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of “The Machine” Brian Cage and out comes the FTW Champion and Team Taz member as he settles into the ring for our opening contest.

“Hangman” Adam Page’s music now hits and the fans go absolutely nuts, giving him the first rockstar reaction, or Road Warrior pop — if you prefer, of the evening. The bell sounds and our first PPV bout of Double Or Nothing is now officially underway.

The early portion of the match sees Page enjoying an offensive lead, as he uses his speed and quickness to dominate things from the jump. It isn’t long, however, before the strength and power of Cage shifts things into the favor of the Team Taz member.

Page keeps pulling out all of the stops to fight his way back into competitive form in this one, as he hits a crazy moonsault to Cage from the top-rope all the way to the floor. He hit another top-rope moonsault in the ring a couple of minutes later. The fans are really getting a treat in the opener, and based on their reactions, they’re enjoying every minute of it.

Cage starts to use his brute force to regain control of the offense. He hits a big neckbreaker and goes for the cover, but “Hangman” hangs on. Cage picks Page up across his shoulders and then launches him, where he lands throat-first across the top-rope.

Now we see yet another crazy spot, as Cage stands on the middle rope while standing on the apron outside of the ring, he hooks Page’s trunks as the “Hangman” was standing in the ring and then with pure strength he hoists him all the way up and over the top-rope and falls back with him, connecting with a vicious middle-rope suplex from the ring to the entrance ramp on the floor.

“The Machine” continues to dominate the action and now he sets Page up for a Buckshot Lariat. He hits the flip over the top-rope but runs right into a waiting Page, who hoists Cage up and hits him with his finisher. Now Page is going to show how it’s done, as he sets Cage up for the Buckshot Lariat. Once again it doesn’t land, as Cage counters and hits Page with a big slam.

He turns him inside-out moments later and then follows up with a spinning Liger bomb into a close near fall attempt. After the pin doesn’t finish off “Hangman,” we hear the fans loudly booing. We see that Ricky Starks is making his way down to the ring. He throws something in to Cage and distracts the ref, but Cage, remembering what “Hangman” said about being a man and fighting him fair, throws it back out to Starks. Seconds later, Page finally connects with his Buckshot Lariat and scores the pin fall victory. Another really, really good match.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Tag-Team Championship

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Young Bucks (C)

The commentators send us to the video package to tell the story behind the next match of the evening coming up here on AEW Double Or Nothing.

With that said, the package for the tag title bout airs, showing what led to the showdown between The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson, and the team of Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston.

As soon as the package ends, literally within half-a-second, the “Wild Thing” theme hits and the fans go nuts as Moxley and Kingston make their trademark entrance through a special part of the venue. Great entrance from these two, made 100-times more impactful by the returning full crowd inside Daily’s Place.

Now that the challengers are settled inside the squared circle, their music fades down and cuts off and the familiar sounds of the theme of the reigning champions from The Elite — The Young Bucks — begins playing. They make their way down to the ring and once in the ring, they do their double-biceps pose.

While doing their trademark pose and streamers shoot from the ceiling, the bells and whistles abruptly end at that point as Mox and Kingston hit the ring and attack them to kick this one off with a bang. All four men brawl inside the ring and quickly spill out to the floor as Don Callis settles in on guest commentary alongside J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur. The four debate whether or not the match has even started, as the four men have been brawling outside of the ring and throughout the first few rows of fans in the crowd since the aforementioned pre-match blindside attack from the challengers.

Finally, we hear the bell sound to officially kick off our second bout on the PPV card, third overall, and our second championship contest of the evening — with it marking the first that features an AEW title on-the-line. Kingston and Jackson are the legal men in the ring for their respective teams as this one is now getting going, with Kingston taking it to Jackson with repeated chops and punches.

The offensive control for the babyface challengers doesn’t last long, as some double-team fast-break offense, as Callis calls it on commentary, helps Nick and Matt take over control in the ring. Jackson gets Kingston in the corner and climbs up on him, delivering the ten consecutive punches spot as the fans count along out-loud in chanting-form. As Jackson gets a bit too cocky in the ring with his gloating, Moxley seizes an opportunity and yanks Jackson down and out to the floor while standing at ringside. Jackson ends up making the tag but the free time allowed Kingston to recover enough to hit one shot on Jackson that buys him enough time to make it to his corner to make the much-needed tag.

Moxley takes the hot tag and hits the ring like a man possessed, hitting and taking out any-and-everything that moves. Moxley grounds Jackson and then slaps the Bulldog Choke on him, yanking back on it for all he’s worth, only for the other Buck to hit the ring and connect with a cheap shot that breaks the hold. As Mox takes back over in the ring, we see Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers coming down the ramp. Callis reacts by saying, “Karl has seen enough!” J.R. reacts in brilliant comedic fashion, saying with a hint of disgust in his voice, “Karl’s seen enough … like that means anything!”

