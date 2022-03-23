AEW is back with another jam-packed show that is headlined by a rematch years in the making, as former Ring of Honor champions collide when Adam Cole takes on Jay Lethal! Here’s the rest of the card as it stands right now:

Eight Man Tornado Tag Match: Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, & Sting vs. Andrade Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Butcher, & The Blade)

The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia)

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley with William Regal vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 3/23/2022 Results

We are live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas!

Match #1. CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood

Punk is out to a hero’s welcome as Cash Wheeler lets Harwood take this one on himself. Couple of arm drags by Punk to start as the Gunn Club cheers on from ringside. Harwood lands a cheap back elbow in the corner and follows up with some HEAVY chops. More arm drags by Punk as he cinches in a top wrist lock. Harwood with a snap suplex and a leg drop for a two count. Back breaker by Dax followed by a snot rocket and I’m grossed out. Punk attempts a sleeper but back suplex by Dax. Harwood with some more chops in the corner but Dax is distracted by the Gunn Club, as is everyone else. Both men trade shots in the center and Punk gets the better of it. Punk goes up top but gets caught by Harwood, however Punk fights him off and drops the Savage… no! Dax jumps up and knocks Punk’s legs out from under him. Harwood then delivers a Barry Windham-esque superplex from the top! The feed cuts out for a second, but we come back and Dax with a diving headbutt off the top! One, two, NO! Cash Wheeler is back at ringside as both Punk and Harwood crash and burn over the top rope in a double suplex. Punk gets up first as he goes to the top and delivers a perfect crossbody block off the top! Two count! Both men trade rolling cradles and Harwood NEARLY gets the three. Punk looking for the rising knee in the corner but Harwood catching him, slingshot powerbomb! Another near fall! Punk up and Irish whip’s Harwood in the corner, rising knee strike to the back of the head! Punk looking for the GTS but Harwood catches him and locks in a sharp shooter! Punk fights out to the ropes and rolls through into the Anaconda Vice! Harwood taps! What an awesome match that highlighted Harwood as a singles wrestler, but Punk is proving he can change his style and still be one of the best in the world.

Winner: CM Punk

Rating: ***3/4

Chris Jericho says the Dark Order won’t be able to hang with the JAS, but they will elevate them by being in the ring with them. Daniel Garcia says he’s going to prove that pro wrestling could never beat sports entertainment.

Match #2. Eight Man Tornado Tag Match: Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, & Sting vs. Andrade Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Butcher, & The Blade)

This match is also anything goes, so I’m going to do my best here. Darby takes out the Butcher and the Blade with a dive as Sting jumps off the top rope to the outside being he’s the GOAT. Jeff Hardy takes Blade over the railing and into the crowd. Butch, Blade, Sting, Jeff, and Darby make their way up the steps into the crowd. Butch picks up Darby in a powerbomb position and swings him into the steel railing, then TOSSES THE MAN DOWN A FLIGHT OF STAIRS. We go to picture-in-picture as Blade and Sting are fighting in the concessions outside. Butch is dragging a lifeless Darby through the fans. Matt Hardy is with Private Party fighting on the ramp. Matt with a slam on Kassidy on the ramp. Hardy looking for the Side Effect off the stage but Quen is there to deliver the low blow. Private Party deliver a double Side Effect through a table off the stage to Matt Hardy! Sting has Butch on a table in the concession area while Jeff Hardy climbs an obnoxiously high ladder! Holy cow. Hardy climbs to some ledge about 12 feet off the ground and delivers a swanton bomb to both Butch and Blade! Sting makes his way back to the ring to assist Matt Hardy but Isiah Kassidy hits him with a chair! No sell by Sting! Sting-ing up! Sting misses a Stinger Splash and Private Party set up Gin & Juice to Sting! Sting catches Quen in a Scorpion Death Drop, stumbles, and climbs back up, there’s Matt Hardy! Matt and Sting make eye contact. Twist of fate and Scorpion Death Drop in stereo! That’s all she wrote! That was a fun, all out, chaotic sprint that did not overstay it’s welcome. The nostalgia may wear off at some point, but I don’t think it’ll happen anytime soon.

Winners: Sting, Darby Allin, Matt Hardy, & Jeff Hardy.

Rating: **3/4

FTR are here and they’re not happy with losing. They’re even less happy with the Gunn Club. Next week, we get Gunn Club vs. FTR on Dynamite!

Match #3. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson with William Regal vs. The Varsity Blondes

Damnit I wish we could have gotten the Varsity Blondes entrance music. Julia Hart has an eye patch over her eye and she kind of looks like I’d assume Sister Abigail looks. Danielson and Moxley are just so fun. Garrison in control early with a splash in the corner and some body shots in the corner. Moxley grabs a boot and dumps Garrison with a German suplex. Danielson in and he’s torturing Garrison. Danielson with a surf board as Moxley comes in and chops the prone chest of Garrison. Have I mentioned how much I love Moxley and Danielson as a tag team? Moxley drapes Garrison over the top rope and Danielson delivers a knee drop from the top rope. Garrison escapes the clutches of Danielson and tags Pillman. Forearms by Pillman and a corner lariat. Jackhammer by Pillman! Two count. Springboard by Pillman but Danielson catches him with a kick. King Kong lariat/release German suplex combo by Danielson and Moxley! That was BRUTAL. Garrison makes the save for Pillman. Big boot by Garrison and a Hart Attack with a dropkick for a two count on Moxley. Danilson is in and delivers a psycho knee to Pillman as Moxley catches Garrison coming off the top with a Paradigm Shift! Moxley with some mounted elbow as Danielson stomps the potatoes out of Pillman. That’s another win in the books. This was the perfect showing for all parties involved. Danielson and Moxley are one of the best parts of AEW right now and the Varsity Blondes are a young team that are elevated by being in the ring with these guys.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson

Rating: **1/2

Moxley has the mic and says he and Danielson have forged a bond in combat. Lord William Regal is the only man that both Moxley and Danielson care about. If you want a badge of honor from the Blackpool Combat Club, there’s only one way to get it, and that’s the hard way. THIS RULES SO HARD.

MJF is here and says it’s a shame Wardlow couldn’t get the job done. S T F U chant rings out in the arena. MJF honors his agreements unlike Wardlow. MJF wants to talk to CM Punk now. The white trash hillbilly hicks know that Punk was beat at Revolution. and Punk had to cheat to win. MJF doesn’t know where or when, but there will be another match. MJF says after he embarrasses Punk it still won’t be over. It won’t be over until MJF attends Punk’s funeral and pisses on his grave. Yikes. Back to Wardlow, who MJF will now call “pig.” Crowd chants for Wardlow. If it wasn’t for MJF the people would have no idea who he is. MJF made Wardlow. MJF gave Wardlow a roof over his head. Wardlow signed a deal with the devil, and all the devil’s deals are ironclad. Wardlow’s life is going to be a living hell now. Crowd chants “Jesus”. MJF says he will strap Wardlow to a cross just like Jesus. MJF calls Wardlow’s mother a pig. Here comes the big guy, who absolutely decimates security until reinforcements come. “You don’t work for AEW, you work for MJF. And MJF doesn’t want you around here no more.” MJF is going to keep paying Wardlow, but he’s going to pay him to stay home for years to come until everyone forgets about Wardlow. Apparently people think The Pinnacle is over and done with, but now it’s stronger than ever, starting next week when FTR take on the Gunn Club. “When you’re in the Pinnacle, you’re always on top.”