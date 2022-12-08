Just about a week away from Winter is Coming and a Ring of Honor PPV is on the horizon… AEW takes over Texas!

Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoil

Trios Match: Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, & Madison Rayne vs. Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, & Red Velvet

AEW TNT Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Title: The Acclaimed (c) vs. FTR

Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

AEW Dynamite 12/7/22

Live from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary tonight and it’s time for the Battle Royal!

Match #1. Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy, and Dustin Rhodes gets entrances and we’ve got a sea of humanity at ringside…. I’ll do my best here. Ricky Starks is the sentimental favorite here in his hometown, but other wrestlers involved are Butcher, Orange Cassidy, Captain Shawn Dean, Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Dalton Castle, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Ethan Page. First man eliminated is Orange Cassidy by the Butcher and Blade. Dustin Rhodes tosses Sabian out. Butcher focuses his attack on Rhodes and eventually throws him over… much to the chagrin of the crowd. Castle pairs up with Cage who eliminates Castle BUT… The Boys save him. Twice. Three times. Now Castle is body surfed to the other side of the ring, but Cage isn’t playing around and finally gets him out. Jungle Boy catches Cage with a Meteora on the apron and Cage is gone. Sarks and Jungle Boy team up to try and toss Page to no avail. Back from break and Starks eliminates the Butcher. Jungle Boy eliminates Lee Moriarty with a hurricanrana over the top, but William Morrissey is at ringside and hits Jungle Boy with a big boot in mid-air that sends him to the floor, and he’s gone. Ethan Page and Matt Hardy are left to team up on Ricky Stars and Shawn Dean. Twist of Fate to Dean as Page demands Hardy continues to do the dirty work. Dean gets eliminated by Page as Page continues to berate Hardy. Starks reverses a Twist of Fate and eliminates Hardy before hitting Page with a tornado DDT. Page ducks a spear and catches Starks with a head kick. Page has Starks up for a powerslam but Starks holds on and Page’s feet hit the floor!

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: *3/4. The storylines toward the end were good, but this was confusion, convoluted, and I don’t know if anyone knew the rules, or the participants. Does Ricky Starks get two title shots now? I’m confused.

MJF’s music hits as soon the bell rings for Starks, and the crowd hates MJF in Starks’ hometown. MJF reminds us that Danielson isn’t here, and it’s because he’s scared of him. MJF is a bad, bad man, and in a week from now, MJF will be a four-time Diamond Ring champion. MJF says that Starks has stolen everything from The Rock, and he’s nothing more than a Dollar Store Dwayne, aka, The Pebble. Next week MJF is going to skip The Pebble all the way back to Billy Corgan’s NWA so he can wrestle on YouTube where he belongs.

Starks grabs the mic and tells MJF the low hanging fruit is running dry. Starks then runs down MJF’s entire wardrobe, including his back acne. Starks tells MJF that with the AEW title comes great responsibility, something MJF knows nothing about. Starks delivers on time, every time, and he’s never let the people. MJF avoids pressure but Starks lives with dignity and respect. Starks lived in his car in South Austin and was grinding, whereas MJF was given everything. Next week Ricky Starks is stomping a mole off a neck, something else here about a butthole, and now Starks is taking the responsibility off of MJF’s plate next week.

MJF responds in kind… by kicking Starks in the nuts. MJF looks to drill Starks with the Diamond Ring but Starks hits the spear! Crowd LOVED this segment.

Back from break with Jon Moxley and Moxley tells us that he applauds Hangman, even though he fell off his horse. This weekend, the BCC puts the JAS in the rearview mirror for good and if Hangman wants a piece… he knows where to find him.

Match #2. AEW TNT Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

Flurry by Darby to start as Darby drops Joe with a dropkick. Darby attempts a suicide dive to the outside which Joe sidesteps and Darby hits the ground HARD. Powerbomb position now as Joe slings Darby into the guard rail a few times. Joe picks up the padding on the outside now before dropping Darby with a side suplex on the other side of the ring. Joe now looks for a powerbomb on the concrete! Darby reverses and charges Joe as Joe hits a SNAP POWERSLAM ON THE CONCRETE! Savagery. Joe now just toying with Darby in the ring here, who seems nearly unconscious. Darby is on the apron and Joe throws him headfirst into the ring post and careening onto the floor. Joe, seemingly okay with winning by count out, is waiting in the ring and playing to the fans. Joe now just kicking Darby in the face before a huge Manhattan drop, big boot, and senton combo. Long two count. Joe slides to the outside and Darby comes off the top but Joe catches him on his shoulder. Darby gets free and sends Joe into the steel steps. Coffin drop from the top rope to the outside! Over the top Stunner to Joe inside the ring! Code Red! One, two, no! Darby charges Joe in the corner but Joe catches him with a big uranage. Joe now looking for the Muscle Buster but Darby fights out and Joe heads up top with Darby. Darby bites Joe and sends him flying off the top! Coffin Drop by Darby but Joe positions himself on the mat and catches Darby in a rear naked choke! Darby goes to sleep.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: ***1/2. This was just awesome. Darby is the perfect opponent for Joe at this point in his career and I could probably watch these two wrestle forever. THIS is the badass Samoa Joe we’ve been waiting for.