We discover that Karl was merely a distraction, as Doc Gallows attempts to hop the barricade with a sneak attack on Mox from behind, however Kingston caught it at ringside and takes Gallows out before he can be a factor of any kind in the action in the actual match. Finally enough shenanigans are put together to allow the Bucks to regain the offensive control in this one, and now Mox is showing the affects as blood begins flowing from a laceration opened on his forehead. The Young Bucks hit a high-stack double-team top-rope senton on Mox for a near fall.

The Bucks continue to utilize frequent tags as they cut the ring in half and keep Mox isolated on their side of the ring. Moxley’s face is a very dark red crimson mask at this point, as the gash on his head, which the commentators speculate is five inches thick, is looking absolutely brutal now. Mox finally fires up for an insanely bloody comeback, culminating with a sorely-needed hot tag to Kingston.

“The Mad King” hits the ring like a mad-man and is all fired up as he takes out Nick and Matt over-and-over again, as the champs continue to feed for the fired up hot-tag comeback of Kingston on behalf of the babyface challengers. The crowd is eating up every moment of this, as they feel the momentum clearly shifting back into the favor of Mox and Kingston. This doesn’t last long, however, as trademark heel tactics from the champs quickly shift the momentum right back into their favor. They keep hitting big spots trying to finish off Kingston, however he won’t stay down. He finally makes the tag to Moxley, who walks right into the ring to a pair of stereo super kicks waiting for him.

They set Mox up for the More Bang For Your Buck top-rope double-team finisher, however Mox reverses on Jackson and locks in a sleeper hold, transitioning into a Bulldog Choke once the action hits the mat. The fans chant “This is Awesome!” as Kingston yanks one Buck out of the ring and Mox locks in a grip on the legal Buck in the match inside the ring as the fans come unglued. The Young Bucks again shift things back in their favor. Jackson looks for a super kick on Moxley but it is avoided and countered, however Mox’s counter is then countered by Jackson into a Boston crab / Sharpshooter.

Kingston ends up hitting the ring and taking out one Jackson, while the other is blasted with a Paradigm Shift from Mox. Mox goes for the cover, but the other Jackson recovers just in time to break it up before the referee can make it to a three-count. The commentators again bring up how much blood Mox has been losing. The Young Bucks try and hit Mox with double-team action, but Mox avoids it and takes one out, only to turn around into a big shot from the other. Now they both hit stereo super-kicks on Mox and the legal Jackson immediately follows up with a pin attempt, but Mox somehow kicks out at just the count of one.

He gets a crazy look in his eyes as he pops up to his knees, but the Bucks hit stereo super-kicks to floor him again. Kingston hits the ring from behind but they turn and catch him with stereo super kicks as well. Both Bucks each grab a hand of Mox. Callis calls it the prelude and they connect, but Mox doesn’t drop. They then follow-up with four consecutive BTE Triggers and this time they do finish him off and make the cover, scoring the victory and retaining their titles in a match that had a little bit of everything.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

The commentators appear on-camera now as they react to the excellent tag-team title match we just witnessed after Don Callis exits the desk.

They thing shift gears and begin hyping up the 21-Man Casino Battle Royale, which is coming up next. They mention that The Blade is out, and will be replaced by Serpentico, and that QT Marshall is also out due to injury. They hype up the mystery man that has yet to be revealed.

Now we are treated to the entrance of the man who will join Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on special guest commentary for this match — Paul Wight. The former WWE Superstar known as The Big Show and one of the voices of the weekly AEW Dark: Elevation digital series makes his way out and takes his spot alongside the aforementioned commentary trio.

Things are sent down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, who runs down the rules for this match. As always, the man who emerges victorious in the Casino Battle Royale will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. On that note, it’s time to find out who will be starting off the bout.

On that note, the silence settles as the lights go down and then we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Christian Cage. “Captain Charisma” makes his way down to the ring to a nice reaction from the Jacksonville fans. As he settles into the ring, Matt Sydal’s theme hits and out he comes. Powerhouse Hobbs’ music plays and he comes out as well. The fourth man is the man they call “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. Now the familiar hip-hop theme of The Acclaimed plays and out comes Max Caster diss-rapping everyone else in the ring already.

These five will be starting things off as the bell sounds to get this one going. The commentators mock Caster a bit after the many “Yo’s” he said during his entrance rhymes. Everyone gangs up and tries to throw Caster out straight out of the gate, however he hangs on and actually ends up being the first man to eliminate someone as he tosses Sydal out a few moments later. Caster himself is the next eliminated, as he is tossed over the top and to the floor, landing awkwardly on his leg and grabbing it in pain as the ring announcer confirms his elimination.

