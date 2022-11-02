Dynamite is back on Wednesday’s and there are some rumblings of a few big returns in the “imminent” future. Let’s take a look at tonight’s show:

AEW All-Atlantic Title Triple Threat: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchsaurus vs. Rey Fenix

Jay Lethal vs Darby Allin

AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Ring of Honor World Title Open Challenge: Chris Jericho (c) vs. ???

Ring of Honor World TV Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Brian Cage

TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 11/2/22

Live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz are on the call tonight and we’re getting right to business.

Match #1. Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin

Darby meets Lethal at the ramp and the two brawl on the outside. The bell rings and Darby hits a cross body block of the ropes as Sonjay and Singh now arrive at ring side. Lethal takes advantage of the distract and monkey flips Darby into the ring steps. Lethal then locks in a figure four underneath the guard rail before breaking to get in before the count. Both men are on the apron now and Lethal traps Darby’s leg before hitting an arm trap German! Lethal now focuses the attack on Darby’s back with some knees and a back breaker. Darby reverses a back suplex and connects with a coffin splash in the corner. Darby tries a second time but Lethal gets the knees up. Inverted flipping fisherman’s facebuster (never seen this one) by Lethal! Lethal goes up top but Darby catches him with a crucifix for two. Lethal looks for the Lethal Injection but Darby catches him again in mid-air and this time with rear naked choke. Hooks are in! Lethal backs Darby up to the corner. Over the top stunner by Darby! Lethal rolls to the outside as Darby was going up top for the coffin drop. Suicide dive by Darby to Satnam but Satnam doesn’t budge. Bryce Remsberg now ejects both Dutt and Singh. Sting (or a guy in a Sting attire) cracks Darby with a bat on the outside of the ring, before rolling Darby into the ring and Lethal connects with the Lethal Injection! That’ll do it.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Rating: **1/2. Fine match here and it was just getting to the meat and potatoes of it, before the angle.

Cole Karter is revealed to be the guy behind the Sting mask as Sting’s music hits and it’s… Jeff Jarrett! Wow. Jarrett lays out Darby with a guitar. Jarrett grabs the mic and effectively declares war on AEW, citing the fact that his family has been in the business since 1947 and their fingerprints are all over this place. CHOKE ON THAT, SLAP NUTS.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo and reminds us that the guys in the Blackpool Combat Club do like Lee Moriarty, but he wasn’t mean enough to join them. Moxley says Lee better bring whatever anger he’s got deep inside… tonight.

Match #2. AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs Lee Moriarty

Moxley quickly mounts Moriarty in the corner and delivers ten punches, before biting at the face. Butterfly suplex by Moxley gets a two. Moriarty fires back with a pair of flying European uppercuts as Moxley misses a charge in the corner and Moxley eats post. Single arm DDT on the now-injured shoulder of Moxley. Moriarty throws Moxley to the outside and runs him shoulder first into the steel steps. Moriarty getting a lot of offense in now, focusing on the arm of Moxley with a pair of knee drops. Soccer kick to Moxley gets a two count. Moxley reverses a vertical suplex by Moriarty into a X-Plex before laying into him with some heavy elbows. Moxley charges Moriarty in the corner but Moriarty gets his boot up and makes Moxley pay with a springboard clothesline. Half and half front chancery suplex by Moriarty gets two. Moriarty grabs the wrists and stomps Moxley face, but it seems like something going on in the crowd has grabbed everyone’s attention. Taz makes mention of it, and it’s actually Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson arriving to the arena. In the meantime, Moxley fights back to his feet and lays in some more elbows followed by a clothesline as both men are down. Moxley then makes Moriarty pay with some arm trapped stomps of his own. Death Rider attempt but Moriarty saps the arm of Moxley. Moxley reveres into an Ace Crusher for two. Moxley calls Moriarty on and tells him to bring his best shot. Moriarty gets the better of the exchange with an overhand right and a high knee. Back suplex by Moriarty. Back suplex by Moxley. Back suplex by Moriarty countered by Moxley into a head lock takeover. Kimura attempt by Moxley but Moriarty turns it into a Border City Stretch. Moriarty abandons the hold momentarily to drop elbows on the back of the neck, before returning. Moxley rolls through into a cradle for two and quickly gets the straight arm bar as Moriarty taps!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: **3/4. Moriarty was cold as ice coming into this match, so that took a little bit away from the match, as did Lamar Jackson showing up. That being said, Moxley reminds us that he’s not just a “blood and guts” guy and can have a darn good wrestling match.

