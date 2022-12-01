The Devil himself is here tonight, the best of seven for the AEW World Trios titles continues, and much more!

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna JAS

AEW TNT Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. AR Fox

Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

AEW World Trios Title Best of Seven: The Elite (0) vs. Death Triangle (2)

AEW Dynamite 11/30/22

Live from the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum, in Indianapolis, Indiana! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call and here comes Jon Moxley!

Moxley looks far more subdued than normal. Moxley reminds us he used to wrestle in Indianapolis when he first started. Death, taxes, and Moxley are the only three guarantees in this world. Moxley reminds the fans that no one can out-sweat, out-bleed, or out-fight him and challenges anyone to prove otherwise.

HERE’S HANGMAN PAGE!

Moxley asks Page if he really wants to do this, considering what happened last time. Oh, can Hangman remember that, Moxley wonders?

Hangman attacks Moxley with fists before the fight spills to the outside! AEW security tries their best to separate everyone as both men fight to the back.

Match #1. Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson

Both men trade holds to start until Danielson misses a high kick. Shoulder blocks by Dax but Danielson goes for the Labell Lock early to no avail. Danielson takes a cheap shot with an up kick to Dax in the ropes that causes him to drill Danielson with a boot to the face. Dax lays in some heavy chops to Danielson, who responds in kind. Danielson back flips over Dax and looks for the O’Connor roll but Dax hits a springboard cross body off the middle rope. Danielson sends Dax to the outside and up with a suicide dive that sends Dax into the front row. Dax fires back with chops and suplexes Danielson INTO the crowd! Back in the ring and both men are exchanging heavy strikes until Dax grabs a waist lock… German suplex! Two. Three. Dax heads up top and then thinks better of it, instead and plants Danielson with a piledriver instead. Now Dax heads up top and misses a diving headbutt. Danielson with a Majistral cradle that gets two. Dax rolls outside and Danielson comes off the apron with a flying knee as both men are down. Danielson now laying into Dax on the outside with some heavy chops of his own. Danielson heads up top but Dax catches him and looks for a superplex. Danielson avoids and crotches Dax on the top, before following up with some hammer and anvil elbow strikes. Avalanche back suplex but Dax counters in mid-air for a two count. Danielson then reverses with a cradle for another two. Short arm clothesline by Dax and then one by Danielson! Now both men stand in the center trading lariats until failure. Dax looks for the slingshot powerbomb but Danielson rolls through and then Dax rolls through! Two count! High round kick by Danielson gets a long two count. Yes kicks by Danielson but Dax ducks the high head kick and throws Danielson with a German suplex but he lands on his feet. Psycho knee attempt by Danielson but Dax catches him with a slingshot Liger Bomb for two! Dax holds the leg and rolls through in a Sharpshooter! Danielson escapes and looks for a cradle as both men trade pin falls! Danielson transitions into the Labell Lock! Dax has to tap!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ***3/4. Really good match between two no-nonsense professional wrestlers. Hard hitting, believable, entertaining match here.

Danielson applauds Dax after the match and extends his hand in a show of respect. Dax accepts.

Moxley and Danielson are in the back and the brawl continues. Eventually, both men get separated and get kicked out of the arena.

Renee is with Castagnoli and Yuta, as well as members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Hager tries to give Claudio a bucket hat as Claudio storms out. Yuta wants the ROH Pure Title, as Garcia agrees, and challenges Yuta and Claudio to a tag match next week.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal is next week, and the winner gets a shot at MJF. Even though Ricky Starks has the next title shot, I guess?