The countdown clock appears on the big screen and the fans inside Daily’s Place chant along with the final ten seconds. The buzzer sounds and some theme music plays. Out comes Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party, as they are two of the next five to come out, but they stop and turn around. They wait for the next entrant with intentions of jumping him. Out comes 10 from The Dark Order. He ends up beating up Hardy and Kassidy and heading to the ring. Nick Camaroto comes out from The Factory next. Finally, Serpentico makes his way out.

A bunch of guys are eliminated now, including Dustin Rhodes, 10, and one other. Nick Camaroto is out as well. He beats down Rhodes. Hobbs brings him back in the ring and beats him down some more and throws him out again. The countdown clock appears again and the fans count along.

When it winds down, the team of Varsity Blonds — Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. come flying out of the entrance tunnel and to the ring. They start hitting dropkicks all over the place. Colt Cabana is out next. The fans chant “Boom! Boom! Boom!” as he hits the ring with a ton of energy. The Acclaimed theme hits again and Anthony Bowens makes his way down to the ring. Finally, Penta El Zero Miedo is out next and all of the new entrants have made their way into the match. The fans are going absolutely nuts for Penta, who is blasting everything that moves with high-impact, fast-paced offense until he is blasted from behind by Bowens.

Isiah Kassidy blasts Colt Cabana from behind and ends up eliminating him. The Varsity Blonds hit a double drop-kick on Bowens and toss him over the top-rope and out to the floor to eliminate him as well. Garrison is thrown out by Matt Hardy. The commentators inform us that Powerhouse Hobbs has been eliminated as well. They get confused about another elimination and then return their focus on the action in the ring, as we are 30 seconds away from some new blood entering the Casino Battle Royale.

The countdown clock expires and the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Jurassic Express plays. The fans do their trademark humming along with the beat of the music as Jungle Boy makes his way down to the ring. Paul Wight refers to him as the grizzled veteran of AEW. Marq Quen is out next. Now we see Aaron Solow make his way out. Evil Uno of The Dark Order makes his way to the ring next and finally, Lee Johnson of The Nightmare Family comes in to wrap up the spades entrants in the match. It doesn’t take long before we see some eliminations, including Solow, Uno and others. We see Jungle Boy take Penta El Ziero Miedo out, eliminating him with a hurricanrana and skinning the cat to make his own way back into the ring.

Christian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs re-appear out of nowhere in the match, as apparently Hobbs has not been eliminated despite the confusion among the commentators a couple of minutes ago. Regardless, we now see with our own eyes as “Captain Charisma” eliminates Powerhouse Hobbs himself. The countdown clock appears and the fans count along as it wraps up.

It’s time for the mystery entrant to make his way into the match. Some entrance music hits and the words “FEEL THE RUSH” appear on the big screen as none other than Lio Rush makes his way out as the surprise entrant in this Casino Battle Royale. Rush soaks in the big welcome pop from the fans inside Daily’s Place before making his way into the ring and immediately making an impact with high-impact moves and eliminations. Hardy attacks Lio from behind, but Rush turns the tables on him and takes him down to the delight of the fans. He did not, however, eliminate him.

As we see a three-on-one situation developing, Hardy and Private Party gang up on Lio Rush, ultimately eliminating the newcomer and ending his chances of earning a future title opportunity in his first appearance for the company. Jungle Boy starts firing up on offense now, as does Christian Cage, as the odds of justice are starting to even up a bit. Jungle Boy and Christian end up doing some fancy teamwork that results in the eliminations of both members of Private Party, as Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have both been tossed over the top.

We see the three remaining men in the match square off and stare each other down, as “Big Money” Matt Hardy notices he has gone from a three-to-one favorite in any showdown he is involved in with another entrant, to being the only one left against the seeming duo of Christian Cage and Jungle Boy who have one thing in common if nothing else, which is their dislike for ole’ “Big Money” Matthew. Christian pretends to make a bond with Hardy but quickly goes back on it and throws him out to the floor, eliminating him in the process.

We’re down to only Jungle Boy and Christian Cage remaining in this one. They start to go at it now, trading shots and then moves. Now as they brawl near the ropes, they each come super close to dragging the other over and out to the floor, only for each to hang on just in time. Christian looks for the Killswitch Engage on the ring apron outside of the ropes, but Jungle Boy avoids it. Christian throws Jungle Boy, who grabs the steel ring post and whips himself around it, landing on the ring apron outside the ropes on the other side of the ring. Seconds later he eliminates Christian and the fans explode.

Paul Wight tells us on commentary that he can feel the building shake under his feet as the crowd reacts to Jungle Boy’s win and begin humming along to the tune of his theme. Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus join him in the ring for a fun post-match celebration.

Winner and earning a future AEW Championship shot: Jungle Boy

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

We take a quick break for a special tribute to the U.S. military, including an elaborate video package airing in honor of the Memorial Day holiday coming up.

