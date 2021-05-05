AEW is set to run the 2021 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida with 100% capacity.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and revealed that the pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday, May 30, will be held at Daily’s Place with a full capacity crowd in attendance.

AEW will make Double Or Nothing a weekend event as there will be a non-televised show on Friday night, and then a Fan Fest on Saturday.

Tickets for Double Or Nothing should be announced soon. The outdoor amphitheater at Daily’s Place holds 5,500 people.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.