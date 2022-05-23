Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is set to air across the country in select movie theaters, courtesy of Joe Hand Promotions.

It was announced today that select movie theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others, will air Double Or Nothing this Sunday beginning at 7pm ET with The Buy-In pre-show.

You can visit joehandpromotions.com and use their “Bar Finder” to enter your zip code and find locations near you that are airing Double Or Nothing. It looks as if the average price is around $18 for adults and $18 for kids.

“AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that united fans together in new non traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions, in a press release. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theatres across the U.S.”

Below is the current announced card:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

