Dynamite is back on Wednesday's and there are some rumblings of a few big returns in the "imminent" future. Let's take a look at tonight's show:

Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

AEW World Heavyweight Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta

AEW Dynamite 10/26/22

Live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia! Taz, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary as we’re getting right to business!

Match #1. Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

Jericho and Claudio start, reigniting their ROH world heavyweight title feud. European uppercuts by Claudio and a tiltawhirl backbreaker to Garcia who got the tag. Yuta in now and a double boot to Garcia. Dropkick by Yuta and some heavy chops in the corner to Garcia. Yuta drops his guard and Garcia drops him with a headbutt. Yuta respond with a body slam and a senton that get two. Jericho comes in but Claudio meets him and its dueling hammer and anvil elbow strikes until Hager, Menard, and Parker pull them out to make the save. Garcia and Claudio are now legal as Garcia bites his way out of a suplex before making the tag to Jericho. Hager trips up Claudio from the outside which allows Jericho to hit the double jump dropkick as we head to break. Jericho hits Claudio with an enziguiri and makes the tag to Garcia. Stomps to Claudio now as the JAS are making quick tags and isolating him from Yuta. Garcia locks in a rear naked choke but Claudio gets to his feet and carries Garcia over to his corner before adjusting Garcia in mid-air and turning it into a vertical suplex. Jericho cuts off Claudio and drops Yuta from the apron but Claudio responds with a pop up European uppercut and both men are down. Tag to Yuta! Diving splash off the top to Jericho gets a long two but Garcia makes the save. Yuta dumps Garcia and traps Jericho’s arm… Angle Slam! One, two, no! Assited DDT to Jericho gets another two count. Claudio looks for the double jump European uppercut but Jericho catches him with the Code Breaker out of mid-air! Tope con hilo by Yuta takes out Hager, Menard, and Parker. Jericho has Floyd but Claudio hits a powerbomb! Big swing attempt but Garcia jumps on Claudio… CLAUDIO SWINGS JERICHO WITH GARCIA ON HIS SHOULDERS! Boot to the face of Hager now by Claudio who takes out every one of the JAS on the outside! Claudio comes off the top with a European uppercut and hits the Neutralizer! One, two, three!

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Rating: ***1/2. Man, this was an exciting tag team match to start the show, and the crowd is absolutely on fire. Claudio and Yuta looked like stars here and Jericho is timeless. Part of me is worried Garcia is going to get back lost in the shuffle, but we’ll have to see how it goes. Great start to Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson is here with Renee and Danielson isn’t happy. Danielson is going to take out his frustrations on Guevara, since he’s not happy about losing to Jericho, or the way that Wheeler talked to him last week. Claudio and Wheeler show up as Danielson and Yuta go face to face, but Claudio cools the situation down. Everyone can do their job tonight, and we’ll talk about it like men afterward.

Back from break and we’ve got some audio issues, but the JAS is with Tony Schiavone in the back. Jericho blames Claudio for cheating with the bat in the ring, and then issues an open challenge to ANY Ring of Honor champion, ever.

Match #2. AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contender Match: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory

The Acclaimed have arrived and take a seat on the ramp to get a closer look. Swerve and Cash to start. Tieres by Swerve and Cash isn’t happy. Fireman’s carry and a tag to Dax. Snap suplex to Swerve. Tag to Keith Lee who quickly blocks the Big Rig. Keith Lee leapfrogs BOTH members of FTR before taking them both out with a cross body block. Sunset flip attempt by Cash but Lee grabs him around the throat and drops him with a double chop. Cash tries to jump to his corner but Lee catches him in mid-air. Swerve in now but the back body drop by Cash allows him to make the tag to Dax. Dax laying in some heavy strikes to Swerve in the corner but Lee makes the save, as Dax shifts his focus to Lee now. Dax sidesteps a charging Lee and Swerve looks for the quick roll up and gets two. Series of pin attempts by both men as Swerve heads up to the top and slips off, still connects with a cross body. German suplex by Dax and a tag to Cash. Clothesline/powerbomb/dragon suplex combo by FTR gets a two count. European uppercuts by Cash but Swerve responds with his own. Swerve tags in Lee as Cash is on the business end of a pair of rolling elbows. Assisted powerbomb by SOIG get a two count as the crowd comes alive for FTR. Swerve looks for the Swerve stomp but Dax throws Cash out of the way and catches him in mid-air looking for a powerbomb. Swerve rolls through with a hurricanrana but Dax rolls through himself and hits the slingshot powerbomb. Two count! POUNCE by Lee to Dax gets another two! Lee is on the top rope now as FTR catch him. Dax heads up with Keith Lee…. power plex by FTR! Lee has rolled to his stomach to alleviate the landing. BIG RIG to Lee! One, two, NO! Swerve pulls Cash out before the three count. Low blow by Swerve to Dax and the referee doesn’t see it… BIG BANG CATASTROPHE by Lee! The Ass Boys at ringside are holding Cash back so he can’t get in the ring.