Saraya sits down with Renee Paquette, as Britt Baker was scheduled to be there but decided to sit this one out. Saraya talks about the reason why she joined AEW, before Renee wants to know if Saraya is cleared to wrestle. Saraya says she was going to make an announcement tonight, but there was one more doctor she wanted to consult with, and she will… next week.

It’s time for Billy Gunn’s Birthday Bash. Gunn’s hands are taped up from the assault by Swerve on Rampage, but the good news is… WE HAVE FOAM SCISSOR FINGERS, BABY. SCISSOR ME, DADDY ASS.

There we go, Daddy Ass can now scissor. like he was intended to. Caster now jumps in the crowd and wants to see who’s got the best gift for Daddy Ass. A young kid in the audience has a huge pair of cardboard scissors, so Max brings that to the ring as a gift and scissors with the young fella. Last but not least, The Acclaimed present a “World’s Greatest Daddy” trophy to Daddy Ass. Bowens then says he had a lot of guests cancel on him because he didn’t go to the reunion. BURN.

The Acclaimed present Billy Gunn with a Certificate of Adoption! Tremendous. “I get to be your daddy?” The Gunn Club now hit the ring and despite not being invited, they did get their father a gift. Big boot from behind by Morrissey before the Gunn Club hit the ring and lay down the beat down. FTR is here to make the save! FTR pick up the belts and stare at them for a few seconds, before giving them back to The Acclaimed.

Britt Baker is in the back with Tony Schiavone. Cut the bs, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker just want to wrestle. Both women lay out an open challenge for this Friday on Rampage.

Match #3. Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. ???

Who’s it going to be… BOOM BOOM, COLT CABANA! Welp, I don’t think we’ll be seeing CM Punk back anytime soon. Shoulder blocks by Colt to start and a big clothesline. Two count. Jericho retreats to the outside and Colt follows. Jericho lays into Colt with some chops and elbows before throwing Colt back in the ring. Jericho heads up top but Colt follows. Colt looks for the Chicago Skyline but there seems to be a miscommunication as both men tumble to the outside from the top turnbuckle. Jericho gets back to the ring first and catches Colt with a double jump dropkick to the apron. Flying Apple by Colt! Double chops by Colt now before Colt goes up to the middle turnbuckle for a splash that gets two. Cabana goes up top for the moonsault but Jericho crotches him. Jericho with an electric chair but Colt grabs the victory roll for two. BILLYGOAT’S CURSE! Jericho pushes Colt off into the ropes and Colt comes off with the Superman cover! One, two… Hager pulls Colt off Jericho! Asai moonsault by Colt takes out the rest of the JAS. Flying Apple in the corner as Colt hits the ropes but walks into a Code Breaker. That’ll seal it.

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion: Chris Jericho

Rating **1/2. Kind of your typical Colt Cabana match here. The crowd got more invested in the match as it progressed, but I don’t think anyone really felt like Jericho was going to lose here

Jericho, Garcia, and Hager make their way up ramp and grab Ian Riccaboni. Jericho looks to drop him with the title, but Claudio Castagnoli makes the save. The rest of the JAS jump Castagnoli, which brings out Danielson and Yuta. Both the BCC and JAS brawl on the ramp way before security breaks it up. WHERE’S CHRIS HERO!?