Once that wraps up, we head back down to the ring for our next bout of the evening, as the familiar sounds of the theme of Anthony Ogogo plays as The Factory member makes his way out accompanied by QT Marshall. He settles into the ring and his music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of the theme of Cody Rhodes plays as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts does an elaborate introduction for “The Grandson of a Plumber,” who the commentators point out is donning “The American Dream” moniker for this match, complete with brand new custom red, white and blue patriotic ring gear.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this showdown between members of The Nightmare Family and The Factory. We see Cody off to a good start, however one big “Bolo punch” to the gut from the former Olympic medalist in boxing shifts the momentum. Marshall appears pleased with what he is watching as the camera shows him looking on at ringside as Ogogo takes it to Rhodes.

As it appears that Cody is finally showing his first signs of life, Marshall becomes a factor as he gets in a sneaky shot from ringside that kills Cody’s momentum and allows Ogogo to retain dominant control of what is turning into a one-sided beatdown at this point. The commentators follow the action outside the ring now as we see “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson, who has been at ringside in Cody’s corner throughout the match, chase QT around with a steel chair.

Ogogo gets in some more punishing attacks on “The American Dream,” who continues to sell his ribs and body area from the attack of the Olympic champion fighter. Finally we see Cody hit a big shot that has Ogogo grabbing his eyes, according to the commentary team. The camera is showing Cody talking briefly with Arn Anderson at ringside. When the camera catches back up with Ogogo, we see that he is bleeding from his forehead.

Cody, literally smelling blood, begins to take over the offensive momentum in this match, as now he is the one taking it to Ogogo, putting The Factory member on the defensive for the first time since the opening moments of the match. This doesn’t last long, however, as a top-rope high spot attempt from Cody doesn’t pan out as planned. Instead, Ogogo knocks Cody off the ropes and he connects with a top-rope frog splash of his own.

The Factory member takes it to Cody with some follow-up shots, however Cody kills his momentum and begins taking back over control of the bout. Out of the blue, Cody takes Ogogo’s leg and is looking for the Figure Four Leg-lock. He gets it locked in. Ogogo is screaming in pain as Cody yanks away at the knee and leg of his opponent in an attempt to finish him off. Instead, Ogogo turns the move over, which now puts all of the pressure on the knee and leg of Cody.

With the hold relinquished, Ogogo gets back to his feet and hits a picture-perfect one-two combo of punches, blasting “The American Dream” with another trademark “Bolo punch” to the body, which he quickly follows up with a vicious uppercut to the chin of the former TNT Champion in a combo reminiscint of an “Iron” Mike Tyson in his prime. Ogogo looks to finish Cody off with a pin attempt, but his inexperience shows, as he doesn’t realize Cody is out but his arm is under the bottom rope during the pin attempt. This allows Cody to recover and he ends up hitting an insane Vertibreaker on Ogogo for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

TNT Championship

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer vs. Miro (C)

We are shown video highlights from the fan festivities related to Double Or Nothing weekend where Miro is shown attacking Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The commentators inform us that tonight is the 66th birthday of the wrestling legend, although he is nowhere to be found when we return live and the theme music brings out Lance Archer.

The challenger settles into the ring and then the familiar sounds of the theme music of the reigning and defending TNT Champion plays as Miro makes his way down to the ring. Archer ends up running and soaring over the top-rope, splashing onto Miro on the entrance ramp with authority to kick off this match with an emphatic bang.

Following that explosive impromptu start to this, our latest title match here at Double Or Nothing, the bell sounds to officially get this one underway. The brawl continues between these two, and after a few moments in the ring, we see it spill back out to the floor at ringside. Archer ends up hoisting Miro up and slamming him down through a table.

Miro ends up recovering after a few moments and as Archer was pacing around the floor, he starts sprinting in the direction of Miro, who catches him coming in and launches him over his own head with a belly-to-belly suplex over the steel guard rail. Archer crashes onto multiple fans in the front row of the crowd, taking them out in the process. Miro brings Archer back over and sends him into the ring.

The TNT Champion follows in after the challenger and now he begins going to work on “The Murderhawk Monster” with his trademark power-focused offensive attacks. Archer stops him dead in his tracks with a launching shoulder tackle. It looks like Archer is going to take over again, however Miro shows his athleticism as he hits the ropes and comes flying off with a leg lariat that floors the challenger.

We see Miro go on a prolonged offensive attack now, dominating Archer for several minutes with slow, plodding and punishing shots and moves until out of nowhere, we see Jake “The Snake” Roberts coming down to the ring holding a sack. As Roberts gets to the ring apron, he goes to untie the sack, however Miro grabs him before he can and knocks him down.

