AEW invades the City of Angels in what is, on paper, a PPV card. Let’s see what AEW has planned for their California debut:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

JungleHook vs. The Firm

Escalera de la Muerta for the AEW World Trios Title Best of 7 Series: The Elite(3) vs. Death Triangle(3)

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 1/11/22

Live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call, and we are not wasting any time!

Match #1. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Hockey fight to start and Moxley backs up Page. Clothesline in the corner by Moxley but Page responds with a big boot of his own. Moxley misses a lariat and both men exchange some heavy chops in the center of the ring. Hangman looks for a back body but Moxley slams him headfirst against the ground. Superplex by Moxley gets a two count but Moxley quickly transitions to a straight armbar that Page fights off. High angle German suplex by Moxley and Page is on the ground clutching as his head. German number two by Moxley. Page fights his way out of a third German and hits an exploder suplex. Page rolls to the apron but Moxley catches him with a running elbow, sending him crashing into the guard rail. Moxley rolls Page back into the ring but Page rebounds with a HUGE lariat. Page in control in the ring and charges Moxley but Moxley catches him with a HUGE KING KONG lariat. Moxley traps the wrists and stomps on Page’s head! Running boot to the head by Moxley followed by a running knee lift and Page is hurting. Moxley looks for the Regal stretch and gets it! Page fights his way out and catches Moxley with a lariat as both men are down. Both men exchange strikes in the center before Page hits Moxley with a fall away slam. Moxley responds with a German but Page lands on his feet. HUGE running big boot by Page, who climbs up top and hits the moonsault to the outside! Back in the ring, Buckshot attempt by Page but Moxley counters with a Death Rider! One, two, no! Hammer and anvil elbows by Moxley, who proceeds to lock in the bulldog choke! Page escapes, barely, but Moxley sticks him with a piledriver! One count! Page looks for the Deadeye but Moxley wiggles out the back and locks in a rear naked choke! Moxley looking for a piledriver but Page counters with the Deadeye! Moxley up, stomps the back of Page’s head, and both men are down! Both men up and exchanging headbutts and open hand shots! Big clothesline by Page! Buckshot and this one is over!

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ****. Not a lot of fluff to this one. Two big, bad tough dudes just slugging it out until one man dropped. The end of this match was definitive, as Page looked like the better man tonight. Moxley continues to be the MVP of AEW.

After the match, Moxley tackles the referee, thinking he was Page. Page looks conflicted as he heads to the back, seemingly wondering if Moxley is truly hurt.

Back from commercial break and Excalibur informs us that the doctors are checking on Moxley for an apparent concussion.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and doesn’t want to welcome his next guest, but…

ADAM COLE, BABY! BOOOOOOOOM. THE CROWD IS ABSOULTELY ON FIRE! COLE LOOKS EMOTIONAL. WHAT A MOMENT!

Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, baybay! Cole’s been thinking all day of what he’s going to say when he comes out here. Cole says this is a good news, bad news, situation. Cole says the good news is he has a whole new appreciation for his life. Cole has gotten to do a lot of cool things in his life, including being a part of the best pro wrestling company on the planet, AEW. Cole says he’s been battling back-to-back head injuries, a shoulder that was torn to shreds, and more. The worst part was the sleep, dealing with emotions, anxiety, and telling Britt he didn’t know what was happening to him. None of the fans knew what was happening to him, either, but the fans were still there for him. Pro wrestling is a give and take situation, and Cole had given the fans nothing for six months, and they were still there for him.

Now, the bad news. The bad news.. IS NOT FOR COLE. THE BAD NEWS IS FOR THE AEW LOCKER ROOM. BECAUSE ADAM COLE IS BACK, BABY! COLE THOUGHT HE WAS FINISHED, BUT NO WAY, HE AIN’T DONE YET.

Cole has been one of the best wrestlers on the planet for fifteen years, and he won’t stop until he IS the best. Cole has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of. Remember this day, the day the new Adam Cole is born. ADAM COLE, NO MATTER HOW LONG IT TAKES, WILL BE THE TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN ONE DAY.

UNBELIEVABLE MOMENT.