Darby wakes up and tells Joe he isn’t dead yet. Joe headbutts Darby and grabs the skateboard! Joe turns the skateboard upside down (trucks and wheels up) and Joe hits the Muscle Buster ON THE SKATEBOARD! Joe puts Darby to sleep again as Wardlow’s music hits, making the save for Darby.

Match #3. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia w/ Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli w/ Jon Moxley

Yuta and Hager start, as Hager grabs the bucket hat and gives it to Claudio! Claudio teases putting it on, before throwing it into the crowd. Yuta backflips out of a back suplex before getting trucked by Hager. Garcia tagged in now and puts the boots to Yuta in the corner. Yuta up with a body slam and senton combo that gets a one count. Claudio tagged in now and a double big boot by the BCC. Hager in with Claudio as a “We, The People” chant breaks out. Yuta quickly back in with a dropkick off the middle rope and an arm trapped Olympic Slam for two. Yuta up top but Garcia shoves him into the waiting arms of Hager who delivers a back breaker and a Hager Bom for two. Garcia back in as the JAS cut the ring in half and have Yuta in trouble. Yuta quickly grabs control and hits a superplex off the top as both men are down. Garcia able to tag Hager who cuts off Claudio and keeps Yuta isolated. Yuta able to get to Claudio who comes in like a house of fire and delivers about a hundred European uppercuts to Hager. Claudio sets Hager up on the top for a hurricanrana and connects but Hager instead faceplants awkwardly. Two count. Big swing attempt by Claudio but Garcia breaks it up. Yuta with a big splash on Garcia and we’re going swinging! Ten plus rotations on Hager and a big lariat by Claudio! Two count. Double jump European attempt by Claudio but Sammy grabs a hold of him, which causes Moxley to rip Sammy off the apron and deck him. Claudio gets caught with a big double leg slam by Hager and Hager locks in the ankle lock. Claudio tries to get to the ropes as Garcia catches Yuta coming in to make the save and slaps on the DragonTamer. Claudio shoots Hager into Garcia and then drills him with a European uppercut for the win!

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Rating: **1/2. Fine tag team match right here, allowing Claudio to gain momentum heading into his Ring of Honor World Title match with Chris Jericho. Hager must have

Tony Schiavone hits the ring and wants to show the BCC an interview Tony did with William Regal a few weeks back. Regal says the people will only see this if something bad happens to him. Regal took exception to MJF putting his hands on Tony. Regal said he had to lead by example, and that the Blackpool Combat Club no longer needed William Regal. Regal wanted to teach everyone one final lesson, and that’s to stay one step ahead. Jon Moxley will understand why he did what he had to do, but William Regal is Blackpool Combat Club until the day he dies. “Fellas, it’s been emotional.”

Back to the ring, Schiavone asks for Moxley’s opinion. Moxley says the three men in the ring live and breathe pro wrestling, and the war with the Jericho Appreciation Society is over. Moxley issues an open challenge for Rampage on Friday night and pro wrestling is about to make a statement.

Match #4. Trios Match: Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Leila Gray vs. Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, and Madison Rayne

Blue and Red start. Hah. Blue and Red. Both women trade cradles to no avail. Jade isn’t impressed. Rayne and Gray in now as Rayne connects with a basement dropkick. Blue back in as Gray makes the tag to Red. Color city Jones here, as Taz would say. Blue tries a suicide dive to the outside but Red catches her under the apron and delivers some vicious ground and pound. Red in control during the break but both women connect with super kicks, and everyone is down. Hogan gets the tag as Jade gets the tag. Hogan is laying everyone out now. Sliding corner boot to Jade but Jade grabs a boot and chokeslams Hogan. Jade looking for Jaded but Hogan gets free and makes the tag to Rayne. Ripcord lariat attempt by Rayne but Jade ducks. Jaded. Finito.