He takes the sack and whips it around and then launches it all the way from the ring to the entrance tunnel, where it slams down like a giant bag of trash. The distraction, however, allows Miro to take back over in the ring, as he hits some big shots. He goes for his finisher but it isn’t going to be enough, as Miro ends up taking over from there. He eventually beats Miro down and slaps on his submission finisher. Archer fades and goes out. Miro retains.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Miro

AEW Women’s Championship

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (C)

After some quick reactions from the commentators to the very physical TNT title bout, we switch gears and prepare for our next championship contest of the evening, which will feature the top prize in the women’s division up for grabs.

On that note, the familiar sounds of Dr. Britt Baker’s theme hits and the crowd erupts with a big reaction for the number one ranked contender in the current AEW women’s rankings. The challenger settles into the ring as her music fades down.

Now we hear the sounds of the theme music of the record-holding AEW Women’s Champion, as Hikaru Shida emerges wearing the new title belt she was presented during her celebration for her one-year anniversary milestone as champion on the PPV “go-home” edition of Dynamite on TNT earlier this week.

The champion and the challenger are in the ring, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts wraps up his formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest and the bell sounds to officially get this one underway. The fans immediately break out in dueling chants for Baker and Shida as these two start this one off.

Baker quickly grounds the champ and looks to secure her Lockjaw submission-finisher on her in hopes of ending this one before it even gets started, however Shida is having none of that and avoids it. She starts taking it to the challenger now as the pace and intensity in this title bout begins to pick up.

We see the action spill out to the ringside area on the floor briefly, where Baker starts to take over control of the bout. Back in the ring, the challenger starts to really go to work on the champ. She gets her where she wants her, grounded and at her mercy, and she calls for the glove. She slides it on her hand and looks to be going for the Lockjaw submission-finisher again, however again Shida avoids it.

Moments later, Baker does get it applied and she yanks back full-throttle on it. Shida fights to make it to the ropes, but Baker hops over her head and switches arms, cutting off her path to the ropes. As Shida nears an escape, Baker rolls and transitions, tightening the lock again and making Shida start over in her attempts to escape. Finally Baker lost the hold, or willingly let it go, while transitioning again.

Now we see false-finish frenzy, as Shida turns the momentum in her favor and starts hitting big spots, such as a perfect Falcon Arrow for a close pin attempt. Rebel looks to get involved from the floor, as she tries to blast Shida with a crutch but accidentally caught Baker instead. Baker avoided being finished off by the follow-up pin attempt. The title belt makes its’ way in the ring and Baker throws it to Shida, who catches it, and then super-kicks it in her face.

Baker then lays the title down on the mat and hits a big Curb Stomp with Shida’s face bouncing off the gold. This isn’t enough to finish off the champ, however, as she shifts things back into her favor and looks to finish off the challenger, however Baker rolls her over and again secures her Lockjaw submission-finisher and this time, Shida taps out. We have ourselves a new AEW Women’s Champion after an excellent title match from these two. After the match, Baker celebrates and as she heads to the back, Tony Schiavone leaves his seat at the commentary desk and runs over and hugs her, as the two share a moment together.

Winner and NEW AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Sting & Darby Allin

Following the women’s title bout we are shown the competitors of our upcoming match warming up behind-the-scenes. We gear up for our featured tag-team contest of the evening next here at Double Or Nothing.

On that note, “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky make their way out and head down to the ring. As they settle into the squared circle, their music dies down and the commentators talk about how “The Icon” recently spent some time in the desert with Darby Allin.

With that said, we see the latest trademark pre-match, black-and-white video from the former TNT Champion, which shows he and “The Icon” driving around the desert in a car with their faces painted. They finally look at each other and Sting says to Darby, “It’s showtime!”

Now we shoot back live inside Daily’s Place where Sting and Darby Allin make their way out of the entrance tunnel and begin heading down the ramp. The commentators talk about this being the first match for Sting in front of fans in six years. Allin hits the ring and immediately launches himself right back out, taking out Page in the process and starting this match off with a bang.

The action quickly gets underway, with all four men brawling in pairs of two. We see things spill outside of the ring and out to the floor. Sting and Sky fight up the entrance ramp, while Allin and Page brawl near the bottom of the end of the entrance ramp. Sting picks Sky up and launches him off the ramp. He then pounds his chest in old-school “Stinger” fashion and then proceeds to run and launch himself off the stage with a crazy flying body splash onto both Page and Sky on the floor.

The fans immediately go nuts and let “The Icon” hear it with well-earned chants of “You still got it! You still got it!” As the action finally resumes inside the ring, order is restored as Allin ends up the legal man for his team, while Sky and Page, who have since regained the offensive control in the bout, take turns utilizing quick tags to keep a fresh man in the ring at all times on the weakened and softened up Allin. “All Ego” takes it to Allin and then walks over to Sting and does his “Owww!” gesture in his face to draw some heat from the fans.

