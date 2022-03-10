Revolution is in the rear-view mirror and there’s a lot to get to on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Fallout from the brutal war between Kingston and Jericho, a new tag team, a debuting William Regal, and more!

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

Eddie Kingston confronts Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley & Brian Danielson in tag team action

Adam Page vs. Dante Martin

TNT Title Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 3/9/22

We are LIVE from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida and your hosts tonight are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur! Here comes Chris Jericho!

Everyone is still singing Judas, and if he does want to go heel, he’s going to need to drop the music, methinks. Jericho looks different, I think he’s colored his hair since Sunday? Jericho asks if we’re ready for Dynamite? Jericho says Sunday was one of the greatest nights of his career, despite losing to Eddie Kingston, it was one of his favorite matches in his career. Jericho thanks Eddie Kingston for awakening something he didn’t know existed. Jericho said he didn’t live up to his word and didn’t shake his hand. Jericho said he was frustrated. Jericho asks Eddie to come out to the ring so he can shake his hand now.

Here comes Eddie! Eddie says cut the music. Friday night before the PPV, Eddie didn’t want to show up. Eddie wanted to go out and drink because Jericho got in Eddie’s head. Eddie said he wanted the poison. Eddie said he got the courage because he had four different people tell him they didn’t kill themselves, because of him. Eddie cried in his hotel room. Eddie hopes the people that talked to him at the fan fest? He hopes he did them proud. What is Jericho missing that caused him to not shake Eddie’s hand? Eddie respects the great Chris Jericho, the Lion Heart, and he proved he’s still the man and he’s still number one. Is that enough to fill the hole in your chest that makes him not have respect for a guy like Eddie?

Jericho says he respect Eddie, and he thanks him for giving him one of the best matches of his career. Jericho extends his hand to Eddie and they shake. Music hits! 2point0 is here? Jericho hits the deck and they triple team Eddie Kingston, but here come Proud & Powerful to make the save! Santana has Garcia and Ortiz gives Jericho the bat to attack him! Jericho LEVELS Santana with the bat in the shoulder! 2point0 levels Ortiz! Jericho is beating Eddie with a bat! Here comes Hager who runs past Jericho and levels Ortiz! Jericho takes the point of the bat to Kingston’s eye. Hager picks up Eddie Kingston and POWERBOMBS him off the apron through a table! Man, he BARELY got him up but that was a rough landing. This is the Jericho Appreciation Society.. and that, is entertainment.

Match #1. AEW World Heavyweight Title: Adam Page (c) vs. Dante Martin

Page sporting those Young Bucks colors tonight, eh? Martin tries to use his speed but Page is too strong. Exchanging some chops in the center and Page stumbles on catching Martin in a cross body, but he rolls through and hits the fallaway slam. Martin is on the apron and Page hits the double jump lariat followed by a tope… and we’re in commercial. Back in the ring and Page hits a short arm clothesline for a two count. Page catches Martin in mid air and hits a Death Valley Driver for another two count. Martin goes over Page and hits an enziguiri, then goes up top for a missile dropkick that he lands off the shoulder. Two count. Martin ducks some strikes and catches Page with a boot. Moonsault from the inside to Page on the outside. Hey, that’s Hangman’s thing. Page rolls inside and Martin goes up top but Page catches him with a STIFF powerbomb. Page drops the elbow pad as he looks for the Buckshot but Martin holds up. Page kicks him off like a bad, bad man. Martin goes to spring board onto the top rope but Page pushes him off, and times it perfectly as he ends the night with a Buckshot! Good win here for Adam Page, and he’s showing some slight heel tendencies. Interested to see where this goes.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Rating: ***

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and Page grabs the mic, ordering Dante Martin back in the ring. Page says last year Martin had a difficult decision to make with his brother getting hurt and becoming a singles wrestler, but he’s one of the hardest hitting and fastest guys he’s ever wrestled.

It’s the other Adam! Cole tells Page to shut his mouth. Cole took Page to his limit on Sunday and he got a fluke victory. Cole says next week on Dynamite, he wants a six man tag team match against Page. Cole says next week he’s got some YOUNG MEN in mind that will team with him, because they’re Cole’s friends, and not Page’s. Cole won’t stop until he gets what he wants.