Winner and NEW Number 1 contenders: Swerve in Our Glory

Rating: ****. This match ruled. Lee looked like he may have hurt himself in the middle but rebounded, as both teams continue their trend of just putting on banger and banger. FTR losing was a bit of a surprise to me, but at least it wasn’t clean. Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed… again?

Renee is in the back with Saraya as Britt Baker barges in and Renee says if these two want to talk about it, they’ll do it the right way.

Back from break, Renee is joined on the stage by MJF. THE DEVIL HAS ARRIVED IN VIRGINIA. Renee wants to know how MJF feels about wrestling Moxley. MJF then does a hilarious Jon Moxley impersonation. When MJF thinks of Moxley, all he can think of is “mid.” MJF says he’ll wrestle the match “relatively clean”, he’s still MJF. MJF only needs grudges to get where he’s at, and come November 19th, MJF is fighting every single scumbag who’s ever told him he isn’t good enough. Stokely Hathaway is here and MJF slaps the mic out of his hand. Stokely got a little comfortable since MJF has known him for so long, but if Moxley gets past Penta, nobody touches Moxley because MJF wants him at 100%. Side note, there is no longer a crowd split. MJF is 100% the top good guy in the company.

A video package for The Kingdom is shown, who will be taking on WarJoe this Friday on Dynamite.

Match #3. Sammy Guevara w/ Tay Conti vs. Bryan Danielson

Regal has joined the commentary team. Double jump cutter by Guevara right out of the gate and Guevara gets a two count. Guevara back flips out of a German suplex before Danielson catches him and locks in a surfboard. Danielson now switches to a dragon sleeper but Guevara gets out. Danielson now lights up Guevara with kicks, knees, elbows, literally everything in the corner. Danielson now with a wrist lock and focusing the attack on the arm. Butterfly suplex by Danielson into a straight arm bar but Guevara gets to the ropes. Danielson mounts Guevara and drops some ground and pound. Danielson traps the arms but Guevara rolls to the outside. Baseball slide by Danielson takes out Guevara and looks to delivers the knee off the apron but Guevara catches him with a flying knee. Asai moonsault by Guevara takes out Danielson. Guevara is control throughout PIP, looking to deliver his own round kicks to Danielson’s chest. Danielson eats the kicks and uses them to fire up before catching one and palm striking Guevara in the face. Danielson now making Guevara pay with some absolutely vicious strikes. Diving clothesline by Danielson before back body dropping Guevara to the outside. Suicide dive by Danielson. Shotgun dropkick by Danielson and now Guevara is the one eating the roundhouse kicks. Guevara ducks a head kick and catches Danielson with a Spanish Fly for two. Guevara heads up top but Danielson crotches him. Avalanche back suplex but Guevara lands on his feet. Double leg by Guevara a la Jake Hager and Guevara heads up top for a moonsault, misses, looks for a running shooting star press but Danielson catches him in the Labell lock! Guevara gets to the ropes. Danielson goes up top but Guevara meets him there and hits the avalanche Spanish Fly! One, two, no! Guevara looking for the GTH but Danielson lands on his feet. Poison Rana by Danielson! Psycho knee! Arm trapped now and Danielson is stomping Guevara’s face in! Triangle choke and Sammy is out! Danielson with some elbows to Sammy but the ref calls it!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ***3/4. THE AMERICAN DRAGON. Danielson came into this match fired up and it showed. Sammy held his own and looked like a stud in the process, but there’s nobody better than Bryan Danielson, period. Good showing for both men here and a different type of match than we’ve seen tonight.

Renee is joined by Fenix and Alex Abrahantes. Fenix wants to be a double champion too, and has his sights set on the AEW All-Atlantic title. Christian and Luchasaurus show up, and Christian wants Fenix to wait his turn. Orange Cassidy is here and invites them all to a match.