This continues for a few minutes until finally we see Allin escape out of the back-door on a big spot attempted by the heel duo. He then quickly leaps over to his side of the ring and makes the much-needed tag to “The Icon.” Sting comes in the ring ready to make his big fired up comeback on behalf of the babyface team, however we discover that referee Aubrey Edwards missed the tag due to having her back turned at the moment it happened. Because of this, she forces Sting to head back out to the apron and a still super beaten down Allin is forced to re-enter the ring as the legal man.

We see Page and Sky resume right back into the pattern of taking turns beating down the already beaten down Allin, as Sting is helpless to do anything but watch on from the ring apron on his side of the ring. Page hoists Allin up and launches him from the ring, over the top-rope, and all the way over the ring barricade, where Allin crashes onto a bunch of fans in the front row. Sting heads over to check on him as it doesn’t look good for his teammate after that crazy spot. Allin appears lifeless and Sting doesn’t seem to know what to do.

As the ref nearly counts Allin out, he quickly “comes to” and springs onto the ring apron, rolling under the bottom rope with the last bit of adrenaline he had remaining to avoid the count-out. Moments later, Allin finally makes the tag to Sting again, only this time Aubrey Edwards sees it and acknowledges it. Sting hits the ring and is flying all over the place, as he appears to have turned the clock back several years and is looking like a prime version of “The Icon,” even if only for sporadic offensive bursts here and there. He is definitely delivering and has earned himself another rabid “You still got it!” chant from the fans inside Daily’s Place.

Now we’re witnessing a ton of confusion as all four men brawl and when the smoke clears, Sting has Page in a Scorpion Death Lock in the middle of the ring, however referee Aubrey Edwards is yelling to him that he is not the legal man. As she continues to tell him, we see Allin and Page re-enter the ring and Allin has Page in a submission on the mat. Finally order is re-stored as Sting and Sky take their respective spots on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Allin and Page slowly make it to their respective corners and they each make the tag.

Sting and Sky enter the ring and step up to each other, staring one-another down before engaging. Sting and Sky trade shots, with “The Icon” getting the better of things until Sky hits him with some low-leg kicks. Sting limps and Sky hops over the ropes and onto the ring apron. He leapfrogs over the top-rope from the apron into the ring, but is caught by Sting directly in a Stinger Death Drop. The crowd goes nuts and “The Icon” makes the cover. It’s all over. Sting and Darby Allin pull off the victory.

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin

AEW Championship

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (C)

The commentators briefly react to the entertaining action that just concluded, with J.R. asking Excalibur how it felt to call his first Sting match. Excalibur talks about it being surreal and then they shift gears and get us ready for the first of our two final co-main event bouts remaining this evening.

With that said, the elaborate pre-match video package airs telling the story leading into tonight’s triple-threat match for the AEW Championship, with Kenny Omega defending against “The Bastard” PAC and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

After the package wraps up, we return inside Daily’s Place where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts appears in a tight close-up shot on-camera in the middle of the ring, as he begins the formal introductions of the three competitors in our triple-threat co-main event of the evening.

Out first for what will be our final championship contest of the evening, is PAC. “The Bastard” makes his way down to the ring as the commentators sing his praises as being among the best. As he settles into the ring, his music fades down and the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s music plays as the “Freshly Squeezed” one makes his way down to the squared circle, accompanied by his pals The Best Friends.

Both challengers are in the ring now and with Cassidy’s music fading down now, the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of the reigning and defending champion coming into this match, “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega, begins playing. The Elite leader makes his way out accompanied by Don Callis, as the two head down to the ring for our AEW Championship match here at Double Or Nothing.

Now we’ve got all three men in the ring and as Omega’s music dies down, J.R. sends things back down to “The Dapper Yapper,” as Justin Roberts handles the final pre-match formal introductions of the two challengers and the champion as our final pre-match obligations are now officially in the rear view mirror and all that remains is for these three to determine who the top dog in the men’s singles division is right now in All Elite Wrestling.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this triple-threat showdown with the AEW Championship on-the-line. As soon as it does, PAC charges over and looks to make a statement straight out of the gate. The commentators point out that Omega doesn’t even need to be in the ring to lose the title, noting he should hurry up and get in there and quit avoiding the action. We see Cassidy blasted and taken out almost immediately, as he is sent to the floor.

PAC and Omega duke it out as the only two remaining in the ring. They end up taking each other out as they hit a simaltaneous move attempt, crashing into each other and taking each other out in Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed from Rocky II fashion. As they are both laid out, we see the “Freshly Squeezed” one roll back into the ring and slide his trademark shades on. The crowd gets amped up as the charismatic contender comes to life for the first time this evening.