Match #4. AEW All-Atlantic Title Triple Threat: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Rey Fenix vs. Luchasaurus

Cassidy tries to pair with Fenix early to take out Luchasaurus, but Luchasaurus takes them both out. Luchasaurus eventually hits the deck thanks to a double dropkick by Cassidy and Fenix. Orange kicks to Fenix. Rebound spinning back kick by Fenix missed. Springboard boot to the head by Fenix. Double jump arm drag by Fenix and an around the world DDT reversal by Cassidy. Two count. Luchasaurus takes them both out with a double shoulder tackle. Release vertical suplex by Luchasaurus to Cassidy. Big uppercut by Luchasaurus takes out Fenix. Hard hammer throw into the corner by Luchasaurus to both Fenix and Cassidy. Stundog Millionaire to Luchasaurus as Fenix follows up with a superkick. Double jump spinning back kick by Fenix and an Orange Punch by Cassidy to Luchasaurus! Stereo tope suicidas to Luchasaurus but he doesn’t budge, as the big guy chokeslams Fenix through a table and dominates Cassidy on the ramp. Luchasaurus blocks an Orange Punch on the ramp and then delivers a big headbutt. Luchasaurus looks for the chokeslam off the apron but here’s Jungle Boy, chair in hand! Jungle Boy lays into Luchasaurus with chair shots before getting a running start and hitting a cross body block off the stage through a table! Pac is out now and attacks Orange Cassidy, before giving Fenix the hammer. Fenix decides against the nefarious ways and wants to beat Cassidy with some honor. Super kick by Fenix who looks for the Rolling Thunder Cutter but Cassidy catches him in midair with the Orange Punch! 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: **3/4. Luchasaurus kind of stuck out like a sore thumb in this one, but the storyline of Cassidy and Fenix teaming up to overcome the bigger man helped. Jungle Boy’s return was well done and the crowd loved it. Orange Cassidy getting some nice consistent wins is also important, but I’d like more for Fenix and Penta. No surprise, Fenix and Cassidy worked great together here.

Pac attacks Cassidy after the bell and.. wait.. what? SHIBATA! KATSUYORI SHIBATA! WHAT! HOLY SHIT CHANTS THROUGHOUT THE ARENA SHIBATA MAKES THE SAVE AS PAC RUNS AWAY! SHIBATA POINTS TO THE AEW ALL ATLANTIC TITLE AND CASSIDY GIVES HIM THE CONTRACT. CASSIDY VS. SHIBATA ON RAMPAGE! WHAT!

Match #5. AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Just as the match starts, Nyla Rose, who is in possession of the TBS title, hits the stage with Vickie Guerrero. Vickie and Nyla decide they want to do commentary during the match from the stage. Shafir and Jade brawl to the outside briefly before getting back in the ring, where Jade hits the pump kick and finishes it with Jaded.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Jade

Rating: -**. Just absolutely awful from every angle. Poor Jade. I’d rather watch anything else. Legitimately.

Match #6. Ring of Honor World TV Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana

Big shoulder block by Joe to start. Right hands by Joe but Cage fires back with some elbows. Running back elbow and an enziguiri in the corner by Joe. Chop to the back and a punt kick to the chest by Joe. Senton! Two count. Prince Nana is on the apron which allows Brian Cage to hit a picture-perfect dropkick that drops Joe. Roundhouse kicks to the body by Cage and a jumping spinning back kick. Leaping clothesline by Cage drops Joe and the crowd is having a hard time caring about this one unfortunately. German suplex by Cage as we head to PIP. Long head lock sequence here with Cage in control. Joe rolls to the outside but Cage follows him with a tope con hilo and lands on his feet! Joe fires back with some jabs and a Manhattan drop. Big boot into a senton gets two. Snap powerslam by Joe gets two. Cage respond with a superkick and a 619. Cage goes up top and connects with a twisting elbow drop that gets a long two count. Sit-out pump handle driver by Cage! One, two, no! Discus lariat gets another two count. Cage taunts to the crowd but Joe is able to lock in the Kokina Clutch and get the hooks in. Cage taps!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World TV Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **1/2. This was a match in two parts; pre and post commercial break. The crowd could not begin to care when this match started, but once it came back from break, it was all systems go. Cage seemed to win over the crowd with his athleticism and they still love Joe, I just don’t know if this was the right choice for the main event.