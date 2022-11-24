It’s time for the Full Gear fallout! The Devil got his due, there’s a new interim Women’s World Champion, and much more! Side note, I appreciate Joshua and Marc covering for me last week as I was actually in house for both Rampage and Full Gear!

AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager

ROH World Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

AEW World Title Eliminator Finals: Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page

AEW World Trios Title Best of Seven: The Elite (c) vs. Death Triangle

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve

Live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call tonight and William Regal is waiting in the middle of the ring. Regal tells us that MJF isn’t here this week, and the fans can hear from him next week. The fans are on fire with “Regal Sucks” and “Eff You Regal” chants. A couple of weeks ago, Regal sent an email to MJF, and MJF will explain the contents of that email next week.

Enter Jon Moxley (will this man EVER take his vacation?).

Moxley is staring daggers through Regal as he approaches the ring. Danielson hits the ring and gets in between Moxley and Regal. Danielson reminds Moxley that we’ve all done bad things, and Danielson begs Moxley not to hurt Regal. Danielson then slaps Moxley in the face and reminds Moxley that this is more than wrestling. Danielson’s dad faced the same struggles that Moxley did, and because of Regal, Danielson was then able to understand his dad’s struggles. Danielson asks Moxley to save Regal, and Moxley is red with rage. Moxley asks Danielson to get out of the way and faces off with Regal. Moxley wants only one thing from Regal, and that is to run. Run far, far away, and never come back.

Regal takes Moxley’s advice and exits the arena.

Keith Lee and Swerve talk in the back… without the camera.

Match #1. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager w/ The JAS

Orange kicks to start and a dropkick by Cassidy. Hager drops Cassidy with a shoulder block in return. Cassidy ducks a charge and sends Hager to the outside, sans bucket hat. Cassidy grabs the hat, but Garcia rips it out of his hands. Suicide dive by Cassidy but Hager catches him and drops him across the apron. Back in the ring and Hager locks in a bear hug before reclaiming the bucket hat. Hager dumps Cassidy outside but Cassidy skins the cat. Hager hits Cassidy with a big boot but the Best Friends catch him. Twisting senton by Cassidy takes out the JAS on the floor. Cassidy looks for the diving DDT off the top on the inside but Hager catches him… and Cassidy reverses into the Stundog Millionaire! Tilt a whirl DDT by Cassidy gets a two count. Orange Punch attempt is ducked and Hager hits Cassidy with the uranage for a two count. Hager Bomb but Cassidy gets the feet up and Hager turns it into an ankle lock. Cassidy rips the hat off of Hager which allows Cassidy to hit the Orange Punch! Cassidy hits the ropes and catches Hager in a roll up for the three!

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: *3/4. This was… a match. Most of this match took place in the break and we didn’t miss anything. Another win for Orange Cassidy is good however.

QT Marshall and the Factory hit the ring, as Marshall asks for a title shot.

LIGHTS ARE OUT.

IT’S THE HOUSE OF BLACK!

House of Black destroy everyone in front of them, including the wrestlers that have hit the ring to make the save. Julia Hart, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black have returned! DANTE’S INFOERNO ON THE TOP OF THE RAMP!

Members of the House of Black… please rise!

Match #2. AEW World Title Eliminator Finals: Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page w/ Stokely Hathaway

Starks is bandaged up from the injuries sustained against Lance Archer in the previous round. Page quickly focuses the attacks on the injured shoulder and midsection. Knees to the gut of Starks now as Page is firmly in control. Page hits the ropes and Starks responds with a spear! Starks can’t get the cover however as both men are down. Both men are outside the ring now as Page drives Starks back-first into the apron and the guard rail. Starks tries to fight back but can’t get to his feet. Starks attempts a swinging DDT, but Page drops him stomach-first on the top rope. Starks drops Page with an elbow and looks for a suicide dive, but Stokely pulls Page out of the way as Starks crashes and burns. Page gets caught going up top and Starks meets him with a superplex. Starks again can’t get the cover, however. Swinging neck breaker by Starks (Shake Rattle n’ Roll, if you will). Running swinging DDT by Starks! One, two, no! Starks looks for the RoShamBo but Page shoves him into the turnbuckle and catches him with a powerslam. Ego’s Edge attempt by Page but Starks rolls him up for two. High kick by Page lands but Starks rebounds with a spear! Another spear! One, two, three, he gets him!