Match #4. Jamie Hayter w/ Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Rebel vs. Riho

Commentators put over the size difference in a nice touch of realism. Hayter uses her power early. Arm drag by Riho but Hayter runs her over with a shoulder block. Head scissors by Riho. Riho hits the ropes but Baker trips her up. Hayter charges and Riho side steps, sending her to the outside. Riho heads up top and hits a diving cross body to Hayter on the outside. Hayter drives Riho into the guard rail before dropping her with a back suplex on the apron. Snap suplex by Hayter. Hayter in control throughout the break as the crowd is split 50/50. Riho cartwheels through a lariat and responds with a dropkick. Cazadora by Riho into a double stomp in the abdomen. Running knee by Riho in the corner. Rebel gets on the apron and Riho drops her. 619 attempt by Riho but Hayter blocks it and brings her in the ring the hard way. Northern Light’s suplex by Riho gets two. Riho goes up top with a crossbody but Hayter rolls through and catches her… sheer drop brain buster! Two count. Hayter delivers some elbows to the lower back and looks for a back suplex but Riho shifts her hips and both women hit awkwardly. Diving head scissors off the second rope by Riho. Britt distracts Riho as she looks for the running knee but Hayter catches her. Double choke slam reverses by Riho into a flying Code Red! Two count. Riho ducks a lariat… dragon suplex! Riho ducks a lariat and counters into a roll up for two. Big boot by Hayter out of nowhere and a RAINMAKKAAAHHHHHHH it done!

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Rating: ***1/4. Jamie Hayter is a star and Riho is a welcome addition to the roster. Perfect dynamic between the two women and a heck of a match.

Renee is here with Eddie Kingston. Renee says Eddie’s friends are concerned are concerned for him but he’s fine, let’s stop talking about Eddie. Eddie says Moxley will win tonight but everyone else… leave Eddie alone.

Darby Allin says he told Sting he’s got to prove himself, to himself. Lethal says he’s got an old friend that knows Darby’s biggest weakness. Darby says his biggest weakness is himself.

Match #5. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta el Zero Miedo

Penta is fresh off of the main event of Triplemania 30, where he defeated Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match. Both men trade finisher attempts and overhand chops early. Penta ducks a Regal Knee and let’s Moxley know he’s got NO FEAR. Moxley flips him off in return. Mox blocks a super kick but not a second time. Tope con hilo by Penta to Moxley on the outside before we head to break. Penta throws Moxley into the steel steps and guard rail, before missing a chop and catching his bare hand on the ring post. Moxley rolls Penta back in the ring but misses a charge and Penta comes over the top with a back stabber for two. Penta now charges but Moxley gets the boot up. Penta charges again and Moxley reverses him with a release overhead belly to belly suplex in the corner. Moxley looks for Penta’s mask, which is seemingly always a thing now, but Penta reverses an Irish whip into a slingblade. Penta looking for a Penta Driver but Moxley hits the Ace Crusher out of nowhere. Stuck piledriver by Moxley gets two. Cross face by Moxley before turning it into a bulldog choke. Penta reverses into a hammerlock and he SNAPS the arm of Moxley! Both men fighting on the apron now, exchanging chops. Moxley is standing on the steps and Penta gets a running start looking for a destroyer, but Moxley plants his feet and DDTs Penta directly on the steps! Back in the ring, KING KONG LARIAT! Two count. Moxley sits Penta on the top rope, but Penta wiggles out and kicks Moxley’s leg out from under him. Moxley is hanging… diving double stomp! Fear Factor by Penta! One, two, NO! NO FEAR. Penta springboards off the ropes but Moxley catches him with a Paradigm Shift! Death Rider gets it done!

Winner and STILL AEW Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/2.

The Firm has hit the ring as Morrissey drops Mox with a huge boot. Stokely storms down the ramp as everyone is taking turns beating down Moxley. Security hits the ring but The Firm are disposing all of them. Alex Marvez is in the back and we see the Blackpool Combat Club’s locker has been chained shut.

MJF is on the ramp! MJF is pacing back and forth, seemingly conflicted. MJF decides against it and hits the showers.

WAIT. MJF IS BACK. MJF fires Stokely in the middle of the ring and The Firm now attack MJF! Ego drops MJF with a big boot. The Firm are beating down both Moxley and MJF, with Stokely taking liberties too. Ethan Page drops MJF with the Ego’s Edge! Outside now, Morrissey has MJF by the neck and puts him through a table with a choke slam! The Frim stand tall as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Now THIS is the Dynamite I know and love. Five matches, every single one of them meant something, and every single one of them was just good wrestling, some great. I absolutely love the possibilities in the Jericho vs. ROH feud, we’ve got a tease of Danielson vs. Yuta, Castagnoli looked like a star, Hayter continuing to shine, MJF’s possibly face turn… so much fun stuff here. 8.75/10.