Winners: Jade & The Baddies

Rating: *1/2. Jade’s undefeated streak continues and that’s all there is to talk about from this match.

Tony Schiavone is here with Saraya and she’s quickly interrupted by Britt Baker. Baker says Saraya mentioned that Britt was handed everything… but Saraya’s first match in the company was against the biggest star in the business… and on PPV. Britt gives Saraya a ticket to the Kia Forum for Dynamite in January and Saraya can sit front row, or she could meet her in the ring. Saraya agrees to the match but Britt says it’s a tag match, and Britt’s bringing Jamie Hayter… who’s Saraya bringing?

Moxley vs. TAKESHITA AT RAMPAGE! WHOOOO!

Match #5. AEW World Tag Team Titles: The Acclaimed (c) vs. FTR

Dax and Bowens start to the chorus of “Oh, scissor me, daddddyyyyy” and Dax doesn’t look impressed. Cash gets a quick tag after a lock up. Pair of shoulder blocks by Cash as both men trade pinning combinations. Caster and Dax in now as Caster hits a hip toss and dropkick. Arm drag by Caster who corners Dax and makes the quick tag to Bowens. Dax fights back with a thick chop that drops Bowens. Both men fight for a hip toss as the crowd erupts for the struggle. All four men in the ring now as a hockey fight breaks out! Caster dumps Cash to the outside as The Acclaimed hit the Scissor Me, Timbers! Caster and Dax pair up as The Acclaimed lock in Sharpshooters in stereo! FTR get to the ropes. All four men are brawling on the outside now as Bowens gets thrown into the ring post and FTR catapult Caster into the steel railing underneath the ring. FTR in control now with the “we’re in PIP chin lock.” Caster is able to escape and get to the top rope before diving off with a cross body. Cash makes the tag to Dax, who cuts off Caster but Caster fights through and gets the hot tag to Bowens! Bowens clears the ring! Thrust kick to Cash and a Rocker Dropper! Thrust kick to Dax and a running basement knee get a two count. Dax ducks under another Rocker Dropper attempt but takes Bowens to suplex city. One. Two. Third German suplex attempt but Bowens gets a cradle for two. Cradle by Dax and he grabs the trunks… two count. Ushi Garoshi by Bowens gets two! Blind tag to Cash as FTR get the upper hand and hit a Spike Piledriver for a long two count. Double suplex attempt by FTR but Caster spears Cash and Bowens get a two count on Dax. Cazadora Cutter combination by Caster gets two. Magic Killer by The Acclaimed but Dax flips out and sends Caster into Bowens. FTR look for the Big Rig but Bowens breaks it up. Acclaimed look for the Big Rig on Dax but he escapes and posts Caster as Cash tosses Bowens to the outside. BIG RIG ON CASTER! ONE, TWO, NO1 Bowens makes the save. All four men are down as the fans serenade them with “this is awesome” chants. Cash sends Bowens to the outside as FTR look for the Power Plex. Bowens catches Cash off the top with The Arrival. Caster is already up top and he misses the Mic Drop! Bowens takes out Dax on the floor. but walks into a NOSHIGAMI by Cash! Lariat to Caster! Another lariat! Thrid lariat! Powerbomb to Caster but Caster rolls through and hooks the legs! One, two, three!

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Acclaimed

Rating: ****. This match started a little bit slower but once we hit the last 5-7 minutes it was just all action. There might not be a better tag team down the stretch in matches, sans maybe the Rock n Roll Express. Big win for The Acclaimed here, but where does that leave FTR?

The Acclaimed and Billy extend a scissor of respect and they get it. The Ass Boys are live from the back, and they’ve got presents for FTR. It’s from… The Briscoes?

DEM BOYS. SATURDAY. FINAL BATTLE. BRISCOE BROTHERS.

OH, AND IT’S A DOUBLE DOG COLLAR MATCH. TAKE ALL MY MONEY.

Final Thoughts: This was one rollercoaster of a show. The crowd was super lively throughout the show and seemingly loved the Battle Royal, which did not come across well on TV. Other than the Battle Royal and the trios match, this was a really solid show. AEW buttoned up the William Regal saga as best as they could considering the circumstances, the world title picture is on fire with Starks and MJF, and we got three really strong matches. I can’t help but wonder what this means for FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but I’ll spend my bottom dollar watching them wrestle Dem Boys again. Can we just get The Briscoes on AEW TV? Please? 7.5/10.