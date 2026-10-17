AEW continues to tease the arrival of Ilja Dragunov, with his debut potentially taking place at this weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

On Friday evening, the promotion released another teaser video featuring the former WWE Superstar, building anticipation for his upcoming arrival.

Similar to the vignette that previously aired on AEW Collision, the latest footage shows Dragunov going through intense training sessions while also conducting music. Several shots of a metronome are featured throughout the video.

AEW accompanied the social media post with the hashtag for WrestleDream 2026 and a one-word caption: “TOMORROW!”

The teaser strongly suggests that Dragunov could make his first appearance for the company during Saturday night’s pay-per-view, although AEW has yet to officially announce his debut.

Reports of Dragunov being AEW-bound first surfaced on September 14, shortly after his WWE contract expired. The former NXT Champion had been absent from WWE programming since April before officially departing the company in September.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 17, from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.