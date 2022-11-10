Less than two weeks away from AEW’s Full Gear, the card is starting to take shape. Let’s see what’s on tap for tonight:

AEW World Title Tournament Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

Jamie Hayter vs. Slye Blue

FTR & The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory & The Gunn Club

2 out of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevera

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 11/9/22

Live from the Agannis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts! Right to business, as usual.

Match #1. The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory & The Ass Boys w/ The Firm

Daddy Ass hits the ring as Caster is wrapping to give Swerve his receipt for possibly chopping off his fingers last week, as all nine men brawl in the ring before the bell. Colten and Dax are the legal men to start this one. Slingshot by Dax sends Colten into the buckle as Austin comes in to help and gets Manhattan dropped for his troubles. Atomic drop on Austin who gets pinballed by everyone in the good guy corner. Cash in now but Austin drops him with a back elbow as Swerve gets the tag. Swerve runs into a titl a whirl back breaker as Cash tags in Caster. Swerve gets the tag to Keith Lee who dwarfs Caster. Caster attacks with some body shots and a super kick, as the rest of the bad guys swarm the ring. Caster calls in Bowens and FTR as the Swerve in Our Glory and the Ass Boys get mounted in the corner. THE BOSTON SCISSOR PARTY. FTR JOINS THE PARTY. SCISSOR ME TIMBERS, BABY. Dax gets dropped by Morrissey on the outside as Swerve gets the tag and takes control. Snap mare and a diving European uppercut to the back of Dax get two. Duck under by Dax and a German suplex to Swerve, but Colten cuts off the tag. Dax then drops Colten with a back suplex and makes the hot tag to Bowens. Superkick to Colten and a combination of elbows to Swerve. Fameasser on Austin gets a two count. Bowens looks to make a tag but all of his partners got ripped off the apron. Bowens then walks right into the Big Rig by the Ass Boys! One, two, NO! Caster makes the save. Both teams are now getting to their feet. All eight men are now teeing off on each other in the center of the ring. FTR and the Ass Boys take each other out. Bowens looks for a hurricanrana on Lee who uses Bowens as a weapon to take out Caster, and then powerbombs Bowens on Caster’s back! Assisted tornillo to the outside by Swerve and Lee. Austin now goes up top but Dax catches him and superplexes him off the top to the outside, taking out everyone! Dax throws Austin in the ring and eats a few left hands before locking Austin in the Sharpshooter. Colten makes the save with a big right hand. SUCK IT on the 25th Anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob by Colten. Yuck. Colten hits the ropes but walks into Bowens’ The Arrival as Caster drops the mic from the top! Austin is up… Big Rig by FTR! Bowens covers Austin and that gets it done.

Winners: FTR & The Acclaimed

Rating: **3/4. Fun start to Dynamite as all of the teams in this match know their role and play it well. Even the Ass Boys, who I’m really starting to enjoy. The showdown between FTR and The Acclaimed is on the horizon and I’ll be waiting.

MJF appeared on a podcast earlier this week for Barstool Sports and put over the importance of his title match with Jon Moxley at Full Gear. MJF calls himself a generational talent like Bruno, Hogan, Rock, Stone Cold, Cena, etc. MJF does not like Jon Moxley, but he does respect him.

A video package of Stokely Hathaway is shown. Big Stoke calls MJF a “Jon Moxley dick rider” and says he will see him in hell at Full Gear.

Match #2. AEW World Title Eliminator Qualifying Match: Ethan Page w/ Stokely vs. Eddie Kingston w/ Ortiz

The crowd loves Eddie, as usual. Excalibur putting over the Kingston and Page feud from AIW, AAW, and more where they competed in dog collar matches, cage matches, etc. in a nice touch. Page comes off the top with a shoulder block but Eddie responds with a kitchen sink and a double underhook suplex that gets a two. Page sends Kingston into the corner with a hard Irish whip as he lands shoulder-first. Kingston rolls to the outside as Page follows and delivers a suplex. Back inside the ring Page drops a running elbow and gets a one count. Running powerslam by Page gets two this time. Page looking for EGO’s Edge but Kingston gets free and plants Page with a Saito suplex that gets two. Both men exchange elbows in the center but Kingston switches to chops that stun Page and allow Kingston to drop him with a DDT. Two count. Kingston looking for an exploder and gets it. Kingston locks in the Stretch Plum and Page is tapping but Stokely is on the apron, distracting the referee! Big boot by Page but Kingston eats it, spinning back fist misses! High kick by Page drops Kingston. Page goes up top but Kingston follows him. Kingston gets crotched on the top and Page gets free. Page lifts Kingston up on his shoulders… Avalanche EGO’s Edge! That gets it done.

Winner: Ethan Page

Rating: ***1/4. Two big meaty men slapping meat, as Big E would say. It seems like AEW has finally found something for Page to do, unfortunately it comes at the expense of one of the most over guys on their roster, Eddie Kingston. Really good match here between two big dudes that are very familiar with one another.

