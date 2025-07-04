The numbers are in for the Wednesday, July 2, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 584,000 viewers, marking the second week in a row that viewership for the show dropped.

Last week’s episode in El Paso, TX. drew 613,000 viewers, which was down from the previous week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: Mexico show in Mexico City, MEX., which drew 736,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite on 7/2 scored a 0.16 rating, which is actually a slight increase compared to last week’s 0.15 key demo rating for the 6/25 episode.

AEW Dynamite this week was the special milestone 300th episode of the weekly prime time Wednesday night series on TBS. The show emanated live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.