Cassidy is running and hitting the ropes, flying all over the place and knocking Omega and PAC on their respective asses a couple of times in a row before his jets are finally cooled down a bit. PAC now takes center-stage, as he fires up on offense, taking Omega out of the equation and leaving him laying on the floor at ringside. As “The Bastard” re-enters the ring to go after Cassidy, the fans break out into a “This Is Awesome” chant. PAC goes to work on Cassidy in the corner, putting the boots to the fan-favorite.

“The Bastard” heads to the top-rope and waits for Cassidy to get back to his feet. Cassidy does, with his back turned to PAC. As he finally slowly turns around, he is met with a vicious top-rope shotgun drop-kick from PAC. PAC heads back to the top-rope and as he settles in up there, Omega finally re-enters the ring. As soon as Omega stands up, he is also met with a vicious top-rope shotgun drop-kick from PAC.

Business starts to pick up as the pace quickens and the intensity increases several minutes into this championship contest. We see each of the three competitors hit their finishers, or semi-finishers, for close near-falls, only for the match to continue each time. We build to a big spot in the corner where we get a stacked top-rope spot that sees all three guys feeling the affects of things on the landing. Omega hits the Tiger Driver ’98 on Cassidy for a close near fall while PAC was out of the ring.

PAC re-enters the ring but is met by Omega, who uses pure strength and power to hoist an already half-way lifted off the ground PAC up and over his head for a fisherman’s suplex into a pin attempt. Somehow PAC managed to keep this one alive by kicking out just in time. Omega turns his attention to Cassidy, who is on his knees and recovering. Omega blasts him with a knee to the dome.

Omega backs up and is looking for another, but stops when Cassidy, still on his knees, holds both hands up in the “stop! hold on!” motion. He then lowers his hands into his pockets and essentially does a modified version of a Flair-flop from his knees, as he falls like a Redwood tree face-first into the mat. That was actually pretty damn funny and likely another comedic / entertaining “go-to” in the growing arsenal of the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

We see PAC taking Omega up to the top-rope as Cassidy is laid out in the ring. The commentators speculate that “The Bastard” is looking for a top-rope superplex on “The Cleaner.” He hoists him up while on the top-rope but turns him as the two are sailing down, transitioning into a top-rope super-Falcon Arrow on the champ. As soon as they land, Cassidy comes to life, springs to his feet and grabs PAC by his hair, throwing him out of the ring and quickly jumping on Omega in an attempt to steal the win, however The Elite leader kicks out at 2 and 3/4.

The fans bit on that one, reacting with a “That was three! That was three!” chant, which the commentators even bring up. Cassidy now fires up, or his version of doing so anyways, as he puts his shades on and his hands in his pockets and does the sweet shin music routine in slow-motion, with the fans over-reacting as each kick lands with a wimper on the shins of his intended target. Things pick up again, culminating with Cassidy hitting his Beach Break for another razor close near fall. Cassidy blasts PAC with an Orange Punch. Omega runs at him but is met by an even bigger Orange Punch from Cassidy.

Cassidy fires up and plays to the crowd as the commentators talk about Callis getting out of his chair and sprinting down to the ringside area. Cassidy runs and turns, leaping and connecting with another Orange Punch and quickly following up with a pin attempt, only for Callis to yank the referee out of the ring before he can make it to the count of three. Callis stole the win from Cassidy there. Cassidy turns his attention to Callis and makes him pay for it. Cassidy gets Omega out of the ring and turns and tries hitting PAC with a diving DDT, however PAC uses brute strength to avoid it.

PAC locks Cassidy in his submission finisher. Omega re-enters the ring and stomps at PAC to break it up, as any finish that doesn’t have Omega on top results in the same outcome — him losing the title. “The Cleaner,” knowing this, blatantly blasts the referee with a big shot so he can’t call the finish if Cassidy taps out or passes out. The fans erupt with boos and “bullsh*t! bullsh*t!” chants. Callis tosses each of Omega’s three championship belts (the AEW title, the IMPACT title and the AAA MEGA title) to him and he blasts PAC with all three. When he finishes, he turns around into a big Orange Punch from Cassidy.

Omega counters the pin attempt after hanging in there and he gets the three count. He pops up afterwards and holds his jaw, which looks to be swollen and his mouth looks to be bleeding hardway as he celebrates and heads to the back with Don Callis, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers as Cassidy looks on with disbelief as he is seated in the ring.

Winner and STILL AEW Champion: Kenny Omega

“The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry Is All Elite!

We see a vignette for the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view and then we see Jim Ross and Excalibur seated together at the commentary table in an on-camera close-up shot. They inform us that a big announcement is coming next.

On that note, they send us down to the ring where Tony Schiavone is standing with a microphone. He addresses the crowd and brings up the new show coming soon from All Elite Wrestling dubbed AEW Rampage.

Now he gets to the announcement, which is that Tony Khan has signed a familiar face to AEW as the newest addition to the broadcast team. He then brings out the new signee, who he informs us will be one of the commentators for the new AEW Rampage series.