Renee is in the back with Rush and the Dark Order. Rush says he respects 10 and he will give him a title shot once he wins the belt. Silver calls Rush a “rush bag.”

Ariya Daivari is in the ring with his butler, which is a thing I didn’t know existed. Daivari says he’s willing to pay for the TNT title, which brings out Warlow.

Match #3. TNT World Title Open Challenge: Wardlow vs. Ariya Daivari

Wardlow tosses the butler and drops Daivari with a headbutt. Lariat. Here comes the symphony. One. Two. Three. Four powerbombs. Finito.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

Rating: NR

Wardlow calls out Hobbs and Hobbs answers the challenge. Hobbs tells Warlow they’ll do the match on his time. Warlow says he’s going to take every title in this company, and that doesn’t sit well with Samoa Joe who blasts Wardlow with the ROH TV title from behind! Joe proceeds to choke out Wardlow as Joe holds both titles. Hobbs says Joe can get it too. Triple threat?

Tony Schiavone is standing in the middle of the ring, as he welcomes in Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Saraya. Saraya says that after seeing her doctors, after MRIs.. unfortunately… for Britt Baker… she’s 100% cleared! Saraya gets emotional delivering the news as the crowd gives her a standing ovation. Baker takes the mic and said she’s disposed of plenty of “superstars” who come into the house that Britt built. Baker says Saraya is everything that Britt wishes she could have been (fyi Saraya is actually a year younger than Britt Baker). Baker says Saraya left her house and walked into Baker’s. Baker regrets to inform Saraya that she doesn’t take walk-ins, so “bitch, make an appointment.” Saraya says she’s been handed everything because of Tony Khan and been fed QT’s trainees. Saraya has been involved in this business for 30 years, long before wrestling was a twinkle in Baker’s eye, Saraya was starting revolutions. Saraya says she’s been humiliated in front of millions of people, battled her drug addiction publicly, and Baker doesn’t have a clue what it takes to make it. This is saraya’s comeback story and the biggest match of Baker’s career… at Full Gear! Baker attacks Saraya but Saraya ducks and drops her with the RamPage.

A video package shows us how Trent? vs. Jay Lethal and Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson came to be.

Match #4. Trent? vs. Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal chop blocks Trent as he’s making his entrance on the ramp way. Lethal now stomping the knee before throwing Trent into the steel steps. Both men finally hit the ring as the match actually starts. Shin breaker by Lethal follows by a dragon screw leg whip. Lethal follows Trent to the outside and slaps on the figure four on the floor. Lethal lets go and hits a clothesline before breaking the count. Lethal now continues to work over the injured leg inside the ring. Lethal goes up top for the Savage Elbow but Trent gets his knees up. Big chops by Trent followed by a German suplex. Trent switches the grip and delivers a half and half suplex now. Two count. Lethal blocks a tornado DDT and tries for a figure four but Trent shoots him off head-first into the top turnbuckle. Tornado DDT by Trent gets two! Trent sets Lethal up on the top rope and connects with the Avalanche half and half suplex! Psycho knee! Dutt gets on the apron but Danhausen is there to curse him and punch him in the groin! Uh oh, headbutt by Satnam. The distraction allows Lethal to take advantage and hit the Lethal Injection for three.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Rating: **3/4. Two really, really good professional wrestlers having a wrestling match. Good win for Lethal to heat him up and continue the Jarrett storyline.

Schiavone now tries to get a word with Lethal and company, but Dutt takes the mic and welcomes Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett says that when a friend calls, a friend answers. Jarrett signed Lethal to his first contract, Dutt has an IQ of 181, and Satnam is a legit giant not some “monster in tight pants being produced by banana nose.” Jarrett then challenge Sting ad Darby as a producer tries to wrap him up, but Jarrett loses it and we pan out.

Moxley and Regal now hit the ring. Moxley says at age 25, he thought he had it all figured out. Moxley wanted to be feared and respected at 25, so he picked a fight with Regal, and it did not go well at all. Eventually, Moxley earned the respect of Regal. Moxley is reminded of himself when he thinks of MJF. Moxley beat MJF before back in 2020 and let him know where he stands, similar to how Regal did to him. Moxley wants to know who MJF really is. MJF calls himself a pillar but has never had to carry any weight on his back. MJF calls himself “The Devil”, but Moxley has met the devil, and MJF is not that at all. Moxley wants MJF to fulfill hit potential one day and put the company on his back, but everything that MJF has done up to this point has been easy.

Another Elite teaser package is shown, to the backdrop of the Prudential Center.