Winner and new number one contender for the AEW World Title: Ricky Starks

Rating: **3/4. The break in the middle of the match definitely slowed it down, but the story of underdog Ricky Starks overcoming the injury was a good one. Fans have been clamoring for more Ricky Starks, and while I don’t expect him to beat MJF, it’ll be good to see him in the main event.

Match #3. AEW World Trios Title Best of Seven: Death Triangle (1) vs. Elite (0)

Welp, the crowd hasn’t forgiven or forgotten, that’s for sure. “Eff the Elite” chants ring out through the arena. Omega and Fenix are the legal men and share a handshake, before Omega lays out Fenix with a huge boot from the blindside. The Elite stomp Fenix now and dispose of Penta and Pac. Nick powerbombs Pac on the apron on the outside as Omega plants Fenix with the Sky High on the inside. Slingblade by Penta to Matt on the outside. Hurricanrana by Nick to Penta. TERMINATOR DIVE by Omega but Fenix cuts him off and plants him with a cutter. Fenix with a tornillo to the outside takes out the rest of the Elite. Death Triangle stomp on Omega and hit the Cazadora Bomb/moonsault combo for two. Pac looks for a German suplex but Omega drops him with a back elbow. Pac rolls to the outside and Nick kicks him in the face as Matt hits a moonsault to the Lucha Bros. Kitaro Crusher by Omega to Pac gets two. Pac is wearing a protective face shield, by the way. The Elite now take turns beating down Pac and cut him off from the rest of the Death Triangle. Pac sidesteps a charging Omega and hits a rebound German suplex, which allows Penta to get the hot tag. Cazadora into a DDT by Penta on Matt. Tilt a whirl back breaker to Nick. Running step up assisted hurricanrana by Fenix to Nick. Superkick by Matt. Omega and Pac get the tag and Pac hits a kicking combination before Matt catches him with a knee from the outside. V Trigger to the back of Pac and a snap dragon by Omega. Matt rips the protector off of Pac’s face before attempting the BTE Trigger which lands flush, but Penta and Fenix break up the pin! Escalara by Nick Jackson takes out Fenix and Penta as Pac is all alone with Omega. V Trigger on the middle rope! One Winged Angel attempt but Pac escapes. Omega gets Pac on his shoulders… GTS! One, two, no! Didn’t Kenny just say in an interview today that fans should get over the Punk situation? Meltzer Driver attempt but Fenix walks the ropes and kicks Nick in the head. Top con hiro by Fenix takes out the Lucha Brothers. Low blow by Matt Jackson as Landon slides in the hammer! Penta is here, and Penta has a hammer! Penta cracks Matt in the head and he is out! Fenix gets the cover and he win!

Winners: Death Triangle (2-0)

Rating: ****. As I’ve said before, nobody does trios wrestling better than AEW, for my money. Six of the best wrestlers in the world and it’s going to be tough to top these matches week in and week out. Death Triangle getting the win in Chicago vs. The Elite is just smart business here.

Renee is here and informs us that since Thunder Rosa has not been able to defend her title due to injury, she has decided to relinquish the title. Ipso facto, Jamie Hayter is the REAL AEW Women’s World Champion.

Match #4. Triple Threat Tag: Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay

Melo and Hayter start. Shoulder block by Hayter. Make that two. Anna Jay comes in but Hayter suplexes both women. Snap suplex to Melo and a pin get two. Baker gets the tag and catches Melo with a head scissors that gets two. Slingblade by Baker gets another two count. Anna comes in and now she and Tay hit a double suplex on Baker. Baker tags in Willow who cleans house with a big boot to Anna. Assisted splash by Willow and Skye to Anna that gets two. Melo pulls Willow outside and throws her hard into the barricade as we head to PIP. Anna and Tay take turns beating on Willow, as they keep her isolated from her partner. DDT by Anna gets two as Hayter breaks it up. Skye Blue gets the tag and comes off the top with a cross body to Anna. Thrust kick by Blue followed by a roundhouse that get two. Swinging fisherman’s neck breaker by Baker and a Death Valley Driver by Willow. Code Blue by Skye out of nowhere! HayteBreaker by Hayter. Curb stomp by Britt will seal this one!