Match #2. JungleHook vs. The Firm w/ Stokely

Moriarty and Junle Boy start and exchange some chops. Step up arm drag and a pair of dropkicks by Jungle Boy. Tag to Hook and a pair of back elbows. Whizzer by Hook into a lateral drop but Moriarty escapes. Jungle Boy back in now and JungleHook with a hip toss/basement dropkick combination. Stokely grabs Hook’s ankle, so Jungle Boy dives at him, only to get caught by Big Bill. Bill looks for the apron choke slam, but Hook hits a baseball slide. Bill misses a splash in the corner but connects with a big boot to Jungle Boy on the apron, followed by a knee drop by Moriarty. The Firm with quick tags now, isolating Jungle Boy in their corner. Moriarty locks in a triangle choke but Jungle Boy picks him up into a powerbomb and both men are down. Tag to Hook! Clothesline to Moriarty and a Northern Light’s suplex that gets two. Big Bill is in and it’s a stare down with Hook! Splash in the corner by Bill to Hook but Jungle Boy hit Bill with an enziguiri, Hook is there.. exploder to Bill! The crowd erupts! Jungle Boy catches Moriarty in the Snare Trap and Moriarty is forced to tap!

Winners: JungleHook

Rating: **. Not too much of a match as it was short and sweet, but the suplex by Hook to Big Bill was worth the price of admission here. Crowd loves JungleHook.

Renee is here with Paul Hauser aka StingRay from Cobra Kai, and his Golden Globe. Oh, and DanHausen is there with Orange Cassidy. Hauser, who might be related to DanHausen, is going to show the award off on Rampage. Everything is cool with the Best Friends, by the way.

MJF is here! The people seem to think Takeshita is a big deal, according to Twitter and Reddit, but MJF hasn’t seen any of your stuff. MJF calls Takeshita “Take A Shit Uh,” and tells him he needs to win tonight’s match. Takeshita responds in Japanese. Pro tip from the world champ, we speak American. Takeshita says “Kiss My Ass!” MJF says people think he’s afraid of sixty minutes, but ask your mother, sister, and girlfriend how long he can last. Danielson is a nerd and MJF is about pinning shoulders to mats and banging rats. That’ll be a shirt.

Ken Jeong is here tonight, speaking of irrelevant. MJF runs down a list of things that Jeong is no longer part of. Freddie Prince Jr. is here, and you might remember him from Shes All That, but MJF won’t, because he was born in 1996. MJF calls Prince a Scooby Dooby Douchebag. Danielson hits the ring and MJF hightails it!

Match #3. Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Takeshita misses a running boot and Danielson misses a high kick. Blue Thunder Bomb attempt early by Takeshita but Danielson counters with a head lock takeover and it’s a stalemate. Romero Special by Danielson, before bringing Takeshita down and locking in the dragon sleeper with the leg lace. Takeshita reveres into a dragon sleeper of his own and Danielson fights out. Heavy elbows by Takeshita and Danielson responds in kind. Both men trade heavy strikes here, for what seems like minutes. Flying clothesline by Takeshita and Danielson is finally down. Danielson up quick with a half and half throw before looking to transition to a straight arm lock. Takeshita reclaims full guard and delivers some ground and pound until Danielson sweeps and tries for the Labell Lock, but Takeshita gets to the ropes. Round kicks by Danielson and a running dropkick in the corner. Make that two. Danielson attempts a third, but Takeshita catches him with a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb that gets 2.75! Takeshita delivers some more heavy overhand chops but Danielson back flips over and hits a running clothesline. The chops return and both men’s chest resemble rare hamburger meat. Takeshita gets dumped to the outside and Danielson follows with a tope suicida. Danielson heads up top but Takeshita catches him with a right hand and looks for a superplex. Danielson gets free and traps Takeshita in the tree of woe, before delivering some vicious kicks to the body. Danielson sets Takeshita back up on the top rope now and looks for the avalanche back suplex, but Takeshita regains his balance and hits a standing lariat of the top! One, two, NO! Takeshita calls for the powerbomb, but Danielson head scissors him over the top rope. Running knee off the apron by Danielson and both men come crashing down.. awkwardly. Takeshita catches a kick from Danielson and hits a sheerdrop brainbuster on the outside! WOW. Takeshita sets Danielson up in the middle of the ring and looks for the springboard senton atomico, but Danielson gets the knees up! Labell Lock is in and Takeshita is trying to fight out. Danielson transitions to the Regal Stretch but Takeshita gets his feet on the bottom rope. Danielson goes back to the kicks but Takeshita catches one and staggers Danielson with a hard elbow. Now it’s elbow city, baybaby, as both men trade in the center. Rolling elbow by Takeshita and a big lariat as both men are down! Takeshita looks for the sliding knee but Danielson transitions to the hammer and anvil elbows but Takeshita reverses to an over grip tombstone! Takeshita holds on! Wheelbarrow suplex! Two count! Takeshita looks for the running knee but Danielson moves and comes back with the Psycho Knee! TWO COUNT! Crowd is losing it! Arms trapped and Danielson is stomping Takeshita’s head before transitioning into the Regal Stretch and Takeshita is out!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/2. STAR. MAKING. PERFORMANCE. It seems like I say that every single time Takeshita wrestles, but tonight sure feels like it. Hard hitting, amazing crowd, great drama down the stretch, everything I look for in a professional wrestling match.

