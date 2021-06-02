Friday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 526,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

This is down 36% from last week’s Dynamite episode, which drew 821,000 viewers in the standard Wednesday night timeslot.

Friday Night Dynamite drew a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is also down 28.6% from last week’s Wednesday night episode, which drew a 0.28 rating in the key demo.

The final Dynamite episode before the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view aired in the special Friday at 10pm timeslot due to the NBA Playoffs. This week’s Dynamite show will also air on Friday night.

As expected, the Friday Night Dynamite show drew the lowest numbers in AEW history. The next lowest was a one-hour Late Night Dynamite episode that aired on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12:30am ET following a NBA game, drawing 585,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

To compare this week’s Friday Night Dynamite numbers, the Saturday Night Dynamite episode on August 22, 2020 drew 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 key demo rating, while the Thursday Night Dynamite episode on August 27, 2020 drew 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 key demo rating.

This week’s viewership was down 36% from last week’s Wednesday show, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 28.6% from last week’s regular timeslot episode.

Friday’s Dynamite viewership was down 36.4% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demographic rating was down 37.5% from the same week in 2020.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