Match #2. AEW TNT Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. AR Fox

Fox and Joe exchange strikes early but Fox bridges under a clothesline. Joe falls to the outside and Fox looks for a tope con hilo but Joe moves and Fox lands on his feet! Pump kick to Joe and Fox sends him back in the ring. Front leg sweep by Joe followed by a senton. Joe in control now, sending Fox face-first into the turnbuckle. Twice. Joe spends most of the picture-in-picture stalling and controlling Fox. Headbutt by Joe and a big sidewalk slam gets two. Joe sets Fox on the top rope looking for the Muscle Buster but Fox fights Joe off and comes off the top with a tornado DDT! A pair of super kicks and a basement cutter by Fox. Fox goes up top… 450 splash! One, two, no! Fox comes off the top with a senton but Joe sidesteps… classic Joe. Pounce by Joe. Muscle Buster finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **3/4. Good match between two veterans here, as Joe kicks off his AEW TNT Title campaign. Fox is a guy that independent fans have known for a while, and he played his part perfectly here. The perfect type of opponent for Samoa Joe at this point in his career.

Joe proclaimed himself the King of Television. Didn’t WCW have a King of Cable tournament back in the day? Wardlow pops up on screen and lets us know that it’s still his world.

Another episode of the Book of Hobbs is shown.

MJF is here… but wait… William Regal’s music hits instead. Regal hits the ring and welcomes MJF.

Here’s MJF!

Regal and MJF embrace with a hug in the ring before getting down to business.

MJF reveals that Regal emailed him after he was attacked by The Firm. Regal felt MJF had gone soft and was willing to help him grab the brass ring. MJF wasn’t even mad at The Firm, he kind of respected them. MJF proceeds to dump the old version of the AEW World Title and introduces to the new Burberry title, aka the Triple B, the Big Burberry Belt. MJF runs down the AEW locker room, fake tough guys like Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, and Bryan Danielson. MJF will be AEW world heavyweight champion until the bidding war of 2024. MJF the right Khan wins, and not Tony, but jolly old St. Nick and his buddy “Trips”. Fans will have to fork over money to watch MJF wrestle, because 90% of the time it will be on PPV. MJF will only be defending the title very rarely, and fans will complain. MJF thanks William Regal and says none of this would be possible without him…

MJF then cracks Regal in the base of the neck with the brass knuckles!

MJF then bails and walks through the crowd as Danielson, paramedics, and security run to the ring to stretcher Regal out.

Match #3. Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari

Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Big Stokely hit the ramp before the bell. Page says he’s calling his shot and he’ll be in the Battle Royal next week and wants to wrestle MJF after MJF beats Starks at Winter is Coming on December 14th. Daivari charges Starks but Starks hits the spear and the RoShamBo.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: NR

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter. Hayter wants to know why Renee is sitting down with Saraya, and how about Tony Schiavone has a sit down with her? Tony agrees.

Match #4. Anna JAS w/ Tay Melo vs. Willow Nightingale

Shoulder block by Willow to start. Make that two. Low cross body block by Willow gets two. Willow misses a clothesline in the corner and Anna delivers some elbows to the back before coming off the middle rope with a blockbuster. Two count. Running back elbow by Anna gets two. Willow fires back with some elbows and Anna does the same. Irish whip by Willow followed by a back body splash and a clothesline. Spinebuster by willow! Two count! Foreman’s carry by Willow but Anna escapes… back heel kick by Anna and a Noshigami! Only two! Queenslayer by Anna is locked in but Willow throws all of her weight back an crushes Anna. Doctor Bomb attempt by Willow but Tay gets on the apron for the distraction. Anna cradles for two. Lariat by Willow! Dr. Bomb seals the biggest win of Willow’s career!

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **1/4. The fans LOVE Willow, great job by AEW to start building her some momentum. This match was fine, but these commercials mid-match are an absolute killer. This match became fun down the stretch, though.

DESTINNNNATIONNNN UNKNOWNNNNN! RUBY SOHO IS BACK!

Ruby takes Tay down and the two brawl to the outside. Destination Uknown on the ramp as the fans chant “welcome home”!

Jade is here for the AEW TBS Title celebration. Jade decides who’s a baddie, and to be able to stand next to her is a blessing. Jade says that her baddies can get in line, or they can STEP. Nobody has Jade’s aura, and she puts asses in seats. Jade is nothing but real, and she creates careers. We get a video package featuring Bow Wow. Bow Wow says he’s done with his tour, and he’s got a lot of time on his hands, so Jade will see him soon.