Renee Paquette is here with Juice Robinson. Rock Hard Juice Robinson challenges Darby for the AEW TV Title on Friday at Rampage, much to the delight of the crowd.

Match #4. Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

Hayter and Storm to start as the crowd seems split right down the middle. Heavy lock up to start. Elbows by Hayter but a dropkick by Storm sends Hayter to the outside, who finds herself on the receiving end of a cannonball off the apron. Storm makes the tag to Saraya, but Hayter suplexes them both. Anarchist Suplex off the apron by Baker to Storm! Hayter throws Saraya into the barricades at ring side. Shida now joins us at ringside, with kendo stick in hand. Baker and Hayter keep Storm in their corner as they put the boots to her as we head into a commercial break. Back from break and Storm makes the hot tag to Saraya who takes care of Baker with short arm clotheslines. Running knee in the corner by Saraya. Night Cap by Saraya gets a two count. Air Raid Crash by Baker gets blocked as Saraya hits a knee to the face and a two count. Running back elbow in the corner by Saraya and a tag to Storm. Running hip attack to a seated Baker in the corner. Tornado DDT by Storm gets a two count. Storm looks for the Texas Cloverleaf but Hayter interrupts with a high boot to Storm’s face. Avalanche Air Raid Crash by Baker! One, two, no! Storm beats the count. Ripchord elbow strike by Baker and a HayteBreaker get a two count. Saraya makes the save. Snap German suplex by Storm to Hayter… Storm Zero! Baker breaks up the count. Sit out butterfly powerbomb by Baker to Saraya! Super kick by Storm to Baker and now both women are trading elbows and both women are… down. Shida slides the kendo stick in the ring and Baker cracks Storm in the back. Hayterade by Hayter and that does it!

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

Rating: **1/4. Fine match here but got a little lost down the stretch. I think everyone was expecting Mercedes Monet, and that didn’t happen. The seeds are being planted for the Shida heel turn, however, and that should be fun.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is here, decked in all gold. Daddy Magic’s nipples are hard because Hager powerbombed Ricky Starks through a table. Jericho lets us know that the JAS invaded PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles. Tay & Anna will beat Ruby and Willow on Rampage in a street fight. JAS wins again, and the Ricky Starks experiment is over.

Cue Ricky Starks. Action Andretti, too.

Stroke Daddy is still standing tall. Jericho calls Andretti an orphan. The man’s got a microphone. Andretti threatens to shove the baseball bat up Jericho’s ass. Garcia grabs the mic, but Andretti didn’t know Garcia’s new babysitter gave him permission to speak. Sammy can’t even keep control over own wife, or where her hands go, because last week, they were in between Andretti’s legs.