Match #5. Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel vs. Skye Blue w/ Toni Storm

Both women brawl to the outside immediately, with Blue throwing Hayter head-first into the ring post. Back in the ring now and Blue hits an arm drag and rising knee strike. Blue hits the ropes again but Baker trips her up from the outside, allowing Hayter to connect on the uranage back breaker and exploder combo that get two. Snap jackhammer by Hayter. Two count. Blue tries to fire back with elbows and creates just enough space to hit a dropkick that drops Hayter. Blue is on the apron and hits the soccer kick on Rebel and a high kick to Hayter. Cross body off the top gets two. Hayter looks for the HayterMaker but Blue gets out. Blue with a head kick from a seated position and gets a running start… running twisting Code Red! Two count. Blue gets up and walks into a vicious elbow from Hayter. Blue walks into a big boot and has Blue up in the electric chair, drops her, wrist control… HayterMaker! Count it.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Rating: Just long enough to mean something, although the entire middle of this match took place in the commercial. Blue getting more and more offense in every week, but Hayter is a steamroller right now and there’s no stopping her.

Match #6. 2 out of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara w/ Tay Melo

Regal has joined commentary and these guys aren’t wasting any time. “There’s something about Sammy Guevara… he’s got a face you’d never get tired of punching.” Never change, Regal. Danielson is just beating Guevara from pillar to post here with chops, kicks, knees, anything and everything. Guevara leap frogs over Danielson backwards and connects with a dropkick. Danielson catches Sammy flying to the outside with an anti-air elbow. Shotgun dropkick by Danielson off the top. Suicide dive by Danielson but Tay Melo gets in the way. Tay moves and Guevara WHIPS a chair at Danielson’s face just like he did Matt Hardy when he almost killed him. Referee calls for the DQ.

First fall: Bryan Danielson via DQ. 1-0

Guevara continues his assault on the outside with a microphone to the eye as we go to break. Back from break and Guevara is in control in the center of the ring and Danielson is bloodied up. Rising knee strike by Guevara. GTH by Guevara and he get’s it.

Second fall: Sammy Guevara via pin. 1-1.

Guevara lays on the strikes in the corner and sets Danielson up on the top rope. Danielson shoves him off, but Sammy runs back up (and slips, but recovers) and looks for the Avalanche Spanish Fly. Danielson again kicks Guevara off and looks for the diving headbutt but misses and lands hard. Sammy grabs a crossface and Danielson is now bleeding. Danielson fights hard to get to the ropes and eventually makes it. Guevara heads up top and looks for a cross body but Danielson catches him with a psycho knee in midair! Guevara heads to the outside as Danielson comes off the apron with a running knee strike. Danielson beating down Sammy in the corner with round kicks and chops, but Guevara attacks the injured nose of Danielson and hits a dropkick into the chair in the corner. Guevara bounces Danielson’s off the ring post and rolls him back in the ring. Double clothesline as both men meet in the middle and everyone is down. Danielson makes the cover but Melo pulls the referee out before the three. Remsberg throws Melo out and it’s back to one on one. Danielson and Guevara are trading elbows in the center now and Danielson is really laying them in. Danielson suplexes Guevara into the corner and hangs him up in the tree of woe. Danielson delivers some stiff kicks to the body of Guevara and a sliding dropkick. Danielson heads up top himself but Guevara shucks him off and catches him with a rising knee that drops Danielson to the floor. Guevara looks for the shooting star press to the outside and halfway connect. Back in the ring and Guevara tries the double jump cutter but Danielson catches him with the straight arm bar before transitioning to the Labell Lock. Guevara gets to the ropes but Danielson makes him pay with the Yes Kicks. Guevara grabs a leg and looks for the GTH but Danielson crawls underneath and spikes Guevara with a Poisonrana! Psycho knee by Guevara but Guevara rolls through, over his shoulder, and slaps on the Lion Tamer! Danielson army crawls to the bottom rope which causes the break. Guevara tries the GTH yet again but Danielson ducks underneath and drills Guevara with the Psycho Knee! Danielson grabs wrist control and but Guevara uses the momentum to spring off the top into a shooting star DDT! Wow! Guevara quickly hops up top and looks for the Swanton but Danielson gets his knees up! Crucifix by Danielson and 12-6 elbows! Labell Lock! Danielson adjusts the grip and turns it into a double arm bar, similar to the Regal Stretch. Sammy taps!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/4. I know people don’t like Sammy Guevara for a plethora of reasons, and admittedly some of his offense looks a little erratic, but that young man can certainly put on a wrestling match. Especially with the likes of Bryan Danielson. Fast paced, hard hitting stuff that made sense the entire way through, especially with the sneaky Sammy giving up the first fall to get the upper hand the rest of the match. Great stuff from both guys as Danielson looks strong heading into his Ring of Honor title shot at Full Gear.

Final Thoughts: Well, you can certainly tell that we’re on the road to Full Gear because all of the angles ramped up and really felt like they meant something. That’s both good and bad, as some of them feel a little but rushed but at least we’re seeing a reason why certain things are happening. Wrestling-wise, the main event stole the show, and everything else was at least “good.” Storyline wise, Saraya and Baker overdelivered in their face-to-face and Saraya was able to recover a lot of that crowd that may have cooled on her a bit. Moxley, as usual, cut a fantastic promo that all but sealed MJF’s victory at Full Gear but I’m ready for it. 8.25/10.