Winners: Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

Rating: **3/4. This was a really fun tag match here, but I feel like, similar to the other matches, the PIP in the middle really hurt it. The crowd was super invested, and I wish we could have gotten some more time out of this one.

The Acclaimed… have arrived! Bowens says his shoulder is feeling better, and Daddy Ass’s fingers are healed. YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS! Scissor me, Daddy A–…

Sonjay, Lethal, Satnam, and Jarrett show up on screen and they’re not happy. Billy wastes no time in cutting Jarrett off, and scissoring Bowens. Alright then.

Match #5. Ring of Honor World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Jericho starts the match by flipping off the crowd and Ishii isn’t here for that. Ishii slaps Jericho and Jericho gives him one right back… and here… we… go. Both men exchange about a thousand slaps before Ishii decides to snap mare him over and plant some kicks in the back. Jericho lays in some forearms but Ishii bites down and headbutts the forearms! Ishii catches Jericho with a side suplex and Jericho then ducks a sliding lariat. Ishii sidesteps a Code Breaker. Both men trade shoulder blocks a few times, but Ishii eventually winds up dropping Jericho. Jericho up and slaps Ishii in the face several times, causing Ishii to respond with some heavy chops. Jericho responds now and both men trade what seem like hundreds of chops in the center of the ring. Literally all through the PIP. Ishii now targets the throat and clavicle with his shots and Jericho is backing up. JERICHO’S CHEST IS BLEEDING! ISHII HAS BLOOD ON HIS HANDS! Big shoulder tackle by Ishii and both men are completely exhausted. Clothesline by Jericho backs Ishii up to the counter and Jericho just continues to pound him with clubbing blows in the corner. Jericho delivers some mounted punches in the corner, but Ishii catches him and walks out with a high stack powerbomb! One, two, no! Lariat by Ishiii but Jericho absorbs it. Boot by Jericho and Ishii doesn’t budge. Chop to the throat by Jericho. Ishii rolls to the apron and Jericho follows. DDT ON THE APRON BY JERICHO! Ishii barely makes it to his feet on the outside. Suplex by Ishii back in the ring. German suplex by Jericho. Ishii up! German suplex number two by Jericho. Lionsault! ONE COUNT! Code Breaker by Jericho! One, two, no! Ishii blocks the Judas Effect and headbutts Jericho on the chin! Sliding lariat by Ishii gets two! Brainbuster attempt by Ishii but Jericho counters with an attempted Walls of Jericho. Ishii rolls out! Codebreaker by Ishii! ONE, TWO, NO! Enziguiri attempt by Ishii but Jericho captures the leg… Walls of Jericho! Ishii rolls through but Jericho drops some ground and pound. Jericho transitions to the Liontamer! Ishii flips Jericho off, but eventually taps!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World Champion: Chris Jericho

Rating: ****1/4. THIS WAS EVERYTHING I LOVE ABOUT PRO WRESTLING. I’M SCREAMING. Chris Jericho is from another planet but let us not forget, Tomohiro Ishii is also 46 years old. The combined age of both men in this match is 98 years old, and they just gave us one of my favorite matches of the year. Jericho is truly on the run of a lifetime and Ishii can simply not have a bad match. Both men did great justice to Ring of Honor, and again, Jericho did not cheat to win.

Jericho heads to the announcer’s desk, presumably to attack Ian Riccaboni, but Claudio appears and slaps him in the face. Claudio vs. Jericho rematch at ROH Final Battle, maybe?

Final Thoughts: Tremendous episode of Dynamite to follow a very strong PPV in Full Gear. The Moxley/Regal segment to kick off the show was great, but the show felt a little “meh” until the Elite vs. Death Triangle. Once the trios match happened, it was a sprint of awesomeness to the finish. Watch the main event, seriously. 8.75/10.