Match #5. AEW World Trios Title Best of Seven Series: Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite

The Elite charge the Death Triangle at the ramp and we’ve got a brawl on our hands! Matt back body drops Penta on the ramp. Assisted hurricanrana by the Bucks to Fenix. Kitaro Crusher by Kenny to Pac! The Bucks hold Pac prone at the base of the ring, as Omega gets a running start from the entrance but Pac counters with a super kick! Rolling thunder Ace Crushers by Lucha Brothers to Young Bucks! All six men are now brawling over the arena. Matt tries to suplex Pac off the stage but Pac goes low! Matt charges and Pac gets the big boot up, before moonsaulting off the entrance on to Kenny and Nick! Double Penta Driver’s but Matt dives off the ramp with a cross body to put a stop to that. Back near the ring and the bell finally rings. Matt and Nick powerbomb Pac and Fenix on the apron! Penta fights everyone off with a trio of tilt a whirl back breakers. Matt looks for the baseball slide to Penta but Penta moves and referee Rick Knox gets taken out. Penta takes out The Elite with a dive over the top and looks for the hammer! Fenix says no and grabs the hammer! Penta shoves Fenix and moves out of the way of a charging V-Trigger that lands to Fenix! Triple super kick to Penta. Snap dragon by Omega. Powerbomb by Omega followed by another V-Trigger! One, two, no! Pac makes the save! Death Triangle deliver a superkick party to The Elite and then it’s a triple moonsault that takes out everyone! Package piledriver by Penta to Omega gets two! There’s about six super kicks from everyone now. Double Northern Light’s suplex by Matt to the Lucha Brothers. Omega goes up top and Pac follows with a huge headbutt! Avalanche Falcon Arrow to Omega! HE DID THE DEAL! Two count! Death Triangle now corner Omega and use quick tags to keep the pressure on. Rebound German suplex by Pac but Omega rolls through and cuts off Pac with a huge lariat! Both men are down now and get the tag! Nick and Fenix are in and a ridiculous sequence of moves ends with Nick landing a cutter out of a cazadora! Double crossbody by Fenix but The Bucks catch him… MORE BANG FOR YOUR BUCK! Penta breaks it up with a superkick to Matt! BTE Trigger coming to Fenix but Pac and Omega break it up. Pack backflips out of an Omega German suplex attempt and Fenix hits the Rolling Thunder Ace Crusher! Assisted Fear Factor to Matt! Fenix takes out Kenny and Nick on the outside. Penta wth a step up escalara to the outside as Pac covers Matt for two. Brainbuster by Pac but Matt is out at two! Pac goes up top for the Black Arrow as Fenix and Penta are holding back Kenny and Nick… but Matt gets the knees up to Pac’s already injured face! Matt cradles him and he gets the win!

Winners: The Elite (1)

Rating: ****1/4. Listen, if you like spots, if you like insanity, and if you like action, this is for you. Is this Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from Summerslam 1991? No, it isn’t, but if this type of wrestling is for you, then you would love this match. All action spring that become a staple of the AEW trios division. This was the exact opposite of Danielson vs. Dax, which goes to show that AEW does try to give you a buffet when it comes to in ring action from week to week.

Omega takes the mic and tells us this will be a reverse sweep! Goodbye and MUAH… good night.

Final Thoughts: This is one of the stranger AEW Dynamite’s in quite some time, and maybe it had to do with the pacing. Big returns in Hangman Page and Ruby Soho, stellar wrestling in Danielson/Dax, and pure insanity in the trios match. Aside from that, everything else just kind of existed. The Bow Wow and Jade stuff isn’t clicking yet (despite Jade delivering one of her best promos of her young career), The Firm is still kind of there, MJF keeps bringing up WWE and now turns on Regal… there’s a lot to process tonight, maybe too much. Go out of your way to see the two big matches, however, which is what I am basing my rating on. 7/10.