Starks says it ain’t about anyone but Jake Hager, who’s a big village idiot, with a dumb lisp. Starks wants a match with Hager next week, which was already announced. Hager wants to slap Starks face off his face.

Match #5. Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW World Trios Title Best of Seven Series: The Elite (3) vs. The Death Triangle (3)

The trios titles are hung high above the ring, and here we go! Tornado rules in this one, so there will be no tags. Kenny and Pac trade forearms in the center of the ring as Penta hits a backstabber on Omega. Matt hits a backstabber on Penta. Powerbomb into a face buster by Nick to Pac. Outside in cutter by Pac to Nick followed by a frog splash from Fenix. Fenix with a flipping cannonball senton as Nick baseball slides a ladder into the face of Penta and Pac. Twisting plancha by Nick to Death Triangle Cazadora bomb inside the ring by Matt to Fenix. Running destroyer by Matt to Penta. Matt heads up the ladder but Fenix hits a springboard arm drag off the ladder! Omega heads up the ladder but gets caught by Penta, who eats a snap dragon for his troubles. Terminator by Omega but Pac cuts him off with a shotgun dropkick off the top. Pac eats a snap dragon for his troubles, too. Terminator dive by Omega but he misses and lands HARD putting himself through a table on the outside. Pac turns around and Matt comes off the top with a frog splash that takes him through a table! I’m exhausted, already. Step up top rope double arm drag by Nick to the Lucha Brothers. Hard irish whip by Penta and Fenix sends Nick into a ladder propped up in the corner. WAZZAP dropkick to Omega’s lower parts WITH A LADDER. Penta and Matt fight over a ladder before Nick runs up the ladder and hits a corkscrew plancha to the outside that takes out Pac. Penta gets back body dropped by Matt hard on the ladder. Matt lays Penta on the ladder on the bottom rope for Nick, waiting on the turnbuckle. Penta fights off and Fenix comes out of nowhere with a top rope hurricanrana that sends Nick flying on to the ladder! Pac closes Omega’s hands in the ladder and stomps it a bunch, before setting up a ladder to try and get the titles. Omega catches Pac and looks for the One Winged Angel but Pac reverses into a poison rana! Fear Factor to Omega by Lucha Brothers! Fenix with a tornillo that takes out Nick on the outside. Pac and Penta look to suplex Nick on the ladder but Matt makes the save and it’s a SUPERKICK PARTY. Forever Norhtern Light’s by Matt to Fenix, with the last one landing hard on the ladder! Nick up top and puts penta through a table on the outside with a 450! Omega climbs the ladder but Pac is here with a hammer and cracks Omega’s hand! Falcon Arrow by Pac to Omega on the floor! Pac climbs the ladder but Matt meets him on the other side. Lucha Brothers set up a ladder from the rope to the other ladder like a platform. Penta has Matt up… Fear Factor on the ladder! JEEZ. Fenix climbs the top but Omega is up too! Omega puts Fenix on his shoulders! ONE WINGED ANGEL OFF THE LADDER! Pac is here… Black Arrow! Omega gets the knees up! Omega climbs the ladder and gets the belt!

Winners and NEW AEW WORLD TRIOS CHAMPIONS: The Elite

Rating: ****. I don’t even know how to rate this. Was there selling? No. Did it make any sense whatsoever? Also no. Was it entertaining, and did I go “Holy S” about 10 times? I sure did. It was different than anything else on this show, and it was six guys going out there trying to damn near kill themselves for our entertainment, and it worked. I believe this will go down as the greatest pro wrestling best of seven series of all time, and, in doing so, make the AEW World Trios Titles far more prestigious.

Final Thoughts: Was it the best Dynamite ever? Maybe, and if not, it was darn close. Three EXELLENT wrestling matches on this show that you need to see, first and foremost. We did not get the Mercedes Monet debut, but we got arguably something much more surprising, and that’s the return of Adam Cole, who just happened to deliver the greatest promo of his life. Adam Cole went from toiling in somewhat of obscurity before his injury, to being the companies top baby face, and a welcome addition back to an already stacked roster. Thumbs nearly as high as I can go for a free, two-hour, professional wrestling show. 9.5/10.