With that said, WWE Hall of Fame legend “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry emerges from the entrance tunnel inside Daily’s Place as the Jacksonville fans absolutely explode in response to the groundbreaking announcement. Henry hangs out at the top of the entrance stage and plays to the fans for a moment or two and then the quick segment wraps up.

Stadium Stampede 2

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle

After the surprising announcement of Mark Henry signing with AEW to serve as one of the commentators for the new AEW Rampage show, we switch gears as the video package for our final match of the evening airs.

The elaborate package airs telling the story leading up to tonight’s Stadium Stampede main event, which features The Inner Circle of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara and the team of Proud ‘N’ Powerful — Santana & Ortiz taking on The Pinnacle of MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears and the team of FTR — Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler — with Tully Blanchard.

As noted, this is a high-stakes main event, as the stipulation set for this match is such that if The Pinnacle emerges victorious in this one, as they did in their first faction versus faction showdown in the first-ever Blood & Guts cage match on Dynamite, The Inner Circle must break up for good.

On that note, the broadcast is sent over to TIAA Bank Field for our cinematic experience featured attraction of the evening. Folks, it’s time for Stadium Stampede — PART DEUX!

We see MJF emerge from a limosine in a t-shirt that looks like an old Four Horsemen shirt, only with The Pinnacle name in its’ place. He talks some trash and then we hear the familiar sounds of “Judas in My Mind” by Fozzy as the camera pans over and catches each of The Inner Circle members descending from the roof of the venue on cables, lowering themselves all the way down to the ground in what has to be the new “most epic entrance” in the short history of AEW.

The Pinnacle leader watches on as they finally begin making their way across the football field with evil, violent intentions. They demand that the rest of the members of the group come out of the limo and fight them. Eventually they do and the battle is now officially underway. There are all kinds of bells and whistles around, such as the aforementioned luxary vehicle, a barrel that is on fire and a bunch of other stuff.

The guys are brawling all over the football field as MJF and Chris Jericho, friends turned bitter enemies, finally come face-to-face. MJF runs off as “Le Champion” chases behind him. They head to a backstage area away from the field and they begin brawling. MJF grabs a nearby hot cup of coffee and throws it in Jericho’s face. Jericho fights back and now he grabs a nearby mega-phone and uses it to yell insulting crap in Friedman’s face. Jericho starts grabbing foreign objects to beat MJF up with, such as a cookie sheet and a plastic sign.

We see that Urban Meyer and one of his coaches are watching as Jericho beats down MJF with a laptop computer. MJF is now sent over a railing and put through a table. Jericho swings a whiteboard into MJF’s face. The two continue to brawl throughout the hallways, fighting in and out of various rooms in the backstage area. The camera catches up with Jake Hager and Wardlow who are shown fighting in a food / catering area. They brawl inside a big freezer with Hager dominating early on but then Wardlow taking over and pummeling Hager. The commentators question who we have ever seen handle Hager the way that Wardlow is doing.

Now we catch up with Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears, who are shown brawling in a room full of steel chairs. Guevara sprints at Spears, who catches “The Spanish God” coming in with a chair that he threw at him. They duke it out around the room and now some weapons are getting thrown into the mix. Spears thinks about using a pair of bolt cutters on Guevara, but opts instead to go with his namesake, as “The Chairman of AEW” grabs a steel chair. He picks it up but right as it is held in front of his own face, Guevara dropkicks it into his grill. Spears grabs some handcuffs and locks Guevara to something and heads off. Guevara grabs the aforementioned bolt cutters and frees himself.

Santana and Ortiz show up at a dance hall / night club part of the venue and notice FTR and Tully Blanchard. We find out that Konnan is the man behind the turntables, serving as the DJ in a fun cameo appearance. They brawl all over the club atmosphere, throwing bottles and other weapons at each other until we switch back to catch up with Wardlow and Hager brawling. After watching them for a few moments we catch up again with Jericho and MJF, who brawl all over the backstage area until they emerge at the top of the nosebleed section inside Daily’s Place.

They fight through the crowd, with MJF nearly throwing Jericho over the railing and hundreds of feet down to what would likely of been his demise, however Jericho avoids it. They brawl some more and now we see Guevara and Spears emerge and they fight down to the ring. Spears grabs a chair but ends up eating it. Guevara wedges the chair in the corner of the ring between the middle and bottom turnbuckle. He grabs Spears by the back of his head and tells him he did this to him, and then he Curb Stomps him face-first into the chair.

Moments later he hits a top-rope high-spot and follows-up with a pin attempt that surprisingly finishes this one off, as “The Spanish God” pulls off the victory, keeping The Inner Circle in tact. They catch up with Guevara in the ring as “Judas in My Mind” plays and the fans sing passionately as the celebration takes us off the air, ending an absolutely awesome AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Inner Circle